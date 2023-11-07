UPDATED: High school soccer, volleyball state tournament schedules
Here are the schedules and results for this week’s high school state soccer and volleyball action (updated through Friday’s games).
Nevada high school state tournament schedule
Girls volleyball
Class 5A
At Sunrise Mountain
(Regions: N=North, S=South)
State semifinals
No. 1S Bishop Gorman 3, No. 2N Reno High 0
No. 2S Coronado 3, No. 1N Spanish Springs 1
Saturday
State title game
Game 3: No. 2S Coronado vs. No. 1S Bishop Gorman, noon
Class 4A
(Leagues: D=Desert, L=Lake, M=Mountain, S=Sky)
At Sunrise Mountain
State semifinals
No. 1L Legacy 3, No. 1M Coral Academy 1
No. 2L Durango 3, No. 1S Tech 0
Saturday
State title game
Game 11: No. 2L Durango vs. No. 1L Legacy, 2 p.m.
Class 3A
At UNR’s Virginia St. Gym
(Regions: N=North, S=South)
State semifinals
No. 1S The Meadows 3, No. 2N South Tahoe 0
No. 2S Boulder City 3, No. 1N Elko 0
Saturday
State championship game
Game 3: No. 2S Boulder City vs. No. 1S The Meadows, noon
Class 2A
At Sunrise Mountain
(Regions: N=North, S=South)
State semifinals
No. 1S GV Christian 3, No. 2N Pershing County 2
No. 1N North Tahoe 3, No. 2S Lake Mead Academy 0
Saturday
State title match
Game 3: No. 1N North Tahoe vs. No. 1S GV Christian, 10 a.m.
Class 1A
(Regions: N=North, S=South, E=East, W=West)
State quarterfinals
At North Valleys
No. 1W Smith Valley 3, No. 2S Liberty Baptist 0
No. 2E McDermitt 3, No. 1C Round Mountain 2
No. 1E Eureka 3, No. 2C Tonopah 0
No. 2W Coleville 3, No. 1S Pahranagat Valley 1
State semifinals
At UNR’s Virginia City Gym
No. 1W Smith Valley 3, No. 2E McDermitt 0
No. 2W Coleville 3, No. 1E Eureka 1
Saturday
State title game
At UNR’s Virginia City Gym
Game 7: No. 2W Coleville vs. No. 1W Smith Valley, 10 a.m.
Boys soccer
Class 5A
At Carson
(Regions: N=North, S=South)
State semifinals
No. 2S Coronado 4, No. 1N Sparks 2
No. 1S Palo Verde 5, No. 2N Hug 0
Saturday
State title game
Game 3: No. 2S Coronado vs. No. 1S Palo Verde, 12:30 p.m.
Class 4A
At Coronado
(Leagues: D=Desert, L=Lake, M=Mountain, S=Sky)
State semifinals
No. 2D Bonanza 3, No. 1M Faith Lutheran 1
No. 1D Sierra Vista 3, No. 6M Cheyenne 2
Saturday
State title
Game 15: No. 2D Bonanza vs. No. 1D Sierra Vista, noon
Class 3A
At Cristo Rey
(Region: N=North, S=South)
State semifinals
No. 1S SLAM Academy 3, No. 2N North Tahoe 1
No. 1N South Tahoe 3, No. 2S Virgin Valley 1
Saturday
State title game
Game 3: No. 1N South Tahoe vs. No. 1S SLAM Academy, 10 a.m.
Girls soccer
Class 5A
At Coronado
State semifinals
No. 4 Coronado 1, No. 1 Bishop Gorman 0
No. 3 Faith Lutheran 3, No. 2 Liberty 0
Saturday
State title game
Game 7: No. 4 Coronado vs. No. 3 Faith Lutheran, 10 a.m.
Class 4A
At Carson
(Regions: N=North, S=South)
State semifinals
No. 1N McQueen 2, No. 2S Centennial 0
No. 1S Foothill 5, No. 2N Bishop Manogue 3
Saturday
State title game
Game 3: No. 1N McQueen vs. No. 1S Foothill, 10 a.m.
Class 3A
At Cristo Rey
(Regions: N=North, S=South)
State semifinals
No. 1N Truckee 2, No. 2S Virgin Valley 0
No. 1S Pahrump Valley 1, No. 2N Elko 0 (SO)
Saturday
State title game
Game 3: No. 1N Truckee vs. No. 1S Pahrump Valley, noon
