Tuesday’s high school scores, top performances
Check out the scores and top performances from high school soccer and girls volleyball action.
Top Performances
Boys soccer
■ Eder Cazarez, Palo Verde: The junior scored two goals to help the Panthers edge Canyon Springs 3-2.
■ Dylan Flores, Coronado: The senior scored four goals as the Cougars rolled to an 8-0 win over Las Vegas.
■ Justin Gilliland, Liberty: The senior racked up three goals and an assist in the Patriots’ 6-0 victory over Eldorado.
■ Shamire Lewis, Arbor View: The sophomore scored a first-half goal and the Aggies held on for a 1-0 victory over Faith Lutheran.
■ Kobe Okiyama, Centennial: The senior had two goals in the Bulldogs’ 4-0 win over Cheyenne.
Girls volleyball
■ Layla Driscoll, Rancho: The senior logged 14 kills as the Rams rolled past Canyon Springs 25-10, 25-13, 25-11.
■ Bryn Neibaur, Foothill: The sophomore had 22 kills in the Falcons’ 23-25, 25-22, 25-23, 25-19 loss to Coronado.
Scores
Boys soccer
Arbor View 1, Faith Lutheran 0
Boulder City 0, Cristo Rey 0
Centennial 4, Cheyenne 0
Chaparral 3, Mojave 2
Clark 6, Silverado 0
Coronado 8, Las Vegas 0
Desert Pines 1, Sunrise Mountain 1
Liberty 6, Eldorado 0
Moapa Valley 9, Civica 0
Palo Verde 3, Canyon Springs 2
SLAM! Nevada 2, Foothill 0
Tech 4, Durango 4
Virgin Valley 7, The Meadows 0
Girls volleyball
Coronado 3, Foothill 1
GV Christian 3, Awaken Christian 0
Pahranagat Valley 3, Lincoln County 1
Rancho 3, Canyon Springs 0
