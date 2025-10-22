64°F
Nevada Preps

Tuesday’s high school scores, top performances

Doral Academy striker Dasha Rosas (12) celebrates with forward Sienna Turco (29) after Turco sc ...
Doral Academy striker Dasha Rosas (12) celebrates with forward Sienna Turco (29) after Turco scored her first goal of the game during a soccer game on Tuesday, Oct. 21, 2025 at Doral Academy Red Rock in Las Vegas. (Liv Paggiarino/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Doral Academy defender Gianna Davis (20) kicks the ball upfield during a soccer game on Tuesday ...
Doral Academy defender Gianna Davis (20) kicks the ball upfield during a soccer game on Tuesday, Oct. 21, 2025 at Doral Academy Red Rock in Las Vegas. (Liv Paggiarino/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Doral Academy forward Sanyi Thompson (5) tries to dribble around Sierra Vista defender Hunter H ...
Doral Academy forward Sanyi Thompson (5) tries to dribble around Sierra Vista defender Hunter Hughes (23) during a soccer game on Tuesday, Oct. 21, 2025 at Doral Academy Red Rock in Las Vegas. (Liv Paggiarino/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Doral Academy striker Dasha Rosas (12) and midfielder Chloe Mashore (10) congratulate teammate ...
The Meadows boys tennis team pose with their trophy after winning in the 4A tennis team Souther ...
Desert Pines Jesus Nunez (11) slides to defend Sunrise Mountain defensive midfielder Antonio Be ...
Sunrise Mountain striker Leandro Molina Siam (4) goes for a header against Desert Pines during ...
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 22, 2025 - 12:21 am
 

Top Performances

Girls soccer

Hannah Gutierrez, Silverado: The junior finished with three goals and an assist in the Skyhawks’ 4-1 win over SLAM! Nevada.

Jasmyne Johnson, Basic: The senior scored six goals in her final regular-season game to lift the Wolves over Mater East 11-5.

Cristal Lara, Tech: The senior racked up four goals as the Roadrunners rolled to a 9-0 victory over Del Sol.

Reagan Nehls, Palo Verde: The senior had two goals and two assists as the Panthers routed Cheyenne 12-0.

Alexa Sandoval, Las Vegas: The junior scored three goals to help the Wildcats cruise past Desert Pines 3-0.

Sienna Turco, Doral Academy: The senior scored all three of her team’s goals to lead the Dragons past Sierra Vista 3-0.

Scores

Boys soccer

Bishop Gorman 6, Canyon Springs 3

Girls soccer

Arbor View 3, Bishop Gorman 0

Basic 11, Mater East 5

Cimarron-Memorial 3, Legacy 0

Doral Academy 3, Sierra Vista 0

Eldorado 3, Sunrise Mountain 1

Faith Lutheran 3, Centennial 0

Las Vegas 3, Desert Pines 0

Mojave 9, Bonanza 1

Palo Verde 12, Cheyenne 0

Shadow Ridge 2, Foothill 0

Silverado 4, SLAM! Nevada 1

Spring Valley 3, Clark 0

Tech 9, Del Sol 0

Virgin Valley 1, Moapa Valley 0

Western 9, Durango 0

Girls volleyball

GV Christian 3, Founders Academy 0

Liberty 3, Sierra Vista 0

Jeff Wollard Review-Journal

