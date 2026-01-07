Tuesday’s high school scores, top performances

Check out the scores and top performances from Tuesday’s high school basketball and flag football action.

Top performances

Boys basketball

■ Nas Greene, Spring Valley: The senior scored 21 points as the Grizzlies rolled past Bonanza 63-22.

■ Amari Hinds, Las Vegas: The junior scored 16 points as the Wildcats overcame an early deficit to beat Losee 63-59 in overtime.

■ Ethan Inocencio, Palo Verde: The senior posted 21 points in the Panthers’ 65-34 win over Canyon Springs.

■ Elijah Outlaw-McDaniel, Durango: The senior finished with 23 points as the Trailblazers defeated Sierra Vista 65-52.

■ Dash Wiley, Faith Lutheran: The senior scored 29 points in the Crusaders’ 77-60 loss to Liberty.

■ Kenny Williams, Basic: The junior logged 27 points to help the Wolves beat Boulder City 68-51.

Girls basketball

■ Liyah Elfberg, Tech: The senior recorded 14 points, six steals and three rebounds to help the Roadrunners cruise past Cheyenne 62-26.

■ Jordan Sequeira, Las Vegas: The sophomore had 20 points, six steals and four assists as the Wildcats rallied from a 13-point deficit to beat Legacy 51-47.

■ Jayden Simon, Legacy: The sophomore scored 28 points in the Longhorns’ 51-47 loss to Las Vegas.

■ Sabrina Stewart, Del Sol: The sophomore had 19 points in the Dragons’ 62-23 victory over Clark.

Flag football

■ Sariah Blue, Spring Valley: The junior returned an interception for a score and also had six tackles as the Grizzlies beat Sky Pointe 34-0.

■ Danielle Morales, Arbor View: The junior scored six touchdowns, including three rushing, one on a pass reception, one on a punt return and one an interception return in the Aggies’ 54-0 win over Del Sol.

■ Allison Reed, Clark: The sophomore carried eight times for 46 yards and a TD in the Chargers’ 24-6 victory over Legacy.

Scores

Boys basketball

Basic 68, Boulder City 51

Centennial 84, Green Valley 59

Durango 65, Sierra Vista 52

Las Vegas 63, Losee 59 (OT)

Liberty 77, Faith Lutheran 60

Liberty Baptist 38, Mountain View 36

Needles 83, Lake Mead 42

Palo Verde 65, Canyon Springs 34

Rancho 81, Civica 56

Spring Valley 63, Bonanza 22

Valley 85, SLAM! Nevada 47

Girls basketball

Del Sol 62, Clark 23

Doral Academy 40, Cadence 23

Las Vegas 51, Legacy 47

Laughlin 59, Indian Springs 25

Needles 57, Lake Mead 13

Pahranagat Valley 67, Adelson School 11

Tech 62, Cheyenne 26

Flag football

Arbor View 54, Del Sol 0

Clark 24, Legacy 6

Spring Valley 34, Sky Pointe 0

Jeff Wollard Review-Journal