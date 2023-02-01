Tuesday’s high school scores, top performers

Check out the scores and top performers from Tuesday’s high school basketball action.

Cimarron-Memorial’s Kayley Israel (4) guards Doral’s Peyton Gomez (13) during a girls high school basketball game at Cimarron-Memorial High School on Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Tuesday’s top high school basketball performances:

Girls

Sanai Branch, Arbor View: The freshman forward finished with 24 points in a 48-45 victory over Durango.

Dazani Graham, Cimarron-Memorial: The junior guard had 31 points, 11 steals, seven rebounds and five assists in a 69-29 win over Doral Academy.

Ashley Saxton, Silverado: The senior guard had 29 points, 11 rebounds and five steals tin a 48-43 victory over Sierra Vista.

Kayla Terry, Las Vegas: The senior forward had 18 points and 20 rebounds as the Wildcats survived a late scare in a 51-46 win over Palo Verde.

Tatianna Wilder, Desert Pines: The junior led scored 22 points in a 67-28 victory over Basic.

Boys

Jake Bevacqua, The Meadows: The senior guard scored 18 points in a 58-51 victory over Democracy Prep.

Tuesday’s scores

Girls

Arbor View 48, Durango 45

Cimarron-Memorial 69, Doral Academy 26

Coral Academy 54, Somerset-Losee 42

Democracy Prep 60, The Meadows 33

Desert Oasis 61, Canyon Springs 26

Desert Pines 67, Basic 28

Las Vegas 51, Palo Verde 46

Liberty 58, Spring Valley 37

Rancho 68, Chaparral 31

Silverado 48, Sierra Vista 43

SLAM Nevada 37, Tech 31

Virgin Valley 56, Del Sol 37

Boys

Adelson School 53, Word of Life 46

GV Christian 62, Spring Mountain 38

The Meadows 58, Democracy Prep 51

Round Mountain 49, Tonopah 43