UPDATED: High school baseball, softball playoff schedule

The high school baseball and softball playoffs begin Monday. Here are the times, dates and opponents for all of this week’s games.

BASEBALL

(Leagues: D=Desert, M=Mountain, C=Central, S=South)

Class 5A

Southern Region tournament

Monday

Game 1: No. 1M Bishop Gorman 9, No. 4D Coronado 2

Game 2: No. 3M Faith Lutheran 8, No. 2D Basic 3

Game 3: No. 1D Green Valley 10, No. 4M Arbor View 6

Game 4: No. 2M Desert Oasis 18, No. 3D Centennial 9

Tuesday

Winner’s bracket

Game 5: No. 1M Bishop Gorman 5, No. 3M Faith Lutheran 0

Game 6: No. 2M Desert Oasis 7, No. 1D Green Valley 4

Elimination games

Game 7: No. 2D Basic 12, No. 4D Coronado 1 (5)

Game 8: No. 4M Arbor View 13, No. 3D Centennial 9

Wednesday

All games at 4 p.m. at higher seed

Winner’s bracket

Game 9: No. 2M Desert Oasis at No. 1M Bishop Gorman

Elimination games

Game 10: No. 3D Basic at No. 1D Green Valley

Game 11: No. 4M Arbor View at No. 3M Faith Lutheran

Thursday

Game 12: Game 10 winner vs. Game 11 winner, 1 p.m. at Game 9 loser

Game 13: Game 12 winner at Game 9 loser, 4 p.m.

Friday

Championship

Time and site TBD

Game 14: Game 9 winner vs. Game 13 winner; Game 15 to follow, if necessary

Class 4A

State tournament

Wednesday

All games at 4 p.m. at higher seed unless otherwise noted

Game 1: No. 5D Desert Pines at No. 4M Silverado

Game 2: No. 3D Doral Academy at No. 6M Legacy

Game 3: No. 5M Durango at No. 4D Del Sol

Game 4: No. 6D Chaparral at No. 3M Tech

Thursday

All games at 4 p.m. at higher seed

Game 5: Game 1 winner at No. 1D Shadow Ridge

Game 6: Game 2 winner at No. 2M Sierra Vista

Game 7: Game 3 winner at No. 1M Foothill

Game 8: Game 4 winner at No. 2D Bonanza

Friday

Elimination games

All games at 4 p.m. at higher seed unless otherwise notes

Game 9: Game 1 loser vs. Game 6 loser

Game 10: Game 2 loser vs. Game 5 loser

Game 11: Game 3 loser vs. Game 8 loser

Game 12: Game 4 loser vs. Game 7 loser

Saturday

All games at 11 a.m. at higher seed

Winner’s bracket

Game 13: Game 5 winner vs. Game 6 winner

Game 14: Game 7 winner vs. Game 8 winner

Elimination games

Game 15: Game 9 winner vs. Game 10 winner

Game 16: Game 11 winner vs. Game 12 winner

May 18

All games at College of Southern Nevada

Winner’s bracket

Game 19: Game 13 winner vs. Game 14 winner, 11:30 a.m.

Elimination games

Game 17: Game 15 winner vs. Game 14 loser, 2 p.m.

Game 18: Game 16 winner vs. Game 13 loser, 4:30 p.m.

May 19

All games at Bishop Gorman

Elimination games

Game 20: Game 17 winner vs. Game 18 winner, 2:30 p.m.

Game 21: Game 20 winner vs. Game 19 loser, 4:45 p.m.

May 20

Championship

At College of Southern Nevada

Game 22: Game 19 winner vs. Game 21 winner, 10 a.m., Game 23 to follow if necessary

Class 3A

Southern Region tournament

Monday

Game 1: No. 1M Boulder City 6, No. 8 Eldorado 0

Game 2: No. 2D Virgin Valley 6, No. 5 SLAM Academy 3

Game 3: No. 1D Moapa Valley 10, No. 7 Western 0 (5)

Game 4: No. 2M Pahrump Valley 15, No. 6 Clark 5 (6)

