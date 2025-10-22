Tuesday’s high school scores, top performances

Check out the scores and top performances from Tuesday’s high school soccer and girls volleyball action.

No. 3 Sunrise Mountain blanks No. 2 Desert Pines in 4A soccer — PHOTOS

No. 1 Doral Academy blanks No. 2 Sierra Vista in 4A girls soccer — PHOTOS

Doral Academy forward Sanyi Thompson (5) tries to dribble around Sierra Vista defender Hunter Hughes (23) during a soccer game on Tuesday, Oct. 21, 2025 at Doral Academy Red Rock in Las Vegas. (Liv Paggiarino/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Doral Academy defender Gianna Davis (20) kicks the ball upfield during a soccer game on Tuesday, Oct. 21, 2025 at Doral Academy Red Rock in Las Vegas. (Liv Paggiarino/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Doral Academy striker Dasha Rosas (12) celebrates with forward Sienna Turco (29) after Turco scored her first goal of the game during a soccer game on Tuesday, Oct. 21, 2025 at Doral Academy Red Rock in Las Vegas. (Liv Paggiarino/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Top Performances

Girls soccer

Hannah Gutierrez, Silverado: The junior finished with three goals and an assist in the Skyhawks’ 4-1 win over SLAM! Nevada.

Jasmyne Johnson, Basic: The senior scored six goals in her final regular-season game to lift the Wolves over Mater East 11-5.

Cristal Lara, Tech: The senior racked up four goals as the Roadrunners rolled to a 9-0 victory over Del Sol.

Reagan Nehls, Palo Verde: The senior had two goals and two assists as the Panthers routed Cheyenne 12-0.

Alexa Sandoval, Las Vegas: The junior scored three goals to help the Wildcats cruise past Desert Pines 3-0.

Sienna Turco, Doral Academy: The senior scored all three of her team’s goals to lead the Dragons past Sierra Vista 3-0.

Scores

Boys soccer

Bishop Gorman 6, Canyon Springs 3

Girls soccer

Arbor View 3, Bishop Gorman 0

Basic 11, Mater East 5

Cimarron-Memorial 3, Legacy 0

Doral Academy 3, Sierra Vista 0

Eldorado 3, Sunrise Mountain 1

Faith Lutheran 3, Centennial 0

Las Vegas 3, Desert Pines 0

Mojave 9, Bonanza 1

Palo Verde 12, Cheyenne 0

Shadow Ridge 2, Foothill 0

Silverado 4, SLAM! Nevada 1

Spring Valley 3, Clark 0

Tech 9, Del Sol 0

Virgin Valley 1, Moapa Valley 0

Western 9, Durango 0

Girls volleyball

GV Christian 3, Founders Academy 0

Liberty 3, Sierra Vista 0

Jeff Wollard Review-Journal