Tuesday’s high school scores, top performances
Check out the scores and top performances from Tuesday’s high school soccer and girls volleyball action.
Top performances
Girls soccer
— Denae Burton, Spring Valley: The freshman goalkeeper had nine saves to earn the shutout in the Grizzlies’ 4-0 victory over Western.
— Averie Carothers, Tech: The senior scored three goals to help the Roadrunners roll to an 11-0 win over Sloan Canyon.
— Brianna Lee, Faith Lutheran: The junior logged two goals and an assist to lead the Crusaders past Liberty 4-1.
— Addison McLaughlin, Desert Oasis: The junior had two goals and an assist in the Diamondbacks’ 8-0 victory over Durango.
— Angelie Mendoza, Palo Verde: The junior had three goals and an assist as the Panthers cruised past Bonanza 16-0.
— Sophia Sachs, Arbor View: The junior finished with three goals and an assist in the Aggies’ 5-2 win over Centennial.
Scores
Girls soccer
Arbor View 5, Centennial 2
Bishop Gorman 2, Shadow Ridge 2
Coronado 7, Foothill 0
Desert Oasis 8, Durango 0
Green Valley 2, Silverado 0
Faith Lutheran 4, Liberty 1
Pahrump Valley 1, Moapa Valley 1
Palo Verde 16, Bonanza 0
Sierra Vista 5, Clark 0
Sky Pointe 5, Mojave 2
Spring Valley 4, Western 0
Sunrise Mountain 9, Mojave 2
Tech 11, Sloan Canyon 0
Virgin Valley 7, Cristo Rey 0
Girls volleyball
GV Christian 3, American Heritage 0
Liberty Baptist 3, Beaver Dam 1
Jeff Wollard Review-Journal