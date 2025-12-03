Tuesday’s high school scores, top performances

Check out the scores and top performances from Tuesday’s high school basketball and flag football action.

Top performances

Boys basketball

■ Jacory Boyce, Las Vegas: The junior scored 17 points as the Wildcats took control early and cruised to a 72-54 victory over Canyon Springs.

■ Amari Carroll, Sunrise Mountain: The freshman hit seven 3-pointers and finished with a game-high 27 points in the Miners’ 82-77 loss to Legacy.

■ Micah Cazar, Legacy: The senior scored 26 points in the Longhorns’ 82-77 win over Sunrise Mountain.

■ Phoenix Dalton, Cheyenne: The junior scored 20 points as the Desert Shields rolled to an 82-24 victory over Innovations International.

■ Clinton Ezugha, Foothill: The senior scored 13 points as the Falcons scored 64 points in the first half and cruised to an 83-25 win over Chaparral.

Girls basketball

■ Kyrra Atkinson-Gray, Cimarron-Memorial: The junior racked up 20 points, 11 rebounds, six assists, six steals and four blocks to help the Spartans defeat Clark 53-39.

■ Tabitha Bwakamba, Green Valley: The junior recorded 16 points in the Gators’ 51-40 victory over Durango.

■ Liyah Elfberg, Tech: The senior had six points and 10 rebounds as the Roadrunners held off a late Boulder City rally for a 35-33 win.

■ Mackenzie Martorano, Boulder City: The junior scored 18 points in the Eagles’ 35-33 loss to Tech.

Flag football

■ Jaelyn Sotelo, Tech: The senior had 120 receiving yards and caught three TD passes to lead the Roadrunners to a 32-0 win over Silverado.

■ Cheyanne Thornhill, Mater East: The junior rushed for two TDs and passed for another as the Knights defeated Coral Academy 22-6.

Scores

Boys basketball

Centennial 84, Silverado 68

Chaparral 83, Foothill 25

Cheyenne 82, Innovations International 45

Civica 67, Cadence 24

Desert Pines 77, Clark 69

Las Vegas 72, Canyon Springs 54

Laughlin 47, Spring Mountain 36

Legacy 82, Sunrise Mountain 77

Losee 68, Basic 26

Mojave 93, Valley 61

Sierra Vista 85, Rancho 57

Spring Valley 81, Sky Pointe 62

The Meadows 48, Green Valley 33

Girls basketball

Cadence 52, Civica 0

Cimarron-Memorial 53, Clark 39

Green Valley 51, Durango 40

Mater East d. Bonanza, forfeit

Moapa Valley 59, Lake Mead 16

Moapa Valley JV 49, Chaparral 18

Tech 35, Boulder City 33

Flag football

Doral Academy 55, Pahrump Valley 0

Liberty 36, Coronado 24

Mater East 22, Coral Academy 6

Sky Pointe 25, Democracy Prep 6

Tech 32, Silverado 0

Jeff Wollard Review-Journal