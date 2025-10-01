Tuesday’s high school scores, top performances
Check out the scores and top performances from Tuesday’s high school soccer and girls volleyball action.
Watson sets state record
Bishop Gorman girls volleyball senior Ayanna Watson set the new state record for kills in a high school career Monday night.
Watson entered Monday 11 kills away from the record and recorded 21 in the Gaels’ three-set win over Foothill. The outside hitter and Pitt commit passed the previous mark set by Yerington’s Kayla Lommori (2,015). Watson currently has 2,026 career kills with more than a month remaining in the season.
Tuesday’s Top Performances
Boys soccer
— Anthony Cardenas, Las Vegas: The senior scored three goals to lead the Wildcats to a 4-2 victory over Sierra Vista.
— Dylan Flores, Coronado: The senior had five goals as the Cougars rolled past Liberty 6-0.
— Fausto Moran, Sloan Canyon: The senior goalkeeper nabbed 17 saves in the Pirates’ 2-1 win over Basic.
— Josiah Sayre, Centennial: The sophomore scored two goals to help the Bulldogs beat Sky Pointe 8-3.
— Maximus Quesada, Legacy: The senior finished with a goal and two assists in the Longhorns’ 3-0 win over Cheyenne.
— Heder Santiago, Bonanza: The senior scored a second-half goal and the Bengals held on to beat Clark 1-0.
Girls volleyball
— Katie Lam, Sierra Vista: The junior collected 15 kills to help the Mountain Lions defeat Tech 25-22, 25-22, 25-21.
Scores
Boys soccer
Bonanza 1, Clark 0
Centennial 8, Sky Pointe 3
Chaparral 3, Virgin Valley 0
Coronado 6, Liberty 0
Cristo Rey 1. Equipo Academy 0
Desert Pines 2, Rancho 0
Eldorado 4, Desert Oasis 1
Green Valley 2, Foothill 0
Las Vegas 4, Sierra Vista 2
Legacy 3, Cheyenne 0
Mater East 3, Sunrise Mountain 0
Moapa Valley 5, Civica 0
Palo Verde 3, Arbor View 1
Shadow Ridge 2, Cimarron-Memorial 1
SLAM! Nevada 4, Del Sol 0
Sloan Canyon 2, Basic 1
Tech 0, Spring Valley 0
Girls soccer
Bishop Gorman 2, Palo Verde 0
Liberty 2, Desert Oasis 0
Virgin Valley 1, The Meadows 0
Girls volleyball
Arbor View 3, Centennial 2
Cheyenne 3, Eldorado 1
Pahranagat Valley 3, Beaver Dam 0
Sierra Vista 3, Tech 0
Jeff Wollard Review-Journal