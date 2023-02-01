Tuesday’s high school scores, top performers
Check out the scores and top performers from Tuesday’s high school basketball action.
Tuesday’s top high school basketball performances:
Girls
Sanai Branch, Arbor View: The freshman forward finished with 24 points in a 48-45 victory over Durango.
Dazani Graham, Cimarron-Memorial: The junior guard had 31 points, 11 steals, seven rebounds and five assists in a 69-29 win over Doral Academy.
Ashley Saxton, Silverado: The senior guard had 29 points, 11 rebounds and five steals tin a 48-43 victory over Sierra Vista.
Kayla Terry, Las Vegas: The senior forward had 18 points and 20 rebounds as the Wildcats survived a late scare in a 51-46 win over Palo Verde.
Tatianna Wilder, Desert Pines: The junior led scored 22 points in a 67-28 victory over Basic.
Boys
Jake Bevacqua, The Meadows: The senior guard scored 18 points in a 58-51 victory over Democracy Prep.
Tuesday’s scores
Girls
Arbor View 48, Durango 45
Cimarron-Memorial 69, Doral Academy 26
Coral Academy 54, Somerset-Losee 42
Democracy Prep 60, The Meadows 33
Desert Oasis 61, Canyon Springs 26
Desert Pines 67, Basic 28
Las Vegas 51, Palo Verde 46
Liberty 58, Spring Valley 37
Rancho 68, Chaparral 31
Silverado 48, Sierra Vista 43
SLAM Nevada 37, Tech 31
Virgin Valley 56, Del Sol 37
Boys
Adelson School 53, Word of Life 46
GV Christian 62, Spring Mountain 38
The Meadows 58, Democracy Prep 51
Round Mountain 49, Tonopah 43