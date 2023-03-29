Tuesday’s high school scores, top performers
Check out the scores and top performers from Tuesday’s high school baseball and softball action.
Tuesday’s top high school performances:
Baseball
Evan Festa, Coronado: The junior pitcher tossed a five-inning complete game, allowing three hits while striking out five, to beat Las Vegas 10-0.
Kyle McDaniel, Pahrump Valley: The senior went 4-for-4 with a triple, a double, six RBIs and four runs scored to lead the Trojans past Cheyenne 19-0.
Tyson Owens, Bonanza: The junior went 2-for-2 with a triple and four RBIs to help the Bengals roll to a 19-0 win over Chaparral.
Cooper Sheff, Basic: The senior went 2-for-4 with a home run, a double and three RBIs to help the Wolves rout Lake Oswego (Ore.) 11-1.
Jonah Shields, Liberty: The senior went 4-for-5 with an RBI and two runs scored as the Patriots defeated Durango 12-2.
Softball
Aariana Kraut, Clark: The senior racked up three hits, a double and five RBIs to lead the Chargers to a 19-5 win over Valley.
Callie Stoker, Durango: The senior went 5-for-5 with two home runs, two doubles and six RBIs to help the Trailblazers edge Legacy 15-12.
Ariyana Swift, Desert Pines: The junior went 2-for-3 with three RBIs and two runs scored to help the Jaguars beat Canyon Springs 21-6.
Keira Tibbetts, Silverado: The senior went 3-for-3 with a triple, a double and four RBIs to help lift the Skyhawks over Chaparral 13-0.
Makenna Webber, Cimarron-Memorial: The junior pitcher struck out 11 while scattering eight hits to go the distance in the Spartans’ 9-2 victory over Spring Valley.
Scores
Baseball
Needles 15, Laughlin 0
Needles 12, Laughlin 0
Basic 11, Lake Oswego (Ore.) 1
Boulder City 13, Sunrise Mountain 0
Bonanza 19, Chaparral 0
Pahrump Valley 19, Cheyenne 0
Coronado 10, Las Vegas 0
Desert Pines 7, Del Sol 6
Liberty 12, Durango 2
Green Valley 7, Cimarron-Memorial 3
Lake Mead 5, Indian Springs 1
Moapa Valley 12, SLAM Nevada 0
Shadow Ridge 15, Doral Academy 0
Silverado 11, Arbor View 7
Virgin Valley 7, Clark 0
Western 16, Canyon Springs 4
Softball
Cimarron-Memorial 9, Spring Valley 2
Desert Pines 21, Canyon Springs 6
Durango 15, Legacy 12
Bishop Gorman 3, Sierra Vista 1
Lake Mead 16, Indian Springs 4
Silverado 13, Chaparral 0
Clark 19, Valley 5
Needles 24, Laughlin 2
Needles 15, Laughlin 0
Coaches are encouraged to call in scores to the Review-Journal sports desk at 702-380-4587.