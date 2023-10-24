UPDATED: Nevada high school football playoff scores, schedule
The Nevada high school football playoffs begin Thursday. Here is a full schedule with the dates, times and opponents for the 5A, 4A and 3A Northern and Southern playoffs.
Nevada high school football playoff schedule
All games at 6 p.m. unless otherwise noted
Class 5A
Division I (South only)
State quarterfinals
No. 1 Bishop Gorman: Bye to semifinals
No. 5 Coronado 35, No. 4 Desert Pines 12
No. 2 Liberty 47, No. 7 Silverado 6
No. 6 Shadow Ridge 17, No. 3 Arbor View 14
State semifinals
Friday, Nov. 3
Game 4: No. 5 Coronado at No. 1 Bishop Gorman
Game 5: No. 6 Liberty at No. 2 Liberty
State championship game
Tuesday, Nov. 21 (tentatively scheduled at Allegiant Stadium)
Game 6: Game 4 winner vs. Game 5 winner, time TBD
Division II Southern League playoffs
League quarterfinals
No. 1 Basic: Bye to semifinals
No. 4 Green Valley 40, No. 5 Sierra Vista 39, 3OT
No. 2 Foothill 33, No. 7 Durango 6
No. 3 Faith Lutheran 44, No. 6 Las Vegas High 6
Southern League semifinals
Friday, Nov. 3
Game 4: No. 4 Green Valley at No. 1 Basic
Game 5: No. 3 Faith Lutheran at No. 2 Foothill
Southern League championship game
Friday, Nov. 10
Game 6: Game 4 winner vs. Game 5 winner
Division II Northern League playoffs
Northern League quarterfinals
No. 1 Bishop Manogue and No. 2 Spanish Springs: Byes to semifinals
No. 5 McQueen 21, No. 4 Reno High 6
Game 2: No. 6 Damonte Ranch at No. 3 Reed, noon Friday
Northern League semifinals
Friday, Nov. 3
Game 3: No. 5 McQueen No. 1 Bishop Manogue
Game 4: Game 2 winner at No. 2 Spanish Springs
Northern League championship game
Friday, Nov. 10
Game 5: Game 3 winner vs. Game 4 winner
5A Division II state championship game
Tuesday, Nov. 21 (tentatively scheduled at Allegiant Stadium)
Northern champion vs. Southern champion, time TBD
Division III Southern League playoffs
Southern League quarterfinals
No. 1 Legacy and No. 2 Palo Verde: Byes to semifinals
No. 4 Clark 23, No. 5 Cimarron-Memorial 20
No. 3 Desert Oasis 24, No. 6 Spring Valley 7
Southern League semifinals
Friday, Nov. 3
Game 3: No. 4 Clark at No. 1 Legacy
Game 4: No. 3 Desert Oasis at No. 2 Palo Verde
Southern League championship game
Friday, Nov. 10
Game 5: Game 3 winner vs. Game 4 winner
Division III Northern League playoffs
Northern League quarterfinals
No. 1 Douglas and No. 2 Galena: Byes to semifinals
No. 5 North Valleys 22, No. 4 Carson 6
No. 3 Wooster 28, No. 6 Hug 0
Northern League semifinals
Friday, Nov. 3
Game 3: No. 5 North Valleys at No. 1 Douglas
Game 4: No. 3 Wooster at No. 2 Galena
Northern League championship game
Friday, Nov. 10
Game 5: Game 3 winner vs. Game 4 winner
Division III state championship game
Saturday, Nov. 18 at UNR’s Mackay Stadium, Reno
Northern champion vs. Southern champion, time TBD
Class 4A
Desert League playoffs
League quarterfinals
No. 1 Centennial: Bye to semifinals
No. 4 Bonanza 21, No. 5 Cheyenne 7
No. 2 Somerset-Losee 41, No. 7 Western 6
No. 3 Mojave 38, No. 6 Rancho 8
League semifinals
Friday, Nov. 3
Game 4: No. 4 Bonanza at No. 1 Centennial
Game 5: No. 3 Mojave at No. 2 Somerset-Losee
League championship game
Friday, Nov. 10
Game 6: Game 4 winner vs. Game 5 winner
Mountain League playoffs
League quarterfinals
No. 1 Sunrise Mountain: Bye to semifinals
No. 4 Eldorado 32, No. 5 Cadence 19
No. 2 Canyon Springs 41, No. 7 Valley 0
No. 3 Chaparral 18, No. 6 Del Sol 0
League semifinals
Friday, Nov. 3
Game 4: No. 4 Eldorado at No. 1 Sunrise Mountain
Game 5: No. 3 Chaparral at No. 2 Canyon Springs
League championship game
Friday, Nov. 10
Game 6: Game 4 winner vs. Game 5 winner
4A state championship game
Tuesday, Nov. 21 (tentatively scheduled at Allegiant Stadium)
Desert League champion vs. Mountain League champion, time TBD
Class 3A
Southern League playoffs
League quarterfinals
No. 1 SLAM Academy and No. 2 Moapa Valley: Byes to semifinals
No. 4 Virgin Valley 33, No. 5 Democracy Prep 18
No. 3 Boulder City 48, No. 6 Mater East 0
League semifinals
Nov. 3 or 4
Game 3: No. 4 Virgin Valley at No. 1 SLAM Academy
Game 4: No. 3 Boulder City at No. 2 Moapa Valley
Northern League playoffs
League quarterfinals
No. 1 Truckee and No. 2 Elko: Byes to semifinals
No. 4 Spring Creek 39, No. 5 Fernley 16
No. 3 Churchill County 48, No. 6 Lowry 14
League semifinals
Game 3: No. 4 Spring Creek at No. 1 Truckee, 1 p.m. Nov. 4
Game 4: No. 3 Churchill County at No. 2 Elko, 6 p.m. Nov. 3
3A state playoffs
State semifinals
Nov. 10 or 11, times and sites TBD
Game 1: Lowest remaining Southern seed at Highest remaining Northern seed
Game 2: Lowest remaining Northern seed at Highest remaining Southern Seed
State championship game
Saturday, Nov. 18 at UNR’s Mackay Stadium, Reno
Game 3: Game 1 winner vs. Game 2 winner, time TBD