Tuesday

Winner’s bracket

Game 5: No. 1M Boulder City 3, No. 2D Virgin Valley 1

Game 6: No. 2M Pahrump Valley 9, No. 1D Moapa Valley 4

Elimination games

Game 7: No. 5 SLAM Academy 6, No. 8 Eldorado 3

Game 8: No. 7 Western 8, No. 6 Clark 5 (12)

Wednesday

All games at 4 p.m. at higher seed

Winner’s bracket

Game 9: No. 2M Pahrump Valley at No. 1M Boulder City

Elimination games

Game 10: No. 5 SLAM Academy at No. 1D Moapa Valley

Game 11: No. 7 Western at No. 2D Virgin Valley

Thursday

Game 12: Game 10 winner vs. Game 11 winner, 1 p.m. at Game 9 loser

Game 13: Game 12 winner at Game 9 loser, 4 p.m.

Friday

Championship

Time and site TBD

Game 14: Game 9 winner vs. Game 13 winner; Game 15 to follow, if necessary

Class 2A

Southern League tournament

All games at The Meadows

Thursday

Game 1: No. 4 White Pine vs. No. 1 The Meadows, 1 p.m.

Game 2: No. 3 Lake Mead vs. No. 2 Needles, 4 p.m.

Friday

Winner’s bracket

Game 4: Game 1 winner vs. Game 2 winner, 1 p.m.

Elimination games

Game 3: Game 1 loser vs. Game 2 loser, 10 a.m.

Game 5: Game 3 winner vs. Game 4 loser, 4 p.m.

Saturday

Championship

Game 6: Game 4 winner vs. Game 5 winner, 10 a.m., Game 7 to follow if necessary

Class 1A

Southern Region tournament

All games at Pahranagat Valley

Thursday

Game 1: No. 2C Round Mountain vs. No. 1S Pahranagat Valley, 3 p.m.

Game 2: No. 2S Liberty Baptist vs. No. 1C Indian Springs, 5:30 p.m.

Friday

Winner’s bracket

Game 3: Game 1 winner vs. Game 2 winner, 1 p.m.

Elimination games

Game 4: Game 1 loser vs. Game 2 loser, 3:30 p.m.

Game 5: Game 4 winner vs. Game 3 loser, 6 p.m.

Saturday

Championship

Game 6: Game 3 winner vs. Game 5 winner, 10 a.m., Game 7 to follow if necessary

SOFTBALL

Class 5A

Southern Region tournament

Monday

Game 1: N. 4D Coronado 13, No. 1M Shadow Ridge 4

Game 2: No. 2D Centennial 7, No. 3M Arbor View 3

Game 3: No. 4M Liberty 4, No. 1D Green Valley 3 (8)

Game 4: No. 2M Palo Verde 6, No. 3D Faith Lutheran 1

Tuesday

Winner’s bracket

Game 5: No. 2D Centennial 3, No. 4D Coronado 1

Game 6: No. 2M Palo Verde 7, No. 4M Liberty 2

Elimination games

Game 7: No. 1M Shadow Ridge 4, No. 3M Arbor View 1

Game 8: No. 1D Green Valley 10, No. 3D Faith Lutheran 0 (5)

Wednesday

All games at 4 p.m. at higher seed

Winner’s bracket

Game 9: No. 2M Palo Verde at No. 2D Centennial

Elimination games

Game 10: No. 4M Liberty at No. 1M Shadow Ridge

Game 11: No. 4D Coronado at No. 1D Green Valley

Thursday

Game 12: Game 10 winner vs. Game 11 winner, 1 p.m. at Game 9 loser

Game 13: Game 12 winner at Game 9 loser, 4 p.m.

