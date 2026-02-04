Tuesday’s high school scores, top performances
Check out the scores and top performances from Tuesday’s high school basketball and flag football action.
Top performances
Boys basketball
– Ethan Keith, Green Valley: The junior scored 21 points to lead the Gators past SLAM! Nevada 62-47.
Girls basketball
– Donnayja Gibson, Sierra Vista: The senior scored 27 points to help the Mountain Lions defeat Desert Oasis 60-48.
– Sariyah Johnson, Las Vegas: The sophomore dominated with 33 points, 22 rebounds, four assists and two blocks in the Wildcats’ 64-35 victory over Rancho.
– Jayla Lewis, Losee: The senior scored 12 of her game-high 21 points in the first quarter to spark the Lions to a 75-12 win over Chaparral.
– Delyla Ross, Sunrise Mountain: The senior scored 25 points to lead the Miners past Eldorado 66-20.
– Sabrina Stewart, Del Sol: The sophomore finished with 18 points, five assists, five steals and three rebounds in the Dragons’ 59-18 win over Silverado.
Flag football
– Cassiah Banks, Clark: The freshman had six receptions for 109 yards and a touchdown as the Chargers outlasted Bonanza for a 9-7 triple-overtime victory.
– Leiah Bisococho, Durango: The senior completed 13 passes for 110 yards and three TDs to lead the Trailblazers past Western 26-16.
– Leyton Gasperosky, Cadence: The senior passed for 254 yards and two TDs, and ran for another score as the Cougars rolled past Chaparral 38-7.
– Andrea Mitchell, Centennial: The junior had 14 tackles to lead the Bulldogs’ defense in their 32-6 victory over Cheyenne.
– Marian Moreno, Rancho: The junior scored on a 75-yard interception return in the fourth quarter to seal the Rams’ 19-6 win over Valley.
Scores
Boys basketball
Green Valley 62, SLAM! Nevada 47
Laughlin 47, Mountain View 44
Needles 97, GV Christian 37
Word of Life 54, Beaver Dam 51
Girls basketball
Clark d. Bonanza, forfeit
Del Sol 59, Silverado 18
Desert Oasis 79, Valley 49
Green Valley 34, SLAM! Nevada 20
Las Vegas 64, Rancho 35
Losee 75, Chaparral 12
Mater East 67, Tech 21
Mojave 65, Cimarron-Memorial 30
Palo Verde 64, Cheyenne 13
Sierra Vista 58, Western 24
Sunrise Mountain 66, Eldorado 20
Flag football
Clark 9, Bonanza 7 (3OT)
Coronado 52, Foothill 6
Desert Oasis 25, Liberty 14
Desert Pines 13, Mater East 12
Doral Academy 13, Sky Pointe 8
Durango 26, Western 16
Las Vegas 46, Eldorado 0
Rancho 19, Valley 6
SLAM! Nevada 12, Green Valley 6
Spring Valley 48, Pahrump Valley 0
Virgin Valley 34, Moapa Valley 2
Jeff Wollard Review-Journal