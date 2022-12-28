Tuesday’s high school scores, top performers

Check out the scores and top performances from Tuesday’s high school basketball action.

Tuesday’s top high school basketball performances:

Boys

Brock Barney, Green Valley: The junior scored 16 points on 8 of 10 shooting for the Gators in a 69-43 win over Chaparral at the Las Vegas Prep Championship.

Jalen Butler, Shadow Ridge: The sophomore guard scored 20 points in the Mustangs’ 78-72 win over Temecula Valley (Calif.).

Steve Carter, Cheyenne: The senior guard scored 23 points to lead the Desert Shields to an 80-44 win over Chowchilla (Calif.) at the Las Vegas Prep Championships.

John Mobley, Bishop Gorman: The junior guard scored 20 points in the Gaels’ 89-60 win over Grant (Ore.) at the Les Schwab Invitational.

Dedan Thomas, Liberty: The junior guard scored 23 points in the Patriots’ 85-68 win over Canyon (Calif.) at The Classic at Damien.

Girls

Nehal McFadden, Spring Valley: The sophomore guard scored 15 points off the bench for the Grizzlies in a 69-40 win over Del Sol at the Gator Winter Classic.

Alabama Nieves, Legacy: The sophomore guard scored 18 points in the Longhorns’ 56-28 win over Chadwick (Calif.) at the Gold Crown Holiday Tournament.

Kaelie Pernyak, Tech: The sophomore guard scored 15 points in the Roadrunners’ 64-11 win over Sloan Canyon at the Gator Winter Classic.

Ashley Saxton, Silverado: The senior guard scored 21 points and grabbed eight rebounds in the Skyhawks’ 41-36 loss to Dimond (Alaska) at the Gator Winter Classic.

Morgan Sweet, Tech: The junior center scored 17 points in the Roadrunners’ 64-11 win over Sloan Canyon at the Gator Winter Classic.

Tuesday’s scores

Boys

Liberty 85, Canyon (Calif.) 68

Cerritos (Calif.) 44, Boulder City 33

St. Joseph (Calif.) 85, Basic 28

Bishop Gorman 89, Grant (Ore.) 60

Green Valley 69, Chaparral 43

College Park (Texas) 63, Foothill 56

Shadow Ridge 78, Temecula Valley (Calif.) 72

Canyon Springs 51, Aliso Niguel (Calif.) 48

Cheyenne 80, Chowchilla (Calif.) 44

Sunny Hills (Calif.) 57, Las Vegas 46

Bonita Vista (Calif.) 60, Virgin Valley 45

Arbor View 43, Cypress (Calif.) 41

Centennial 75, Sierra Vista 40

Girls

Tech 64, Sloan Canyon 11

Dimond (Alaska) 41, Silverado 36

Boulder City 31, Sierra Vista 23

Downey (Calif.) 35, Desert Oasis 34

Legacy 56, Chadwick (Calif.) 28

Spring Valley 69, Del Sol 40

Torrance (Calif.) 42, Needles 34

Virgin Valley 48, Clairemont (Calif.) 24

Flagstaff (Ariz.) 63, Las Vegas 60

Pahrump Valley 30, Lathrop (Alaska) 29

San Juan Hills (Calif.) 75, Bishop Gorman 61

Cantwell Sacred Heart (Calif.) 46, Foothill 29

Sunrise Mountain 58, El Camino (Calif.) 12

Desert Pines 57, Beckman (Calif.) 40

South Torrance (Calif.) 56, Clark 42

Coronado 56, Holtville (Cailf.) 35