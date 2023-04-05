Tuesday’s high school scores, top performers

Check out the scores and top performers from Tuesday’s high school baseball and softball action.

Faith Lutheran’s Ava Koenig reaches to catch while Green Valley’s Avari Morris makes it to first base during a high school softball game at Green Valley High School on Tuesday, April 4, 2023, in Henderson. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Tuesday’s top high school performances:

Baseball

Lauren Binney, Liberty: The senior went 2-for-3 with a double and three RBIs as the Patriots used a late rally to edge Riverton (Utah) 10-9.

Brigham Bleazard, Coronado: The junior tossed a six-inning one-hitter, striking out six, to help the Cougars shut out Riverton (Utah) 4-0.

Andrew Durham, Foothill: The senior went 2-for-4 with a double and a run scored to lead the Falcons, who rallied for a 4-3 victory over Centennial.

Olvin Espinoza, Legacy: The freshman went 3-for-4 with a double and an RBI to help the Longhorns roll to a 9-3 victory over Silverado.

Dylan Spencer, Boulder City: The senior went 3-for-3 with a triple and three RBIs to lead the Eagles past Valley 25-1.

Softball

Karola Garcia, The Meadows: The sophomore went 3-for-5 with two RBIs and two runs scored to help the Mustangs hold off a late rally for a 12-9 win over Laughlin.

Savannah Moore, Faith Lutheran: The senior went 2-for-3 with a home run in the Crusaders’ 4-3 loss to Green Valley.

Avari Morris, Green Valley: The senior pitcher struck out 10 while scattering five hits over five innings to help the Gators edge Faith Lutheran 4-3.

Anai Ware, Legacy: The junior had two doubles and three RBIs as the Longhorns grabbed an early lead and hung on for a 9-8 victory over Las Vegas.

Scores

Baseball

Coronado 4, Riverton (Utah) 0

Liberty 10, Riverton (Utah) 9

Foothill 4, Centennial 3

Legacy 9, Silverado 3

Sierra Vista 11, Tech 0

Shadow Ridge 10, Rancho 4

Clark 13, SLAM Academy 5

Boulder City 25, Valley 1

Western 15, Mojave 0

Desert Oasis 13, Carson 3

Desert Oasis 4, Birmingham (Calif.) 3 (8)

Durango 5, El Capitan (Calif.) 4

Green Valley 9, Rancho Buena Vista (Calif.) 2

Softball

Desert Oasis 3, Coronado 2

Legacy 9, Las Vegas 8

Centennial 13, Rancho 0

Tech 15, Western 0

The Meadows 12, Laughlin 9

Laughlin 14, The Meadows 4

Green Valley 4, Faith Lutheran 3

Coaches are encouraged to call in scores to the Review-Journal sports desk at 702-380-4587.