Tuesday’s high school scores, top performances
Check out the scores and top performances from Tuesday’s high school soccer and girls volleyball action.
Top Performances
Girls soccer
■ Lyvea Caceres, Bishop Gorman: The sophomore goalkeeper had two saves for the shutout as the Gaels beat Shadow Ridge 2-0.
■ Andrea Castaneda, Tech: The sophomore had two goals and two assists as the Roadrunners rolled past Sloan Canyon 11-0.
■ Olivia Gastwirth, Palo Verde: The sophomore racked up four goals and an assist to lead the Panthers to a 12-0 victory over Bonanza.
■ Briana Lee, Faith Lutheran: The junior recorded two goals and an assist as the Crusaders rolled past Liberty 4-0.
■ Laney Van Gundy, Rancho: The freshman scored two goals in the Rams’ 4-0 win over Chaparral.
Girls volleyball
■ Ella Battistone, Boulder City: The junior had 10 kills and a block to help the Eagles cruise to a 25-15, 25-19, 25-11 win over Del Sol.
■ Emerson Moore, Desert Oasis: The freshman finished with 13 assists and nine digs as the Diamondbacks were defeated by Centennial 18-25, 25-15, 25-22, 14-25, 15-8.
■ Lea Scott, Shadow Ridge: The freshman recorded 24 assists, 11 digs and four aces in the Mustangs’ 18-25, 25-23, 25-23, 25-12 victory over Durango.
■ Lyla Sneek, Sierra Vista: The freshman posted 33 assists, two kills and an ace in the Mountain Lions’ 23-25, 25-22, 25-20, 23-25, 15-7 loss to Palo Verde.
■ Trinity Thompson, Bishop Gorman: The senior collected 34 assists to lead the Gaels past Arbor View 25-23, 23-25, 25-12, 25-22.
Scores
Girls soccer
Bishop Gorman 2, Shadow Ridge 0
Centennial 3, Arbor View 2
Desert Oasis 9, Durango 0
Equipo Academy 3, Boulder City 2
Faith Lutheran 4, Liberty 0
Green Valley 3, Silverado 1
Mojave 2, Sky Pointe 0
Palo Verde 12, Bonanza 0
Rancho 4, Chaparral 0
Sierra Vista 8, Clark 0
SLAM! Nevada 8, Basic 3
Spring Valley 3, Western 1
Sunrise Mountain 6, Valley 0
Tech 11, Sloan Canyon 0
Boys soccer
Cimarron-Memorial 3, Silverado 0
Girls volleyball
Bishop Gorman 3, Arbor View 1
Boulder City 3, Del Sol 0
Centennial 3, Desert Oasis 2
Green Valley 3, Las Vegas 1
Liberty Baptist 3, Innovations International 1
Palo Verde 3, Sierra Vista 2
Shadow Ridge 3, Durango 1
Valley 3, Chaparral 0
