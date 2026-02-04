Tuesday’s high school scores, top performances

Check out the scores and top performances from Tuesday’s high school basketball and flag football action.

Losee guard Jayla Lewis (1) goes for a layup as Mojave’s Jordyn Carroll defends during a basketball game between Mojave and Losee at Somerset Academy Losee Campus Friday, Dec. 5, 2025, in North Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @madelinepcarter

Top performances

Boys basketball

– Ethan Keith, Green Valley: The junior scored 21 points to lead the Gators past SLAM! Nevada 62-47.

Girls basketball

– Donnayja Gibson, Sierra Vista: The senior scored 27 points to help the Mountain Lions defeat Desert Oasis 60-48.

– Sariyah Johnson, Las Vegas: The sophomore dominated with 33 points, 22 rebounds, four assists and two blocks in the Wildcats’ 64-35 victory over Rancho.

– Jayla Lewis, Losee: The senior scored 12 of her game-high 21 points in the first quarter to spark the Lions to a 75-12 win over Chaparral.

– Delyla Ross, Sunrise Mountain: The senior scored 25 points to lead the Miners past Eldorado 66-20.

– Sabrina Stewart, Del Sol: The sophomore finished with 18 points, five assists, five steals and three rebounds in the Dragons’ 59-18 win over Silverado.

Flag football

– Cassiah Banks, Clark: The freshman had six receptions for 109 yards and a touchdown as the Chargers outlasted Bonanza for a 9-7 triple-overtime victory.

– Leiah Bisococho, Durango: The senior completed 13 passes for 110 yards and three TDs to lead the Trailblazers past Western 26-16.

– Leyton Gasperosky, Cadence: The senior passed for 254 yards and two TDs, and ran for another score as the Cougars rolled past Chaparral 38-7.

– Andrea Mitchell, Centennial: The junior had 14 tackles to lead the Bulldogs’ defense in their 32-6 victory over Cheyenne.

– Marian Moreno, Rancho: The junior scored on a 75-yard interception return in the fourth quarter to seal the Rams’ 19-6 win over Valley.

Scores

Boys basketball

Green Valley 62, SLAM! Nevada 47

Laughlin 47, Mountain View 44

Needles 97, GV Christian 37

Word of Life 54, Beaver Dam 51

Girls basketball

Clark d. Bonanza, forfeit

Del Sol 59, Silverado 18

Desert Oasis 79, Valley 49

Green Valley 34, SLAM! Nevada 20

Las Vegas 64, Rancho 35

Losee 75, Chaparral 12

Mater East 67, Tech 21

Mojave 65, Cimarron-Memorial 30

Palo Verde 64, Cheyenne 13

Sierra Vista 58, Western 24

Sunrise Mountain 66, Eldorado 20

Flag football

Clark 9, Bonanza 7 (3OT)

Coronado 52, Foothill 6

Desert Oasis 25, Liberty 14

Desert Pines 13, Mater East 12

Doral Academy 13, Sky Pointe 8

Durango 26, Western 16

Las Vegas 46, Eldorado 0

Rancho 19, Valley 6

SLAM! Nevada 12, Green Valley 6

Spring Valley 48, Pahrump Valley 0

Virgin Valley 34, Moapa Valley 2

