Tuesday’s high school scores, top performances
Check out the scores and top performances from Tuesday’s high school soccer and girls volleyball action.
Top Performances
Girls soccer
■ Kloe Abdalla, Faith Lutheran: The sophomore scored on a corner kick midway through the first half as the Crusaders posted a 2-1 win over Coronado.
■ Olivia Gastwirth, Palo Verde: The sophomore scored five goals as the Panthers cruised to a 10-0 victory over Mojave.
■ Jasmyne Johnson, Basic: The senior scored four goals to lead the Wolves past Sloan Canyon 10-0 for their first win.
■ Woniya Sandoval, Cimarron-Memorial: The senior finished with four goals to lead the Spartans past Bonanza 9-1.
■ Sienna Turco, Doral Academy: The senior scored six goals in her first game back from a two-year injury as the Dragons defeated Western 9-0.
Girls volleyball
■ Arial Fox, Legacy: The junior collected 11 digs, 10 kills and two aces in the Longhorns’ 21-25, 25-17, 25-17, 25-20 win over Spring Valley.
■ Eline Lemau, Shadow Ridge: The senior logged nine kills, two aces and a block to help the Mustangs roll past Cheyenne 25-20, 25-7, 25-10.
■ Cameron Reese, Arbor View: The senior posted 1o kills, nine digs and three aces to help the Aggies roll to a 25-23, 25-13, 25-20 victory over Foothill.
Scores
Girls soccer
Arbor View 8, Foothill 0
Basic 10, Sloan Canyon 0
Boulder City 3, Moapa Valley 0
Canyon Springs 8, Sunrise Mountain 0
Centennial 4, Shadow Ridge 2
Cimarron-Memorial 9, Bonanza 1
Desert Pines 2, Valley 0
Doral Academy 9, Western 0
Equipo Academy 3, Virgin Valley 0
Faith Lutheran 2, Coronado 1
Las Vegas 9, Chaparral 1
Liberty 1, Bishop Gorman 0
Palo Verde 10, Mojave 0
Sierra Vista 4, Desert Oasis 0
Spring Valley 9, Durango 1
Tech 3, Silverado 1
The Meadows 8, Cristo Rey 0
Girls volleyball
Arbor View 3, Foothill 0
Coral Academy 3, Cadence 0
GV Christian 3, American Heritage 0
Legacy 3, Spring Valley 1
Liberty Baptist 3, Word of Life 1
Shadow Ridge 3, Cheyenne 0
Boys soccer
Shadow Ridge 2, Clark 0
Tech 8, Cheyenne 0
Jeff Wollard Review-Journal