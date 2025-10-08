67°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Nevada Preps

Tuesday’s high school scores, top performances

Faith Lutheran's Presley Lujan (30) works to clear the ball past Coronado's Payton Jones (18) a ...
Faith Lutheran's Presley Lujan (30) works to clear the ball past Coronado's Payton Jones (18) and others during the second half of their NIAA girl's soccer match at Coronado High School on Tuesday, Oct. 7, 2025, in Henderson. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
More Stories
Coronado's Allison Kleiner (14) makes a goal shot against Faith Lutheran goalie Olivia Pet ...
Coronado grinds out win over Faith Lutheran in 5A girls soccer — PHOTOS
Coronado's Gentry Oblad (7) sends the ball to Foothill during a volleyball game at Coronad ...
Monday’s high school scores, top performances
Coronado's Alyssa Leone (8) sets the ball during a volleyball game against Foothill at Cor ...
No. 2 Coronado sweeps Foothill in 5A girls volleyball — PHOTOS
Bishop Gorman's Lucas Rago returns a ball against Faith Lutheran during their singles NIAA tenn ...
Preps notebook: Freshman makes waves for Bishop Gorman tennis team
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 7, 2025 - 11:33 pm
 

Top performances

Girls soccer

Kally Calcaterra, Palo Verde: The senior scored three goals as the Panthers routed Mojave 14-0.

Jasmyne Johnson, Basic: The senior racked up three goals and an assist in the Wolves’ 8-0 victory over Sloan Canyon.

Mia Kanahele, Spring Valley: The freshman scored four goals to lead the Grizzlies to a 6-0 win over Durango.

Woniya Sandoval, Cimarron-Memorial: The senior recorded a goal and three assists in the Spartans’ 8-0 win over Bonanza.

Sienna Turco, Doral Academy: The senior had three goals and two assists to help the Dragons roll past Western 9-1.

Scores

Boys tennis

5A state team playoffs, round 1

Coronado 16, Arbor View 2

4A Southern Region quarterfinals

Basic 15, Valley 3

Liberty 12, Centennial 6

Tech 14, Cimarron-Memorial 4

The Meadows 15, Foothill 3

3A Southern Region quarterfinals

Adelson 10, Moapa Valley 8

Pahrump Valley 11, Virgin Valley 7

Girls soccer

Arbor View 4, Foothill 1

Basic 8, Sloan Canyon 0

Boulder City 0, Moapa Valley 0

Canyon Springs 4, Sunrise Mountain 0

Cimarron-Memorial 8, Bonanza 0

Coronado 1, Faith Lutheran 0

Doral Academy 9, Western 1

Las Vegas 7, Chaparral 0

Legacy 3, Sky Pointe 1

Palo Verde 14, Mojave 0

Sierra Vista 8, Desert Oasis 0

Spring Valley 6, Durango 0

Tech 2, Silverado 1

Girls volleyball

Liberty Baptist 3, Sandy Valley 0

Jeff Wollard Review-Journal

MOST READ
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
MORE STORIES