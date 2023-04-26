Tuesday’s high school scores, top performers

Check out the scores and top performers from Tuesday’s high school baseball and softball action.

Foothill's pitcher Kaden Straily (21) celebrates their 2-0 victory against Southeast Career Tech with his teammates Foothill's Jakob Hanson (1) and Foothill's Koa Sibal (25) at Foothill High School, Tuesday, April 25, 2023, in Henderson. (Chitose Suzuki/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto

Tuesday’s top high school performances:

Baseball

Kyler Avila, Legacy: The sophomore went 2-for-3 with a double and a triple, and the Longhorns scored a run in the seventh inning to edge Durango 4-3.

Justin Bryson, Arbor View: The senior had a walk-off two-run double for the Aggies in a 2-1 win against Rancho.

Kyle McDaniel, Pahrump Valley: The senior pitcher struck out 11 while throwing a complete-game two-hitter and also went 2-for-3 at the plate with a home run, a triple and four RBIs in the Trojans’ 9-0 victory over Clark.

Kaden Straily, Foothill: The senior pitcher allowed five hits while striking out 10 to get a 2-0 complete-game victory over Tech.

Kanon Welbourne, Boulder City: The senior pitcher struck out 12 in five innings, adding a home run at the plate in the Eagles’ 6-1 win over SLAM Academy.

Softball

Aspyn Beattie, Green Valley: The senior went 2-for-3 with a double and three RBIs as the Gators defeated Basic 16-1.

Juliana Bosco, Centennial: The junior went 3-for-4 with a home run, a double and four RBIs to help the Bulldogs rout Faith Lutheran 10-0.

Nicole Carrasco, SLAM Nevada: The sophomore went 3-for-4 with two doubles and an RBI, and also helped herself in the circle by throwing a three-inning two-hitter as the Bulls shut out Desert Pines 15-0.

Lynette Diaz, Tech: The senior went 2-for-3 with a home run and two RBIs to help the Roadrunners roll past Las Vegas 11-1.

Talynn Madrid, Boulder City: The junior went 3-for-3 with two RBIs to lead the Eagles to a 17-0 win over Valley.

Scores

Baseball

Arbor View 2, Rancho 1

Boulder City 6, SLAM Academy 1

Foothill 2, Tech 0

Legacy 4, Durango 3

Pahrump Valley 9, Clark 0

Sierra Vista 6, Silverado 1

Liberty 6, Spring Valley 1

Indian Springs 17, Adelson School 2

Indian Springs 4, Adelson School 1

Lake Mead 15, Awaken Christian 1

GV Christian 13, Liberty Baptist 9

Liberty Baptist 6, Green Valley Christian 5

Softball

Centennial 10, Faith Lutheran 0

Green Valley 16, Basic 1

Indian Springs 17, Sandy Valley 0

Indian Springs 21, Sandy Valley 6

Tech 11, Las Vegas 1

SLAM Academy 15, Desert Pines 0

Durango 17, Western 1

Tonopah 11, Round Mountain 9

Round Mountain 19, Tonopah 11

Bishop Gorman 19, Legacy 4

Bonanza 12, Cheyenne 2

Boulder City 17, Valley 0

Coaches are encouraged to call in scores to the Review-Journal sports desk at 702-380-4587.