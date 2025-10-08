Tuesday’s high school scores, top performances
Check out the scores and top performances from Tuesday’s high school tennis, soccer and girls volleyball action.
Top performances
Girls soccer
■ Kally Calcaterra, Palo Verde: The senior scored three goals as the Panthers routed Mojave 14-0.
■ Jasmyne Johnson, Basic: The senior racked up three goals and an assist in the Wolves’ 8-0 victory over Sloan Canyon.
■ Mia Kanahele, Spring Valley: The freshman scored four goals to lead the Grizzlies to a 6-0 win over Durango.
■ Woniya Sandoval, Cimarron-Memorial: The senior recorded a goal and three assists in the Spartans’ 8-0 win over Bonanza.
■ Sienna Turco, Doral Academy: The senior had three goals and two assists to help the Dragons roll past Western 9-1.
Scores
Boys tennis
5A state team playoffs, round 1
Coronado 16, Arbor View 2
4A Southern Region quarterfinals
Basic 15, Valley 3
Liberty 12, Centennial 6
Tech 14, Cimarron-Memorial 4
The Meadows 15, Foothill 3
3A Southern Region quarterfinals
Adelson 10, Moapa Valley 8
Pahrump Valley 11, Virgin Valley 7
Girls soccer
Arbor View 4, Foothill 1
Basic 8, Sloan Canyon 0
Boulder City 0, Moapa Valley 0
Canyon Springs 4, Sunrise Mountain 0
Cimarron-Memorial 8, Bonanza 0
Coronado 1, Faith Lutheran 0
Doral Academy 9, Western 1
Las Vegas 7, Chaparral 0
Legacy 3, Sky Pointe 1
Palo Verde 14, Mojave 0
Sierra Vista 8, Desert Oasis 0
Spring Valley 6, Durango 0
Tech 2, Silverado 1
Girls volleyball
Liberty Baptist 3, Sandy Valley 0
Jeff Wollard Review-Journal