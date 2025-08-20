Tuesday’s high school scores, top performances

Check out the scores and top performances from Tuesday’s high school soccer and girls volleyball action.

Faith Lutheran's Allie Rabe (28) takes control of a high ball during a girls' soccer game against Liberty on Tuesday, Aug. 19, 2025 at Faith Lutheran High School. The Crusaders shut out the Patriots with a final score of 4-0.

Top Performances

Girls soccer

■ Lyvea Caceres, Bishop Gorman: The sophomore goalkeeper had two saves for the shutout as the Gaels beat Shadow Ridge 2-0.

■ Andrea Castaneda, Tech: The sophomore had two goals and two assists as the Roadrunners rolled past Sloan Canyon 11-0.

■ Olivia Gastwirth, Palo Verde: The sophomore racked up four goals and an assist to lead the Panthers to a 12-0 victory over Bonanza.

■ Briana Lee, Faith Lutheran: The junior recorded two goals and an assist as the Crusaders rolled past Liberty 4-0.

■ Laney Van Gundy, Rancho: The freshman scored two goals in the Rams’ 4-0 win over Chaparral.

Girls volleyball

■ Ella Battistone, Boulder City: The junior had 10 kills and a block to help the Eagles cruise to a 25-15, 25-19, 25-11 win over Del Sol.

■ Emerson Moore, Desert Oasis: The freshman finished with 13 assists and nine digs as the Diamondbacks were defeated by Centennial 18-25, 25-15, 25-22, 14-25, 15-8.

■ Lea Scott, Shadow Ridge: The freshman recorded 24 assists, 11 digs and four aces in the Mustangs’ 18-25, 25-23, 25-23, 25-12 victory over Durango.

■ Lyla Sneek, Sierra Vista: The freshman posted 33 assists, two kills and an ace in the Mountain Lions’ 23-25, 25-22, 25-20, 23-25, 15-7 loss to Palo Verde.

■ Trinity Thompson, Bishop Gorman: The senior collected 34 assists to lead the Gaels past Arbor View 25-23, 23-25, 25-12, 25-22.

Scores

Girls soccer

Bishop Gorman 2, Shadow Ridge 0

Centennial 3, Arbor View 2

Desert Oasis 9, Durango 0

Equipo Academy 3, Boulder City 2

Faith Lutheran 4, Liberty 0

Green Valley 3, Silverado 1

Mojave 2, Sky Pointe 0

Palo Verde 12, Bonanza 0

Rancho 4, Chaparral 0

Sierra Vista 8, Clark 0

SLAM! Nevada 8, Basic 3

Spring Valley 3, Western 1

Sunrise Mountain 6, Valley 0

Tech 11, Sloan Canyon 0

Boys soccer

Cimarron-Memorial 3, Silverado 0

Girls volleyball

Bishop Gorman 3, Arbor View 1

Boulder City 3, Del Sol 0

Centennial 3, Desert Oasis 2

Green Valley 3, Las Vegas 1

Liberty Baptist 3, Innovations International 1

Palo Verde 3, Sierra Vista 2

Shadow Ridge 3, Durango 1

Valley 3, Chaparral 0

