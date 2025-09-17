Tuesday’s high school scores, top performances

Check out the scores and top performances from Tuesday’s high school soccer and girls volleyball action.

No. 3 Arbor View outlasts No. 4 Palo Verde in girls volleyball — PHOTOS

No. 4 Arbor View bests No. 5 Centennial in 5A girls soccer — PHOTOS

Centennial's Skyley Mecham (20) and Arbor View's Mai Ly Hayes (8) vie for the ball during a soccer game at Centennial High School on Tuesday, Sept. 16, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Arbor View's Danielle Morales (3) brings the ball up the field against Centennial during a soccer game at Centennial High School on Tuesday, Sept. 16, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Centennial's Julianne Donnelly (16) and Arbor View's Sydney Smith (22) go for the ball during a soccer game at Centennial High School on Tuesday, Sept. 16, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Top performances

Girls soccer

— Denae Burton, Spring Valley: The freshman goalkeeper had nine saves to earn the shutout in the Grizzlies’ 4-0 victory over Western.

— Averie Carothers, Tech: The senior scored three goals to help the Roadrunners roll to an 11-0 win over Sloan Canyon.

— Brianna Lee, Faith Lutheran: The junior logged two goals and an assist to lead the Crusaders past Liberty 4-1.

— Addison McLaughlin, Desert Oasis: The junior had two goals and an assist in the Diamondbacks’ 8-0 victory over Durango.

— Angelie Mendoza, Palo Verde: The junior had three goals and an assist as the Panthers cruised past Bonanza 16-0.

— Sophia Sachs, Arbor View: The junior finished with three goals and an assist in the Aggies’ 5-2 win over Centennial.

Scores

Girls soccer

Arbor View 5, Centennial 2

Bishop Gorman 2, Shadow Ridge 2

Coronado 7, Foothill 0

Desert Oasis 8, Durango 0

Green Valley 2, Silverado 0

Faith Lutheran 4, Liberty 1

Pahrump Valley 1, Moapa Valley 1

Palo Verde 16, Bonanza 0

Sierra Vista 5, Clark 0

Sky Pointe 5, Mojave 2

Spring Valley 4, Western 0

Sunrise Mountain 9, Mojave 2

Tech 11, Sloan Canyon 0

Virgin Valley 7, Cristo Rey 0

Girls volleyball

GV Christian 3, American Heritage 0

Liberty Baptist 3, Beaver Dam 1

Jeff Wollard Review-Journal