Friday

Championship

Time and site TBD

Game 14: Game 9 winner vs. Game 13 winner; Game 15 to follow, if necessary

Class 4A

State tournament

Wednesday

All games at 4 p.m. at higher seed

Game 1: No. 5D Doral Academy at No. 4M Las Vegas

Game 2: No. 6M Legacy at No. 3D Spring Valley

Game 3: No. 5M Bonanza at No. 4D Chaparral

Game 4: No. 6D Mojave at No. 3M Durango

Thursday

All games at 4 p.m. at higher seed

Game 5: Game 1 winner at No. 1D Silverado

Game 6: Game 2 winner at No. 2M Tech

Game 7: Game 3 winner at No. 1M Bishop Gorman

Game 8: Game 4 winner at No. 2D Cimarron-Memorial

Friday

Elimination games

All games at 4 p.m. at higher seed unless otherwise notes

Game 9: Game 1 loser vs. Game 6 loser

Game 10: Game 2 loser vs. Game 5 loser

Game 11: Game 3 loser vs. Game 8 loser

Game 12: Game 4 loser vs. Game 7 loser

Saturday

All games at 11 a.m. at higher seed

Winner’s bracket

Game 13: Game 5 winner vs. Game 6 winner

Game 14: Game 7 winner vs. Game 8 winner

Elimination games

Game 15: Game 9 winner vs. Game 10 winner

Game 16: Game 11 winner vs. Game 12 winner

May 18

All games at College of Southern Nevada

Winner’s bracket

Game 19: Game 13 winner vs. Game 14 winner, 11:30 a.m.

Elimination games

Game 17: Game 14 loser vs. Game 15 winner, 2 p.m.

Game 18: Game 13 loser vs. Game 16 winner, 4:30 p.m.

May 19

All games at Bishop Gorman

Elimination games

Game 20: Game 17 winner vs. Game 18 winner, 2:30 p.m.

Game 21: Game 19 loser vs. Game 20 winner, 4:45 p.m.

May 20

Championship

At College of Southern Nevada

Game 22: Game 19 winner vs. Game 21 winner, 10 a.m., Game 23 to follow if necessary

Class 3A

Southern Region tournament

Monday

Game 1: No. 1M Boulder City 19, No. 8 Canyon Springs 4 (3)

Game 2: No. 2D Clark 3, No. 5 Moapa Valley 2

Game 3: No. 1D Virgin Valley 23, No. 7 Valley 0 (3)

Game 4: No. 6 Pahrump Valley 16, No. 2M SLAM Academy 13

Tuesday

Winner’s bracket

Game 5: No. 1M Boulder City 11, No. 2D Clark 1 (5)

Game 6: No. 1D Virgin Valley 10, No. 6 Pahrump Valley 0 (6)

Elimination games

Game 7: No. 5 Moapa Valley 15, No. 8 Canyon Springs 0 (3)

Game 8: No. 2M SLAM Academy 17, No. 7 Valley 1 (3)

Wednesday

All games at 4 p.m. at higher seed

Winner’s bracket

Game 9: No. 1D Virgin Valley at No. 1D Boulder City

Elimination games

Game 10: No. 6 Pahrump Valley at No. 5 Moapa Valley

Game 11: No. 2M SLAM Academy at No. 2D Clark

Thursday

Game 12: Game 10 winner vs. Game 11 winner, 1 p.m. at Game 9 loser

Game 13: Game 12 winner at Game 9 loser, 4 p.m.

Friday

Championship

Time and site TBD

Game 14: Game 9 winner vs. Game 13 winner; Game 15 to follow, if necessary

Class 2A

Southern League tournament

All games at The Meadows

Thursday

Game 1: No. 4 Lake Mead/The Meadows vs. No. 1 Needles, 1:30 p.m.

Game 2: No. 3 Lincoln County vs. No. 2 White Pine, 4 p.m.

Friday

Winner’s bracket

Game 4: Game 1 winner vs. Game 2 winner, 1:30 p.m.

Elimination games

Game 3: Game 1 loser vs. Game 2 loser, 11 a.m.

Game 5: Game 3 winner vs. Game 4 loser, 4 p.m.

Saturday

Championship

Game 6: Game 4 winner vs. Game 5 winner, 10 a.m., Game 7 to follow if necessary

Class 1A

Southern League tournament

All games at Pahranagat Valley

Thursday

Game 1: No. 4 Indian Springs vs. No. 1 Pahranagat Valley, 5:30 p.m.

Game 2: No. 3 Tonopah vs. No. 2 Round Mountain, 3 p.m.

Friday

Winner’s bracket

Game 3: Game 1 winner vs. Game 2 winner, noon

Elimination games

Game 4: Game 1 loser vs. Game 2 loser, 2:30 p.m.

Game 5: Game 4 winner vs. Game 3 loser, 5 p.m.

Saturday

Championship

Game 6: Game 3 winner vs. Game 5 winner, 10 a.m., Game 7 to follow if necessary

