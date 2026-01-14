Tuesday’s high school scores, top performances

Check out the scores and top performances from Tuesday’s high school basketball and flag football action.

Valley High School football coach gets prison in sexual misconduct case

Bishop Gorman forward Braylen Williams (12) dunks the ball during a basketball game at Mojave High School on Tuesday, Jan. 13, 2026, in North Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Top performances

Boys basketball

— Jaxon Grant, Tech: The sophomore finished with 15 points in the Roadrunners’ 74-61 win over Pahrump Valley.

— Ethan Inocencio, Palo Verde: The senior scored 18 points to help the Panthers defeat Spring Valley 54-42.

— Azari Jefferson, Cheyenne: The freshman had 21 points in the Desert Shields’ 78-74 loss to Sunrise Mountain.

— Ty Johnson, Bishop Gorman: The junior logged 15 points and three assists to help the Gaels defeat Mojave 81-58.

— Dash Wiley, Faith Lutheran: The senior scored 19 points as the Crusaders rolled past Amplus Academy 88-20.

Girls basketball

— Kaitlyn Brown, Pahrump Valley: The sophomore posted 13 points and 15 rebounds in the Trojans’ 58-35 victory over Tech.

— Donnayja Gibson, Sierra Vista: The senior scored 28 points to help the Mountain Lions roll past Boulder City 69-28.

— Jasmine Ponce, Cimarron-Memorial: The junior racked up 17 points, 10 rebounds, six assists, five steals and two blocks as the Spartans withstood a late rally to defeat Western 42-36.

— Mila Vidacic, Tech: The junior had 14 points and four rebounds in the Roadrunners’ 58-35 loss to Pahrump Valley.

Scores

Boys basketball

Bishop Gorman 81, Mojave 58

Faith Lutheran 88, Amplus Academy 20

Liberty 72, Sierra Vista 59

Pahranagat Valley 52, Mountain View 16

Palo Verde 54, Spring Valley 42

Sky Pointe 61, Eldorado 36

Sloan Canyon 80, Del Sol 59

Sunrise Mountain 78, Cheyenne 74

Tech 64, Pahrump Valley 61

Word of Life 78, Liberty Baptist 64

Girls basketball

Beaver Dam 67, Adelson School 31

Cadence 67, Civica 6

Cimarron-Memorial 42, Western 36

Pahrump Valley 58, Tech 35

Sierra Vista 69, Boulder City 28

Flag football

Doral Academy 26, Cheyenne 0

Virgin Valley 19, Boulder City 0

Jeff Wollard Review-Journal