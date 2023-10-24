UPDATED: Nevada high school football playoff scores, schedule

The Nevada high school football playoffs begin Thursday. Here is a full schedule with the dates, times and opponents for the 5A, 4A and 3A Northern and Southern playoffs.

Liberty quarterback Tyrese Smith (11) runs the ball during a game against Arbor View at Arbor View High School on Friday, Oct. 13, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Nevada high school football playoff schedule

All games at 6 p.m. unless otherwise noted

Class 5A

Division I (South only)

State quarterfinals

No. 1 Bishop Gorman: Bye to semifinals

No. 5 Coronado 35, No. 4 Desert Pines 12

No. 2 Liberty 47, No. 7 Silverado 6

No. 6 Shadow Ridge 17, No. 3 Arbor View 14

State semifinals

Friday, Nov. 3

Game 4: No. 5 Coronado at No. 1 Bishop Gorman

Game 5: No. 6 Liberty at No. 2 Liberty

State championship game

Tuesday, Nov. 21 (tentatively scheduled at Allegiant Stadium)

Game 6: Game 4 winner vs. Game 5 winner, time TBD

Division II Southern League playoffs

League quarterfinals

No. 1 Basic: Bye to semifinals

No. 4 Green Valley 40, No. 5 Sierra Vista 39, 3OT

No. 2 Foothill 33, No. 7 Durango 6

No. 3 Faith Lutheran 44, No. 6 Las Vegas High 6

Southern League semifinals

Friday, Nov. 3

Game 4: No. 4 Green Valley at No. 1 Basic

Game 5: No. 3 Faith Lutheran at No. 2 Foothill

Southern League championship game

Friday, Nov. 10

Game 6: Game 4 winner vs. Game 5 winner

Division II Northern League playoffs

Northern League quarterfinals

No. 1 Bishop Manogue and No. 2 Spanish Springs: Byes to semifinals

No. 5 McQueen 21, No. 4 Reno High 6

Game 2: No. 6 Damonte Ranch at No. 3 Reed, noon Friday

Northern League semifinals

Friday, Nov. 3

Game 3: No. 5 McQueen No. 1 Bishop Manogue

Game 4: Game 2 winner at No. 2 Spanish Springs

Northern League championship game

Friday, Nov. 10

Game 5: Game 3 winner vs. Game 4 winner

5A Division II state championship game

Tuesday, Nov. 21 (tentatively scheduled at Allegiant Stadium)

Northern champion vs. Southern champion, time TBD

Division III Southern League playoffs

Southern League quarterfinals

No. 1 Legacy and No. 2 Palo Verde: Byes to semifinals

No. 4 Clark 23, No. 5 Cimarron-Memorial 20

No. 3 Desert Oasis 24, No. 6 Spring Valley 7

Southern League semifinals

Friday, Nov. 3

Game 3: No. 4 Clark at No. 1 Legacy

Game 4: No. 3 Desert Oasis at No. 2 Palo Verde

Southern League championship game

Friday, Nov. 10

Game 5: Game 3 winner vs. Game 4 winner

Division III Northern League playoffs

Northern League quarterfinals

No. 1 Douglas and No. 2 Galena: Byes to semifinals

No. 5 North Valleys 22, No. 4 Carson 6

No. 3 Wooster 28, No. 6 Hug 0

Northern League semifinals

Friday, Nov. 3

Game 3: No. 5 North Valleys at No. 1 Douglas

Game 4: No. 3 Wooster at No. 2 Galena

Northern League championship game

Friday, Nov. 10

Game 5: Game 3 winner vs. Game 4 winner

Division III state championship game

Saturday, Nov. 18 at UNR’s Mackay Stadium, Reno

Northern champion vs. Southern champion, time TBD

Class 4A

Desert League playoffs

League quarterfinals

No. 1 Centennial: Bye to semifinals

No. 4 Bonanza 21, No. 5 Cheyenne 7

No. 2 Somerset-Losee 41, No. 7 Western 6

No. 3 Mojave 38, No. 6 Rancho 8

League semifinals

Friday, Nov. 3

Game 4: No. 4 Bonanza at No. 1 Centennial

Game 5: No. 3 Mojave at No. 2 Somerset-Losee

League championship game

Friday, Nov. 10

Game 6: Game 4 winner vs. Game 5 winner

Mountain League playoffs

League quarterfinals

No. 1 Sunrise Mountain: Bye to semifinals

No. 4 Eldorado 32, No. 5 Cadence 19

No. 2 Canyon Springs 41, No. 7 Valley 0

No. 3 Chaparral 18, No. 6 Del Sol 0

League semifinals

Friday, Nov. 3

Game 4: No. 4 Eldorado at No. 1 Sunrise Mountain

Game 5: No. 3 Chaparral at No. 2 Canyon Springs

League championship game

Friday, Nov. 10

Game 6: Game 4 winner vs. Game 5 winner

4A state championship game

Tuesday, Nov. 21 (tentatively scheduled at Allegiant Stadium)

Desert League champion vs. Mountain League champion, time TBD

Class 3A

Southern League playoffs

League quarterfinals

No. 1 SLAM Academy and No. 2 Moapa Valley: Byes to semifinals

No. 4 Virgin Valley 33, No. 5 Democracy Prep 18

No. 3 Boulder City 48, No. 6 Mater East 0

League semifinals

Nov. 3 or 4

Game 3: No. 4 Virgin Valley at No. 1 SLAM Academy

Game 4: No. 3 Boulder City at No. 2 Moapa Valley

Northern League playoffs

League quarterfinals

No. 1 Truckee and No. 2 Elko: Byes to semifinals

No. 4 Spring Creek 39, No. 5 Fernley 16

No. 3 Churchill County 48, No. 6 Lowry 14

League semifinals

Game 3: No. 4 Spring Creek at No. 1 Truckee, 1 p.m. Nov. 4

Game 4: No. 3 Churchill County at No. 2 Elko, 6 p.m. Nov. 3

3A state playoffs

State semifinals

Nov. 10 or 11, times and sites TBD

Game 1: Lowest remaining Southern seed at Highest remaining Northern seed

Game 2: Lowest remaining Northern seed at Highest remaining Southern Seed

State championship game

Saturday, Nov. 18 at UNR’s Mackay Stadium, Reno

Game 3: Game 1 winner vs. Game 2 winner, time TBD