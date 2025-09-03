84°F
Tuesday’s high school scores, top performances

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
September 2, 2025 - 11:26 pm
 

Top performances

Boys soccer

Shamire Lewis, Arbor View: The sophomore scored two goals in the Aggies’ 5-1 win over Desert Oasis.

Manuel Ontiveros, Cheyenne: The senior scored on a second-half penalty kick as the Desert Shields held on to beat Shadow Ridge 1-0.

Giancarlo Ortega, Tech: The sophomore had two goals and an assist in the Roadrunners’ 4-0 victory over Bonanza.

Juan Perez Perez, Rancho: The junior’s second-half goal was enough to lift the Rams to a 1-0 win over Mojave.

■ Xavier Venavides, Las Vegas: The senior scored two goals to help the Wildcats top Canyon Springs 4-0.

Girls volleyball

Julie Beckham, Coronado: The senior had 15 kills and 15 digs to lead the Cougars past Liberty 25-20, 19-25, 25-23, 25-23.

Jovani Corniel, Palo Verde: The senior logged 14 kills in the Panthers’ 25-10, 25-10, 27-25 win over Durango.

Layla Driscoll, Rancho: The senior recorded 20 assists in the Rams’ 25-16, 25-16, 25-18 victory over Clark.

Julia Leavitt, Virgin Valley: The senior posted 10 digs and eight kills as the Bulldogs defeated Cristo Rey 25-9, 25-9, 25-13.

Gio Ortega, Green Valley: The junior led the way with seven digs, six kills and four aces as the Gators cruised to a 25-22, 25-21, 25-15 win over SLAM! Nevada.

Trinity Thompson, Bishop Gorman: The senior finished with 27 assists in the Gaels’ 25-12, 25-7, 25-13 victory over Shadow Ridge.

Scores

Boys soccer

Arbor View 5, Desert Oasis 1

Boulder City 3, Equipo Academy 1

Cheyenne 1, Shadow Ridge 0

Cimarron-Memorial 3, Centennial 2

Clark 3, Durango 2

Coronado 7, Western 1

Del Sol 3, Sloan Canyon 1

Las Vegas 4, Canyon Springs 0

Legacy 5, Sky Pointe 2

Mater East 1, Valley 1

Palo Verde 3, Sierra Vista 1

Rancho 1, Mojave 0

SLAM! Nevada 5, Doral Academy 1

Sunrise Mountain 4, Chaparral 1

Tech 4, Bonanza 0

Girls soccer

Tech 6, SLAM! Nevada 0

Girls volleyball

Bishop Gorman 3, Shadow Ridge 0

Cadence 3, Eldorado 0

Canyon Springs 3, Chaparral 0

Coronado 3, Liberty 1

Green Valley 3, SLAM! Nevada 0

Palo Verde 3, Durango 0

Rancho 3, Clark 0

Silverado 3, Valley 0

Virgin Valley 3, Cristo Rey 0

Jeff Wollard Review-Journal

