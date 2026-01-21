Tuesday’s high school scores, top performances
Check out the scores and top performances from Tuesday’s high school basketball and flag football action.
Top performances
Boys basketball
Mudd Comtois, Foothill: The senior recorded 17 points in the Falcons’ 83-54 victory over Tech.
DJ Hunter, Losee: The freshman scored 24 points as the Lions rolled past Bonanza 84-17.
Uzo Nwapa, The Meadows: The junior led the Mustangs with 28 points, surpassing the 1,000-point career mark, in a 69-34 win over Moapa Valley.
Dante Steward, Liberty: The senior logged 20 points to lead the Patriots to a 62-52 win over Mojave.
Kenny Williams, Basic: The junior led his team with 22 points as the Wolves cruised past Silverado 74-33.
Girls basketball
Talitah Hendy, Green Valley: The senior finished with 16 points in the Gators’ 43-38 win over Cadence.
R’Breial Hicks, Chaparral: The junior had 14 points and 12 rebounds in the Cowboys’ 38-15 victory over Indian Springs.
Bella Robinson, Coral Academy: The senior racked up 33 points, 13 rebounds, 13 steals and eight assists to lead the Falcons past Pahrump Valley 57-34.
Delyla Ross, Sunrise Mountain: The senior scored 22 points as the Miners captured a 54-42 victory over Rancho.
Shiloh Smith, Foothill: The senior finished with seven points and hit the game-winning layup with eight seconds remaining to lift the Falcons over Del Sol 52-50.
Flag football
Amaya Acosta, Sierra Vista: The senior had nine tackles to lead a strong defensive performance in the Mountain Lions’ 20-0 win over Mojave.
Lyla Baxter, Green Valley: The senior had five receptions for 69 yards and two touchdowns to help the Gators roll past Western 38-7.
Camryn Carvell, Arbor View: The freshman completed 15 of 23 passes for 209 yards and a TD in the Aggies’ 39-0 victory over Boulder City.
Scores
Boys basketball
Basic 74, Silverado 33
Boulder City 81, Cristo Rey 7
Clark 71, Faith Lutheran 63
Coronado 76, Desert Pines 69
Durango 56, Desert Oasis 54
Foothill 83, Tech 54
Green Valley 71, Cadence 20
Las Vegas 88, Del Sol 36
Legacy 80, Canyon Springs 47
Liberty 62, Mojave 52
Liberty Baptist 53, Sandy Valley 26
Losee 84, Bonanza 17
Mountain View 36, Beaver Dam 33
Pahrump Valley 66, Coral Academy 50
Palo Verde 66, Cimarron-Memorial 49
Shadow Ridge 67, Sky Pointe 58
Spring Valley 82, Amplus Academy 39
Sunrise Mountain 68, Rancho 63
The Meadows 69, Moapa Valley 34
Virgin Valley 79, GV Christian 50
Western 62, Cheyenne 55
Girls basketball
Boulder City 57, Cristo Rey 16
Chaparral 38, Indian Springs 15
Coral Academy 57, Pahrump Valley 34
Foothill 562, Del Sol 50
Green Valley 43, Cadence 38
Laughlin 53, Adelson School 10
Moapa Valley 45, The Meadows 24
Sandy Valley 49, Liberty Baptist 30
Sunrise Mountain 54, Rancho 42
Virgin Valley 76, Amplus Academy 11
Flag football
Arbor View 39, Boulder City 0
Green Valley 34, Western 7
Sierra Vista 20, Mojave 0
Jeff Wollard Review-Journal