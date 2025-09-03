Tuesday’s high school scores, top performances

Check out the scores and top performances from Tuesday’s high school soccer and girls volleyball action.

Las Vegas’ Anthony Cardenas (10) moves the ball up the field as Canyon Springs' Gabriel Mejia, right, defends during a soccer game at Las Vegas High School on Tuesday, Sept. 2, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Top performances

Boys soccer

■ Shamire Lewis, Arbor View: The sophomore scored two goals in the Aggies’ 5-1 win over Desert Oasis.

■ Manuel Ontiveros, Cheyenne: The senior scored on a second-half penalty kick as the Desert Shields held on to beat Shadow Ridge 1-0.

■ Giancarlo Ortega, Tech: The sophomore had two goals and an assist in the Roadrunners’ 4-0 victory over Bonanza.

■ Juan Perez Perez, Rancho: The junior’s second-half goal was enough to lift the Rams to a 1-0 win over Mojave.

■ Xavier Venavides, Las Vegas: The senior scored two goals to help the Wildcats top Canyon Springs 4-0.

Girls volleyball

■ Julie Beckham, Coronado: The senior had 15 kills and 15 digs to lead the Cougars past Liberty 25-20, 19-25, 25-23, 25-23.

■ Jovani Corniel, Palo Verde: The senior logged 14 kills in the Panthers’ 25-10, 25-10, 27-25 win over Durango.

■ Layla Driscoll, Rancho: The senior recorded 20 assists in the Rams’ 25-16, 25-16, 25-18 victory over Clark.

■ Julia Leavitt, Virgin Valley: The senior posted 10 digs and eight kills as the Bulldogs defeated Cristo Rey 25-9, 25-9, 25-13.

■ Gio Ortega, Green Valley: The junior led the way with seven digs, six kills and four aces as the Gators cruised to a 25-22, 25-21, 25-15 win over SLAM! Nevada.

■ Trinity Thompson, Bishop Gorman: The senior finished with 27 assists in the Gaels’ 25-12, 25-7, 25-13 victory over Shadow Ridge.

Scores

Boys soccer

Arbor View 5, Desert Oasis 1

Boulder City 3, Equipo Academy 1

Cheyenne 1, Shadow Ridge 0

Cimarron-Memorial 3, Centennial 2

Clark 3, Durango 2

Coronado 7, Western 1

Del Sol 3, Sloan Canyon 1

Las Vegas 4, Canyon Springs 0

Legacy 5, Sky Pointe 2

Mater East 1, Valley 1

Palo Verde 3, Sierra Vista 1

Rancho 1, Mojave 0

SLAM! Nevada 5, Doral Academy 1

Sunrise Mountain 4, Chaparral 1

Tech 4, Bonanza 0

Girls soccer

Tech 6, SLAM! Nevada 0

Girls volleyball

Bishop Gorman 3, Shadow Ridge 0

Cadence 3, Eldorado 0

Canyon Springs 3, Chaparral 0

Coronado 3, Liberty 1

Green Valley 3, SLAM! Nevada 0

Palo Verde 3, Durango 0

Rancho 3, Clark 0

Silverado 3, Valley 0

Virgin Valley 3, Cristo Rey 0

Jeff Wollard Review-Journal