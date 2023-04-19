Tuesday’s high school scores, top performers

Check out the scores and top performers from Tuesday’s high school baseball and softball action.

Green Valley's Brady Ballinger (7), right, reacts after scoring on a double by Green Valley's Connor Apeceche (17) during the seventh inning of a baseball game at Centennial High School, Wednesday, April 12, 2023, in Las Vegas. Centennial's catcher Tyler Jackson (44) waits for the ball.(Chitose Suzuki/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto

Tuesday’s top high school performances:

Baseball

Brady Ballinger, Green Valley: The senior went 3-for-4 with two home runs, a double and seven RBIs in the Gators’ 12-1 victory over Las Vegas.

Martin Jordan, Virgin Valley: The senior went 2-for-2 with a double and five RBIs to help the Bulldogs shut out Sunrise Mountain 15-0.

Aiden Pollock, Bishop Gorman: The senior went 2-for-2 with a home run, a double and two RBIs to help the Gaels beat Liberty 14-3.

Tyson Staheli, Moapa Valley: The senior went 3-for-3 with a home run, two triples and two RBIs in the Pirates’ 22-6 win over Cheyenne.

Kaden Straily, Foothill: The senior went 2-for-2 with two doubles and a run scored as the Falcons used a four-run sixth inning to defeat Clark 7-3.

Softball

Jenna Becker, Doral Academy: The junior went 3-for-4 with two home runs, a triple and three RBIs, and the Dragons held off a late rally for a 9-7 victory over Eldorado.

Hailey Gutierrez, Mojave: The senior went 3-for-4 with a home run and three RBIs, and the Rattlers scored two runs in the bottom of the seventh for a 14-13 win over Chaparral.

Susan Johnson, Silverado: The junior pitcher went the distance, allowing three hits while striking out two, to help the Skyhawks beat Spring Valley 6-1.

Josslin Law, Shadow Ridge: The junior pitched an extended complete game in an 11-inning seven-hitter to lead the Mustangs past Palo Verde 2-1.

Ava Walker, Faith Lutheran: The junior pitcher picked up a seven-inning victory, striking out seven, as the Crusaders defeated Centennial 4-1.

Scores

Baseball

Centennial 5, Cimarron-Memorial 3

Doral Academy 17, Chaparral 4

Moapa Valley 22, Cheyenne 6

Foothill 7, Clark 3

Green Valley 12, Las Vegas 1

Indian Springs 18, Beatty 0

Indian Springs 17, Beatty 1

Bishop Gorman 14, Liberty 3

Bonanza 21, Mojave 0

Basic 9, Palo Verde 2

Virgin Valley 15, Sunrise Mountain 0

Western 12, Eldorado 2

Pahranagat Valley 20, Mountain View 0

Pahranagat Valley 20, Mountain View 1

Awaken Christian 13, Laughlin 3

Awaken Christian 7, Laughlin 6

Softball

Pahranagat Valley 16, Mountain View 1

Pahranagat Valley 16, Mountain View 5

Awaken Christian 18, Laughlin 12

Laughlin 10, Awaken Christian 9

Desert Pines 14, Valley 2

Basic 6, Rancho 3

Cimarron-Memorial 20, Del Sol 0

Doral Academy 9, Eldorado 7

Liberty 10, Foothill 0

Mojave 14, Chaparral 13

Shadow Ridge 2, Palo Verde 1

Arbor View 18, Sierra Vista 13

Silverado 6, Spring Valley 1

Faith Lutheran 4, Centennial 1

Coaches are encouraged to call in scores to the Review-Journal sports desk at 702-380-4587.