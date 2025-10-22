Tuesday’s high school scores, top performances
Check out the scores and top performances from Tuesday’s high school soccer and girls volleyball action.
Top Performances
Girls soccer
Hannah Gutierrez, Silverado: The junior finished with three goals and an assist in the Skyhawks’ 4-1 win over SLAM! Nevada.
Jasmyne Johnson, Basic: The senior scored six goals in her final regular-season game to lift the Wolves over Mater East 11-5.
Cristal Lara, Tech: The senior racked up four goals as the Roadrunners rolled to a 9-0 victory over Del Sol.
Reagan Nehls, Palo Verde: The senior had two goals and two assists as the Panthers routed Cheyenne 12-0.
Alexa Sandoval, Las Vegas: The junior scored three goals to help the Wildcats cruise past Desert Pines 3-0.
Sienna Turco, Doral Academy: The senior scored all three of her team’s goals to lead the Dragons past Sierra Vista 3-0.
Scores
Boys soccer
Bishop Gorman 6, Canyon Springs 3
Girls soccer
Arbor View 3, Bishop Gorman 0
Basic 11, Mater East 5
Cimarron-Memorial 3, Legacy 0
Doral Academy 3, Sierra Vista 0
Eldorado 3, Sunrise Mountain 1
Faith Lutheran 3, Centennial 0
Las Vegas 3, Desert Pines 0
Mojave 9, Bonanza 1
Palo Verde 12, Cheyenne 0
Shadow Ridge 2, Foothill 0
Silverado 4, SLAM! Nevada 1
Spring Valley 3, Clark 0
Tech 9, Del Sol 0
Virgin Valley 1, Moapa Valley 0
Western 9, Durango 0
Girls volleyball
GV Christian 3, Founders Academy 0
Liberty 3, Sierra Vista 0
