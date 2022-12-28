Tuesday’s high school scores, top performers
Check out the scores and top performances from Tuesday’s high school basketball action.
Tuesday’s top high school basketball performances:
Boys
Brock Barney, Green Valley: The junior scored 16 points on 8 of 10 shooting for the Gators in a 69-43 win over Chaparral at the Las Vegas Prep Championship.
Jalen Butler, Shadow Ridge: The sophomore guard scored 20 points in the Mustangs’ 78-72 win over Temecula Valley (Calif.).
Steve Carter, Cheyenne: The senior guard scored 23 points to lead the Desert Shields to an 80-44 win over Chowchilla (Calif.) at the Las Vegas Prep Championships.
John Mobley, Bishop Gorman: The junior guard scored 20 points in the Gaels’ 89-60 win over Grant (Ore.) at the Les Schwab Invitational.
Dedan Thomas, Liberty: The junior guard scored 23 points in the Patriots’ 85-68 win over Canyon (Calif.) at The Classic at Damien.
Girls
Nehal McFadden, Spring Valley: The sophomore guard scored 15 points off the bench for the Grizzlies in a 69-40 win over Del Sol at the Gator Winter Classic.
Alabama Nieves, Legacy: The sophomore guard scored 18 points in the Longhorns’ 56-28 win over Chadwick (Calif.) at the Gold Crown Holiday Tournament.
Kaelie Pernyak, Tech: The sophomore guard scored 15 points in the Roadrunners’ 64-11 win over Sloan Canyon at the Gator Winter Classic.
Ashley Saxton, Silverado: The senior guard scored 21 points and grabbed eight rebounds in the Skyhawks’ 41-36 loss to Dimond (Alaska) at the Gator Winter Classic.
Morgan Sweet, Tech: The junior center scored 17 points in the Roadrunners’ 64-11 win over Sloan Canyon at the Gator Winter Classic.
Tuesday’s scores
Boys
Liberty 85, Canyon (Calif.) 68
Cerritos (Calif.) 44, Boulder City 33
St. Joseph (Calif.) 85, Basic 28
Bishop Gorman 89, Grant (Ore.) 60
Green Valley 69, Chaparral 43
College Park (Texas) 63, Foothill 56
Shadow Ridge 78, Temecula Valley (Calif.) 72
Canyon Springs 51, Aliso Niguel (Calif.) 48
Cheyenne 80, Chowchilla (Calif.) 44
Sunny Hills (Calif.) 57, Las Vegas 46
Bonita Vista (Calif.) 60, Virgin Valley 45
Arbor View 43, Cypress (Calif.) 41
Centennial 75, Sierra Vista 40
Girls
Tech 64, Sloan Canyon 11
Dimond (Alaska) 41, Silverado 36
Boulder City 31, Sierra Vista 23
Downey (Calif.) 35, Desert Oasis 34
Legacy 56, Chadwick (Calif.) 28
Spring Valley 69, Del Sol 40
Torrance (Calif.) 42, Needles 34
Virgin Valley 48, Clairemont (Calif.) 24
Flagstaff (Ariz.) 63, Las Vegas 60
Pahrump Valley 30, Lathrop (Alaska) 29
San Juan Hills (Calif.) 75, Bishop Gorman 61
Cantwell Sacred Heart (Calif.) 46, Foothill 29
Sunrise Mountain 58, El Camino (Calif.) 12
Desert Pines 57, Beckman (Calif.) 40
South Torrance (Calif.) 56, Clark 42
Coronado 56, Holtville (Cailf.) 35