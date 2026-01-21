Tuesday’s high school scores, top performances

Check out the scores and top performances from Tuesday’s high school basketball and flag football action.

Clark’s Devan Christion (35) drives to the basket against Faith Lutheran during a basketball game at Clark High School on Tuesday, Jan. 20, 2026, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Clark's CJ Edwards (0) drives the ball against Faith Lutheran during a basketball game at Clark High School on Tuesday, Jan. 20, 2026, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Top performances

Boys basketball

Mudd Comtois, Foothill: The senior recorded 17 points in the Falcons’ 83-54 victory over Tech.

DJ Hunter, Losee: The freshman scored 24 points as the Lions rolled past Bonanza 84-17.

Uzo Nwapa, The Meadows: The junior led the Mustangs with 28 points, surpassing the 1,000-point career mark, in a 69-34 win over Moapa Valley.

Dante Steward, Liberty: The senior logged 20 points to lead the Patriots to a 62-52 win over Mojave.

Kenny Williams, Basic: The junior led his team with 22 points as the Wolves cruised past Silverado 74-33.

Girls basketball

Talitah Hendy, Green Valley: The senior finished with 16 points in the Gators’ 43-38 win over Cadence.

R’Breial Hicks, Chaparral: The junior had 14 points and 12 rebounds in the Cowboys’ 38-15 victory over Indian Springs.

Bella Robinson, Coral Academy: The senior racked up 33 points, 13 rebounds, 13 steals and eight assists to lead the Falcons past Pahrump Valley 57-34.

Delyla Ross, Sunrise Mountain: The senior scored 22 points as the Miners captured a 54-42 victory over Rancho.

Shiloh Smith, Foothill: The senior finished with seven points and hit the game-winning layup with eight seconds remaining to lift the Falcons over Del Sol 52-50.

Flag football

Amaya Acosta, Sierra Vista: The senior had nine tackles to lead a strong defensive performance in the Mountain Lions’ 20-0 win over Mojave.

Lyla Baxter, Green Valley: The senior had five receptions for 69 yards and two touchdowns to help the Gators roll past Western 38-7.

Camryn Carvell, Arbor View: The freshman completed 15 of 23 passes for 209 yards and a TD in the Aggies’ 39-0 victory over Boulder City.

Scores

Boys basketball

Basic 74, Silverado 33

Boulder City 81, Cristo Rey 7

Clark 71, Faith Lutheran 63

Coronado 76, Desert Pines 69

Durango 56, Desert Oasis 54

Foothill 83, Tech 54

Green Valley 71, Cadence 20

Las Vegas 88, Del Sol 36

Legacy 80, Canyon Springs 47

Liberty 62, Mojave 52

Liberty Baptist 53, Sandy Valley 26

Losee 84, Bonanza 17

Mountain View 36, Beaver Dam 33

Pahrump Valley 66, Coral Academy 50

Palo Verde 66, Cimarron-Memorial 49

Shadow Ridge 67, Sky Pointe 58

Spring Valley 82, Amplus Academy 39

Sunrise Mountain 68, Rancho 63

The Meadows 69, Moapa Valley 34

Virgin Valley 79, GV Christian 50

Western 62, Cheyenne 55

Girls basketball

Boulder City 57, Cristo Rey 16

Chaparral 38, Indian Springs 15

Coral Academy 57, Pahrump Valley 34

Foothill 562, Del Sol 50

Green Valley 43, Cadence 38

Laughlin 53, Adelson School 10

Moapa Valley 45, The Meadows 24

Sandy Valley 49, Liberty Baptist 30

Sunrise Mountain 54, Rancho 42

Virgin Valley 76, Amplus Academy 11

Flag football

Arbor View 39, Boulder City 0

Green Valley 34, Western 7

Sierra Vista 20, Mojave 0

Jeff Wollard Review-Journal