Nevada Preps

Tuesday’s high school scores, top performances

Faith Lutheran players celebrate a second score over Coronado during the first half of their NI ...
Faith Lutheran players celebrate a second score over Coronado during the first half of their NIAA girls soccer game on Tuesday, August 26, 2025, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
No. 1 Faith Lutheran edges No. 2 Coronado in 5A girls soccer — PHOTOS
No. 1 Faith Lutheran edges No. 2 Coronado in 5A girls soccer — PHOTOS
Monday's high school scores, top performances
Monday’s high school scores, top performances
No. 1 Coronado rolls Bishop Gorman in 5A boys soccer — PHOTOS
No. 1 Coronado rolls Bishop Gorman in 5A boys soccer — PHOTOS
Prep rankings: Who moved in 5A, 4A football after Week 1?
Prep rankings: Who moved in 5A, 4A football after Week 1?
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
August 26, 2025 - 11:42 pm
 

Top Performances

Girls soccer

Kloe Abdalla, Faith Lutheran: The sophomore scored on a corner kick midway through the first half as the Crusaders posted a 2-1 win over Coronado.

Olivia Gastwirth, Palo Verde: The sophomore scored five goals as the Panthers cruised to a 10-0 victory over Mojave.

Jasmyne Johnson, Basic: The senior scored four goals to lead the Wolves past Sloan Canyon 10-0 for their first win.

Woniya Sandoval, Cimarron-Memorial: The senior finished with four goals to lead the Spartans past Bonanza 9-1.

Sienna Turco, Doral Academy: The senior scored six goals in her first game back from a two-year injury as the Dragons defeated Western 9-0.

Girls volleyball

Arial Fox, Legacy: The junior collected 11 digs, 10 kills and two aces in the Longhorns’ 21-25, 25-17, 25-17, 25-20 win over Spring Valley.

Eline Lemau, Shadow Ridge: The senior logged nine kills, two aces and a block to help the Mustangs roll past Cheyenne 25-20, 25-7, 25-10.

Cameron Reese, Arbor View: The senior posted 1o kills, nine digs and three aces to help the Aggies roll to a 25-23, 25-13, 25-20 victory over Foothill.

Scores

Girls soccer

Arbor View 8, Foothill 0

Basic 10, Sloan Canyon 0

Boulder City 3, Moapa Valley 0

Canyon Springs 8, Sunrise Mountain 0

Centennial 4, Shadow Ridge 2

Cimarron-Memorial 9, Bonanza 1

Desert Pines 2, Valley 0

Doral Academy 9, Western 0

Equipo Academy 3, Virgin Valley 0

Faith Lutheran 2, Coronado 1

Las Vegas 9, Chaparral 1

Liberty 1, Bishop Gorman 0

Palo Verde 10, Mojave 0

Sierra Vista 4, Desert Oasis 0

Spring Valley 9, Durango 1

Tech 3, Silverado 1

The Meadows 8, Cristo Rey 0

Girls volleyball

Arbor View 3, Foothill 0

Coral Academy 3, Cadence 0

GV Christian 3, American Heritage 0

Legacy 3, Spring Valley 1

Liberty Baptist 3, Word of Life 1

Shadow Ridge 3, Cheyenne 0

Boys soccer

Shadow Ridge 2, Clark 0

Tech 8, Cheyenne 0

Jeff Wollard Review-Journal

