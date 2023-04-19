Tuesday’s high school scores, top performers
Check out the scores and top performers from Tuesday’s high school baseball and softball action.
Tuesday’s top high school performances:
Baseball
Brady Ballinger, Green Valley: The senior went 3-for-4 with two home runs, a double and seven RBIs in the Gators’ 12-1 victory over Las Vegas.
Martin Jordan, Virgin Valley: The senior went 2-for-2 with a double and five RBIs to help the Bulldogs shut out Sunrise Mountain 15-0.
Aiden Pollock, Bishop Gorman: The senior went 2-for-2 with a home run, a double and two RBIs to help the Gaels beat Liberty 14-3.
Tyson Staheli, Moapa Valley: The senior went 3-for-3 with a home run, two triples and two RBIs in the Pirates’ 22-6 win over Cheyenne.
Kaden Straily, Foothill: The senior went 2-for-2 with two doubles and a run scored as the Falcons used a four-run sixth inning to defeat Clark 7-3.
Softball
Jenna Becker, Doral Academy: The junior went 3-for-4 with two home runs, a triple and three RBIs, and the Dragons held off a late rally for a 9-7 victory over Eldorado.
Hailey Gutierrez, Mojave: The senior went 3-for-4 with a home run and three RBIs, and the Rattlers scored two runs in the bottom of the seventh for a 14-13 win over Chaparral.
Susan Johnson, Silverado: The junior pitcher went the distance, allowing three hits while striking out two, to help the Skyhawks beat Spring Valley 6-1.
Josslin Law, Shadow Ridge: The junior pitched an extended complete game in an 11-inning seven-hitter to lead the Mustangs past Palo Verde 2-1.
Ava Walker, Faith Lutheran: The junior pitcher picked up a seven-inning victory, striking out seven, as the Crusaders defeated Centennial 4-1.
Scores
Baseball
Centennial 5, Cimarron-Memorial 3
Doral Academy 17, Chaparral 4
Moapa Valley 22, Cheyenne 6
Foothill 7, Clark 3
Green Valley 12, Las Vegas 1
Indian Springs 18, Beatty 0
Indian Springs 17, Beatty 1
Bishop Gorman 14, Liberty 3
Bonanza 21, Mojave 0
Basic 9, Palo Verde 2
Virgin Valley 15, Sunrise Mountain 0
Western 12, Eldorado 2
Pahranagat Valley 20, Mountain View 0
Pahranagat Valley 20, Mountain View 1
Awaken Christian 13, Laughlin 3
Awaken Christian 7, Laughlin 6
Softball
Pahranagat Valley 16, Mountain View 1
Pahranagat Valley 16, Mountain View 5
Awaken Christian 18, Laughlin 12
Laughlin 10, Awaken Christian 9
Desert Pines 14, Valley 2
Basic 6, Rancho 3
Cimarron-Memorial 20, Del Sol 0
Doral Academy 9, Eldorado 7
Liberty 10, Foothill 0
Mojave 14, Chaparral 13
Shadow Ridge 2, Palo Verde 1
Arbor View 18, Sierra Vista 13
Silverado 6, Spring Valley 1
Faith Lutheran 4, Centennial 1
Coaches are encouraged to call in scores to the Review-Journal sports desk at 702-380-4587.