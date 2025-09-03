Tuesday’s high school scores, top performances
Check out the scores and top performances from Tuesday’s high school soccer and girls volleyball action.
Top performances
Boys soccer
■ Shamire Lewis, Arbor View: The sophomore scored two goals in the Aggies’ 5-1 win over Desert Oasis.
■ Manuel Ontiveros, Cheyenne: The senior scored on a second-half penalty kick as the Desert Shields held on to beat Shadow Ridge 1-0.
■ Giancarlo Ortega, Tech: The sophomore had two goals and an assist in the Roadrunners’ 4-0 victory over Bonanza.
■ Juan Perez Perez, Rancho: The junior’s second-half goal was enough to lift the Rams to a 1-0 win over Mojave.
■ Xavier Venavides, Las Vegas: The senior scored two goals to help the Wildcats top Canyon Springs 4-0.
Girls volleyball
■ Julie Beckham, Coronado: The senior had 15 kills and 15 digs to lead the Cougars past Liberty 25-20, 19-25, 25-23, 25-23.
■ Jovani Corniel, Palo Verde: The senior logged 14 kills in the Panthers’ 25-10, 25-10, 27-25 win over Durango.
■ Layla Driscoll, Rancho: The senior recorded 20 assists in the Rams’ 25-16, 25-16, 25-18 victory over Clark.
■ Julia Leavitt, Virgin Valley: The senior posted 10 digs and eight kills as the Bulldogs defeated Cristo Rey 25-9, 25-9, 25-13.
■ Gio Ortega, Green Valley: The junior led the way with seven digs, six kills and four aces as the Gators cruised to a 25-22, 25-21, 25-15 win over SLAM! Nevada.
■ Trinity Thompson, Bishop Gorman: The senior finished with 27 assists in the Gaels’ 25-12, 25-7, 25-13 victory over Shadow Ridge.
Scores
Boys soccer
Arbor View 5, Desert Oasis 1
Boulder City 3, Equipo Academy 1
Cheyenne 1, Shadow Ridge 0
Cimarron-Memorial 3, Centennial 2
Clark 3, Durango 2
Coronado 7, Western 1
Del Sol 3, Sloan Canyon 1
Las Vegas 4, Canyon Springs 0
Legacy 5, Sky Pointe 2
Mater East 1, Valley 1
Palo Verde 3, Sierra Vista 1
Rancho 1, Mojave 0
SLAM! Nevada 5, Doral Academy 1
Sunrise Mountain 4, Chaparral 1
Tech 4, Bonanza 0
Girls soccer
Tech 6, SLAM! Nevada 0
Girls volleyball
Bishop Gorman 3, Shadow Ridge 0
Cadence 3, Eldorado 0
Canyon Springs 3, Chaparral 0
Coronado 3, Liberty 1
Green Valley 3, SLAM! Nevada 0
Palo Verde 3, Durango 0
Rancho 3, Clark 0
Silverado 3, Valley 0
Virgin Valley 3, Cristo Rey 0
