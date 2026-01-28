Tuesday’s high school scores, top performances
Check out the scores and top performances from Tuesday’s high school basketball and flag football action.
Top performances
Boys basketball
Jeremiah Combs, Basic: The senior had 16 points and was one of four Wolves to finish in double figures in their 74-50 victory over Sloan Canyon.
Clinton Ezugha, Foothill: The senior finished with a game-high 22 points in the Falcons’ 91-64 win over Silverado.
Jayden Luna, Mojave: The junior had 18 points, 10 rebounds and five assists to lead the Rattlers to a 78-37 victory over Sierra Vista.
Tavien Phoenix, Palo Verde: The senior racked up eight points and 15 rebounds to help the Panthers beat Desert Oasis 66-32.
Tyus Thomas, Liberty: The senior had a team-high 21 points to lead the Patriots past Democracy Prep 76-66.
Dash Wiley, Faith Lutheran: The senior scored 29 points in the Crusaders’ 79-58 victory over Doral Academy.
Girls basketball
Stephanie Ezugha, Foothill: The sophomore collected 11 points and nine rebounds as the Falcons used a balanced attack to defeat Silverado 73-18.
Talitah Hendy, Green Valley: The senior scored 17 points to help the Gators edge Tech 40-36.
Ge Ge Pickens, Del Sol: The sophomore finished with 19 points to lead the Dragons past Rancho 75-28.
Mila Vidacic, Tech: The junior posted 13 points in the Roadrunners’ 40-36 loss to Green Valley.
Flag football
Janae Peebles, Green Valley: The junior completed 17 of 29 passes for 214 yards and two touchdowns as the Gators defeated Virgin Valley 14-7.
Scores
Boys basketball
Basic 74, Sloan Canyon 50
Beaver Dam 51, Liberty Baptist 48
Cimarron-Memorial 83, Amplus Academy 24
Desert Pines 98, Arbor View 71
Durango 67, Centennial 65
Faith Lutheran 79, Doral Academy 58
Foothill 91, Silverado 64
Green Valley 52, Tech 51
Las Vegas 89, Valley 52
Legacy 70, Western 59
Liberty 76, Democracy Prep 66
Losee 61, Cheyenne 26
Mojave 78, Sierra Vista 37
Needles 74, Lake Mead 70
Palo Verde 66, Desert Oasis 32
Rancho 71, Del Sol 51
Shadow Ridge 75, Canyon Springs 50
Sky Pointe 84, Bonanza 54
Spring Mountain 43, Mountain View 37
Girls basketball
Beaver Dam 54, Liberty Baptist 35
Del Sol 75, Rancho 28
Foothill 73, Silverado 18
Green Valley 40, Tech 36
Needles 59, Lake Mead 7
SLAM! Nevada 50, Cadence 24
Valley 52, Las Vegas 49
Flag football
Green Valley 14, Virgin Valley 7
Jeff Wollard Review-Journal