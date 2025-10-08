Tuesday’s high school scores, top performances

Check out the scores and top performances from Tuesday’s high school tennis, soccer and girls volleyball action.

Faith Lutheran's Presley Lujan (30) works to clear the ball past Coronado's Payton Jones (18) and others during the second half of their NIAA girl's soccer match at Coronado High School on Tuesday, Oct. 7, 2025, in Henderson. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Top performances

Girls soccer

■ Kally Calcaterra, Palo Verde: The senior scored three goals as the Panthers routed Mojave 14-0.

■ Jasmyne Johnson, Basic: The senior racked up three goals and an assist in the Wolves’ 8-0 victory over Sloan Canyon.

■ Mia Kanahele, Spring Valley: The freshman scored four goals to lead the Grizzlies to a 6-0 win over Durango.

■ Woniya Sandoval, Cimarron-Memorial: The senior recorded a goal and three assists in the Spartans’ 8-0 win over Bonanza.

■ Sienna Turco, Doral Academy: The senior had three goals and two assists to help the Dragons roll past Western 9-1.

Scores

Boys tennis

5A state team playoffs, round 1

Coronado 16, Arbor View 2

4A Southern Region quarterfinals

Basic 15, Valley 3

Liberty 12, Centennial 6

Tech 14, Cimarron-Memorial 4

The Meadows 15, Foothill 3

3A Southern Region quarterfinals

Adelson 10, Moapa Valley 8

Pahrump Valley 11, Virgin Valley 7

Girls soccer

Arbor View 4, Foothill 1

Basic 8, Sloan Canyon 0

Boulder City 0, Moapa Valley 0

Canyon Springs 4, Sunrise Mountain 0

Cimarron-Memorial 8, Bonanza 0

Coronado 1, Faith Lutheran 0

Doral Academy 9, Western 1

Las Vegas 7, Chaparral 0

Legacy 3, Sky Pointe 1

Palo Verde 14, Mojave 0

Sierra Vista 8, Desert Oasis 0

Spring Valley 6, Durango 0

Tech 2, Silverado 1

Girls volleyball

Liberty Baptist 3, Sandy Valley 0

