Tuesday’s high school scores, top performances

Check out the scores and top performances from Tuesday’s high school basketball and flag football action.

NIAA ruling paves way for Bishop Gorman to play for national football titles

Centennial’s Braiden Foster, left, competes against Green Valley’s Jason Wehren during a high school wrestling meet at Centennial High School on Tuesday, Jan. 27, 2026, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Top performances

Boys basketball

Jeremiah Combs, Basic: The senior had 16 points and was one of four Wolves to finish in double figures in their 74-50 victory over Sloan Canyon.

Clinton Ezugha, Foothill: The senior finished with a game-high 22 points in the Falcons’ 91-64 win over Silverado.

Jayden Luna, Mojave: The junior had 18 points, 10 rebounds and five assists to lead the Rattlers to a 78-37 victory over Sierra Vista.

Tavien Phoenix, Palo Verde: The senior racked up eight points and 15 rebounds to help the Panthers beat Desert Oasis 66-32.

Tyus Thomas, Liberty: The senior had a team-high 21 points to lead the Patriots past Democracy Prep 76-66.

Dash Wiley, Faith Lutheran: The senior scored 29 points in the Crusaders’ 79-58 victory over Doral Academy.

Girls basketball

Stephanie Ezugha, Foothill: The sophomore collected 11 points and nine rebounds as the Falcons used a balanced attack to defeat Silverado 73-18.

Talitah Hendy, Green Valley: The senior scored 17 points to help the Gators edge Tech 40-36.

Ge Ge Pickens, Del Sol: The sophomore finished with 19 points to lead the Dragons past Rancho 75-28.

Mila Vidacic, Tech: The junior posted 13 points in the Roadrunners’ 40-36 loss to Green Valley.

Flag football

Janae Peebles, Green Valley: The junior completed 17 of 29 passes for 214 yards and two touchdowns as the Gators defeated Virgin Valley 14-7.

Scores

Boys basketball

Basic 74, Sloan Canyon 50

Beaver Dam 51, Liberty Baptist 48

Cimarron-Memorial 83, Amplus Academy 24

Desert Pines 98, Arbor View 71

Durango 67, Centennial 65

Faith Lutheran 79, Doral Academy 58

Foothill 91, Silverado 64

Green Valley 52, Tech 51

Las Vegas 89, Valley 52

Legacy 70, Western 59

Liberty 76, Democracy Prep 66

Losee 61, Cheyenne 26

Mojave 78, Sierra Vista 37

Needles 74, Lake Mead 70

Palo Verde 66, Desert Oasis 32

Rancho 71, Del Sol 51

Shadow Ridge 75, Canyon Springs 50

Sky Pointe 84, Bonanza 54

Spring Mountain 43, Mountain View 37

Girls basketball

Beaver Dam 54, Liberty Baptist 35

Del Sol 75, Rancho 28

Foothill 73, Silverado 18

Green Valley 40, Tech 36

Needles 59, Lake Mead 7

SLAM! Nevada 50, Cadence 24

Valley 52, Las Vegas 49

Flag football

Green Valley 14, Virgin Valley 7

Jeff Wollard Review-Journal