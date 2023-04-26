Tuesday’s high school scores, top performers
Check out the scores and top performers from Tuesday’s high school baseball and softball action.
Tuesday’s top high school performances:
Baseball
Kyler Avila, Legacy: The sophomore went 2-for-3 with a double and a triple, and the Longhorns scored a run in the seventh inning to edge Durango 4-3.
Justin Bryson, Arbor View: The senior had a walk-off two-run double for the Aggies in a 2-1 win against Rancho.
Kyle McDaniel, Pahrump Valley: The senior pitcher struck out 11 while throwing a complete-game two-hitter and also went 2-for-3 at the plate with a home run, a triple and four RBIs in the Trojans’ 9-0 victory over Clark.
Kaden Straily, Foothill: The senior pitcher allowed five hits while striking out 10 to get a 2-0 complete-game victory over Tech.
Kanon Welbourne, Boulder City: The senior pitcher struck out 12 in five innings, adding a home run at the plate in the Eagles’ 6-1 win over SLAM Academy.
Softball
Aspyn Beattie, Green Valley: The senior went 2-for-3 with a double and three RBIs as the Gators defeated Basic 16-1.
Juliana Bosco, Centennial: The junior went 3-for-4 with a home run, a double and four RBIs to help the Bulldogs rout Faith Lutheran 10-0.
Nicole Carrasco, SLAM Nevada: The sophomore went 3-for-4 with two doubles and an RBI, and also helped herself in the circle by throwing a three-inning two-hitter as the Bulls shut out Desert Pines 15-0.
Lynette Diaz, Tech: The senior went 2-for-3 with a home run and two RBIs to help the Roadrunners roll past Las Vegas 11-1.
Talynn Madrid, Boulder City: The junior went 3-for-3 with two RBIs to lead the Eagles to a 17-0 win over Valley.
Scores
Baseball
Arbor View 2, Rancho 1
Boulder City 6, SLAM Academy 1
Foothill 2, Tech 0
Legacy 4, Durango 3
Pahrump Valley 9, Clark 0
Sierra Vista 6, Silverado 1
Liberty 6, Spring Valley 1
Indian Springs 17, Adelson School 2
Indian Springs 4, Adelson School 1
Lake Mead 15, Awaken Christian 1
GV Christian 13, Liberty Baptist 9
Liberty Baptist 6, Green Valley Christian 5
Softball
Centennial 10, Faith Lutheran 0
Green Valley 16, Basic 1
Indian Springs 17, Sandy Valley 0
Indian Springs 21, Sandy Valley 6
Tech 11, Las Vegas 1
SLAM Academy 15, Desert Pines 0
Durango 17, Western 1
Tonopah 11, Round Mountain 9
Round Mountain 19, Tonopah 11
Bishop Gorman 19, Legacy 4
Bonanza 12, Cheyenne 2
Boulder City 17, Valley 0
Coaches are encouraged to call in scores to the Review-Journal sports desk at 702-380-4587.