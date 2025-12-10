Tuesday’s high school scores, top performances

Check out the scores and top performances from Tuesday’s high school basketball and flag football action.

Arbor View guard Jaedon Johnson (3) brings the ball up court against Spring Valley during the first half of a basketball game at Arbor View High School on Tuesday, Dec. 9, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Top performances

Boys basketball

– DJ Hunter, Losee: The freshman led all scorers with 31 points as the Lions defeated Rancho 83-70.

– Aaron McMorran, Desert Pines: The sophomore hit three 3-pointers and finished with 25 points as the Jaguars logged a 73-27 victory over Canyon Springs.

– Tavien Phoenix, Palo Verde: The senior had 25 points and 12 rebounds in the Panthers’ 66-42 win over Green Valley.

– Dash Wiley, Faith Lutheran: The senior finished with 28 points in the Crusaders’ 80-51 victory over Clark.

– Caleb Willoughby, Shadow Ridge: The senior logged 18 points and the Mustangs pulled away in the fourth quarter to beat Sunrise Mountain 67-59.

Girls basketball

– R’Breial Hicks, Chaparral: The junior posted 18 points and 11 rebounds as the Cowboys rolled past Civica 50-1.

– A’yanna Johnson, Mojave: The freshman recorded 22 points and 11 rebounds as the Rattlers cruised past Las Vegas 61-27.

– Jasmine Legardy, Canyon Springs: The junior dominated with 42 points and 21 rebounds as the Pioneers defeated Desert Pines 72-38.

– Andrea Samuda, Sierra Vista: The junior scored 15 points in the Mountain Lions’ 70-30 victory over Green Valley.

– Ricana Taylor, Del Sol: The senior scored 19 points as the Dragons pulled away in the fourth quarter for a 51-34 win over Cimarron-Memorial.

Flag football

– Jacqueline Bowles-Brooks, Sierra Vista: The senior recorded seven tackles and four sacks to lead the Mountain Lions’ defense in their 21-6 victory over SLAM! Nevada.

– Ashley Galvis, Amplus Academy: The senior rushed for 39 yards and caught 10 passes for 52 more in the Archers’ 27-6 loss to Canyon Springs.

– Danielle Morales, Arbor View: The junior caught seven passes for 117 yards and two TDs to help the Aggies roll past Las Vegas 46-0.

– Hennessey Orellana, Desert Oasis: The junior had seven tackles and three sacks for the Diamondbacks in their 33-0 win over Durango.

Scores

Boys basketball

Arbor View 71, Spring Valley 70

Clark 78, Sierra Vista 57

Desert Pines 73, Canyon Springs 27

Doral Academy 74, Eldorado 50

Faith Lutheran 80, Basic 51

Indian Springs 35, Baker 33

Laughlin 45, Beaver Dam 38

Losee 83, Rancho 70

Palo Verde 66, Green Valley 42

Shadow Ridge 67, Sunrise Mountain 59

Girls basketball

Canyon Springs 72, Desert Pines 38

Chaparral 50, Civica 1

Del Sol 51, Cimarron-Memorial 34

Farrington (Hawaii) 47, Durango 22

Indian Springs 29, Baker 15

Laughlin 54, Beaver Dam 30

Mojave 61, Las Vegas 27

Sierra Vista 70, Green Valley 30

Flag football

Arbor View 46, Las Vegas 0

Boulder City 19, Cheyenne 0

Canyon Springs 27, Amplus Academy 6

Desert Oasis 33, Durango 0

Palo Verde 20, Rancho 0

Sierra Vista 21, SLAM! Nevada 6

Virgin Valley 9, Centennial 0

Jeff Wollard Review-Journal