Tuesday’s high school scores, top performers
Check out the scores and top performers from Tuesday’s high school baseball and softball action.
Tuesday’s top high school performances:
Baseball
Lauren Binney, Liberty: The senior went 2-for-3 with a double and three RBIs as the Patriots used a late rally to edge Riverton (Utah) 10-9.
Brigham Bleazard, Coronado: The junior tossed a six-inning one-hitter, striking out six, to help the Cougars shut out Riverton (Utah) 4-0.
Andrew Durham, Foothill: The senior went 2-for-4 with a double and a run scored to lead the Falcons, who rallied for a 4-3 victory over Centennial.
Olvin Espinoza, Legacy: The freshman went 3-for-4 with a double and an RBI to help the Longhorns roll to a 9-3 victory over Silverado.
Dylan Spencer, Boulder City: The senior went 3-for-3 with a triple and three RBIs to lead the Eagles past Valley 25-1.
Softball
Karola Garcia, The Meadows: The sophomore went 3-for-5 with two RBIs and two runs scored to help the Mustangs hold off a late rally for a 12-9 win over Laughlin.
Savannah Moore, Faith Lutheran: The senior went 2-for-3 with a home run in the Crusaders’ 4-3 loss to Green Valley.
Avari Morris, Green Valley: The senior pitcher struck out 10 while scattering five hits over five innings to help the Gators edge Faith Lutheran 4-3.
Anai Ware, Legacy: The junior had two doubles and three RBIs as the Longhorns grabbed an early lead and hung on for a 9-8 victory over Las Vegas.
Scores
Baseball
Coronado 4, Riverton (Utah) 0
Liberty 10, Riverton (Utah) 9
Foothill 4, Centennial 3
Legacy 9, Silverado 3
Sierra Vista 11, Tech 0
Shadow Ridge 10, Rancho 4
Clark 13, SLAM Academy 5
Boulder City 25, Valley 1
Western 15, Mojave 0
Desert Oasis 13, Carson 3
Desert Oasis 4, Birmingham (Calif.) 3 (8)
Durango 5, El Capitan (Calif.) 4
Green Valley 9, Rancho Buena Vista (Calif.) 2
Softball
Desert Oasis 3, Coronado 2
Legacy 9, Las Vegas 8
Centennial 13, Rancho 0
Tech 15, Western 0
The Meadows 12, Laughlin 9
Laughlin 14, The Meadows 4
Green Valley 4, Faith Lutheran 3
