Tuesday’s high school scores, top performances

Check out the scores and top performances from high school soccer and girls volleyball action.

No. 1 Coronado routs No. 2 Las Vegas High in 5A boys soccer — PHOTOS

Las Vegas midfielder Anthony Cardenas takes the ball upfield at the beginning of a soccer match up between Coronado and Las Vegas at Coronado High School in Henderson Sept. 9, 2025. (Kara Gildea/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @karaglideaphoto

Top Performances

Boys soccer

■ Eder Cazarez, Palo Verde: The junior scored two goals to help the Panthers edge Canyon Springs 3-2.

■ Dylan Flores, Coronado: The senior scored four goals as the Cougars rolled to an 8-0 win over Las Vegas.

■ Justin Gilliland, Liberty: The senior racked up three goals and an assist in the Patriots’ 6-0 victory over Eldorado.

■ Shamire Lewis, Arbor View: The sophomore scored a first-half goal and the Aggies held on for a 1-0 victory over Faith Lutheran.

■ Kobe Okiyama, Centennial: The senior had two goals in the Bulldogs’ 4-0 win over Cheyenne.

Girls volleyball

■ Layla Driscoll, Rancho: The senior logged 14 kills as the Rams rolled past Canyon Springs 25-10, 25-13, 25-11.

■ Bryn Neibaur, Foothill: The sophomore had 22 kills in the Falcons’ 23-25, 25-22, 25-23, 25-19 loss to Coronado.

Scores

Boys soccer

Arbor View 1, Faith Lutheran 0

Boulder City 0, Cristo Rey 0

Centennial 4, Cheyenne 0

Chaparral 3, Mojave 2

Clark 6, Silverado 0

Coronado 8, Las Vegas 0

Desert Pines 1, Sunrise Mountain 1

Liberty 6, Eldorado 0

Moapa Valley 9, Civica 0

Palo Verde 3, Canyon Springs 2

SLAM! Nevada 2, Foothill 0

Tech 4, Durango 4

Virgin Valley 7, The Meadows 0

Girls volleyball

Coronado 3, Foothill 1

GV Christian 3, Awaken Christian 0

Pahranagat Valley 3, Lincoln County 1

Rancho 3, Canyon Springs 0

Jeff Wollard Review-Journal