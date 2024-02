UPDATED: State tournament scores for basketball, flag football

The high school basketball and flag football playoffs are underway. Here are the postseason scores and results for all Southern Nevada teams.

Southern Nevada high school basketball and flag football playoff schedule

Boys basketball

CLASS 5A

State quarterfinals

Friday, Feb. 16

At 6:30 p.m. at higher seed

Game 1: No. 1 Coronado 84, No. 8 Silverado 74

Game 2: No. 4 Arbor View 87, No. 5 Desert Pines 56

Game 3: No. 2 Liberty 67, No. 7 Mojave 65

Game 4: No. 3 Bishop Gorman 74, No. 6 Foothill 49

State semifinals

Thursday, Feb. 22

At Thomas & Mack Center

Game 5: No. 1 Coronado 78, No. 4 Arbor View 69 (OT)

Game 6: No. 3 Bishop Gorman 61, No. 2 Liberty 56

State championship

Friday, Feb. 23

At Thomas & Mack Center, 7 p.m.

Game 7: No. 3 Bishop Gorman 63, No. 1 Coronado 60

CLASS 4A

Southern Region playoffs

All games at 6:30 p.m. at higher seed unless otherwise noted

(Leagues: D = Desert, L = Lake, M = Mountain, S = Sky)

Region first round

Friday and Saturday, Feb. 9-10

Game 1: No. 2S Cimarron-Memorial 70, No. 3D Clark 65

Game 2: No. 3M Valley 70, No. 2L Desert Oasis 60

Game 3: No. 3L Canyon Springs 55, No. 2M Green Valley 46

Game 4: No. 2D Sierra Vista 76, No. 3S Shadow Ridge 67

Region quarterfinals

Tuesday, Feb. 13

Game 5: No. 1M Faith Lutheran 62, No. 2S Cimarron-Memorial 49

Game 6: No. 1D Somerset-Losee 90, No. 3M Valley 88 (OT)

Game 7: No. 3L Canyon Springs 74, No. 1S Legacy 43

Game 8: No. 2D Sierra Vista 71, No. 1L Rancho 68

Region semifinals

Thursday, Feb. 15

Game 9: No. 1D Somerset-Losee 76, No. 1M Faith Lutheran 66 (OT)

Game 10: No. 2D Sierra Vista 63, No. 3L Canyon Springs 59 (OT)

Region final

Friday, Feb. 16

Game 11: No. 1D Somerset-Losee 85, No. 2D Sierra Vista 80

State tournament

All games at Lawlor Events Center in Reno

(Regions: N = Northern, S = Southern)

State semifinals

Wednesday, Feb. 21

Game 1: No. 2S Sierra Vista 52, No. 1N Reno 49

Game 2: No. 2N Damonte Ranch 72, No. 1S Somerset-Losee 58

State championship

Thursday, Feb. 22

Game 3: No. 2S Sierra Vista 57, No. 2N Damonte Ranch 47

CLASS 3A

Southern Region playoffs

(Leagues: D = Desert, M = Mountain)

All games at 6:30 p.m. at higher seed

Region quarterfinals

Monday, Feb. 12

Game 1: No. 1D Mater East 77, No. 4M Coral Academy 31

Game 2: No. 2M Boulder City 72, No. 3D Virgin Valley 45

Game 3: No. 1M The Meadows 85, No. 4D Moapa Valley 56

Game 4: No. 2D Democracy Prep 80, No. 3M SLAM Academy 38

Region semifinals

Wednesday, Feb. 14

Game 5: No. 1D Mater East 73, No. 2M Boulder City 52

Game 6: No. 2D Democracy Prep 73, No. 1M The Meadows 56

Region final

Friday, Feb. 16

Game 7: No. 1D Mater East 60, No. 2D Democracy Prep 59

State tournament

All games at Lawlor Events Center in Reno

(Regions: N = Northern, S = Southern)

State semifinals

Wednesday, Feb. 21

Game 1: No. 2S Democracy Prep 63, No. 1N Fernley 60

Game 2: No. 1S Mater East 59, No. 2N Elko 37

State championship

Thursday, Feb. 22

Game 3: No. 2S Democracy Prep 53, No. 1S Mater East 50

CLASS 2A

Southern League playoffs

All games at White Pine

League quarterfinals

Thursday, Feb. 15

Game 1: No. 4 White Pine 62, No. 5 Awaken Christian 54

Game 2: No. 3 Lincoln County 50, No. 6 GV Christian 37

League semifinals

Friday, Feb. 16

Game 3: No. 1 Lake Mead Academy 77, No. 4 White Pine 45

Game 4: No. 2 Needles 55, No. 3 Lincoln County 48

League final

Saturday, Feb. 17

Game 5: No. 1 Lake Mead Academy 63, No. 2 Needles 60

State tournament

(Regions: N = Northern, S = Southern)

State semifinals

Thursday, Feb. 22

At Lawlor Events Center in Reno

Game 1: No. 2S Needles 74, No. 1N West Wendover 60

Game 2: No. 2N Incline 67, No. 1S Lake Mead Academy 54

State championship

Friday, Feb. 23

At Virginia Street Gym in Reno

Game 3: No. 2S Needles 60, No. 2N Incline 58

CLASS 1A

Southern League playoffs

At Sandy Valley

League semifinals

Friday, Feb. 16

Game 1: No. 1 Pahranagat Valley 51, No. 4 Word of Life 27

Game 2: No. 2 Sandy Valley 54, No. 3 Beaver Dam 35

League final

Saturday, Feb. 17

Game 3: No. 1 Pahranagat Valley 54, No. 2 Sandy Valley 30

Central League playoffs

At Indian Springs

League semifinals

Friday, Feb. 16

Game 1: No. 1 Spring Mountain 59, No. 4 Indian Springs 32

Game 2: No. 2 Round Mountain 36, No. 3 Tonopah 26

League final

Saturday, Feb. 17

Game 3: No. 1 Spring Mountain 75, No. 2 Round Mountain 53

State tournament

(Leagues: C = Central, E = East, S = Southern, W = West)

State quarterfinals

Thursday, Feb. 22

Game 1: No. 2W Pyramid Lake 56, No. 1S Pahranagat Valley 38

Game 2: No. 1E Eureka 71, No. 2C Round Mountain 32

Game 3: No. 1W Smith Valley 68, No. 2S Sandy Valley 31

Game 4: No. 2E Owyhee 78, No. 1C Spring Mountain 48

State semifinals

Friday, Feb. 23

At Virginia Street Gym in Reno

Game 5: No. 1E Eureka 68, No. 2W Pyramid Lake 43

Game 6: No. 1W Smith Valley 90, No. 2E Owyhee 51

State championship

Saturday, Feb. 24

At Virginia Street Gym in Reno

Game 7: No. 1E Eureka vs. No. 1 W Smith Valley, noon

Girls basketball

CLASS 5A

State quarterfinals

Thursday, Feb. 15

At 6:30 p.m. at higher seed

Game 1: No. 1 Centennial 69, No. 8 Faith Lutheran 37

Game 2: No. 4 Shadow Ridge 49, No. 5 Liberty 46 (OT)

Game 3: No. 2 Bishop Gorman 70, No. 7 Desert Pines 43

Game 4: No. 3 Democracy Prep 70, No. 6 Coronado 44

State semifinals

Thursday, Feb. 22

At Thomas & Mack Center

Game 5: No. 1 Centennial 69, No. 4 Shadow Ridge 34

Game 6: No. 2 Bishop Gorman 66, No. 3 Democracy Prep 44

State championship

Friday, Feb. 23

At Thomas & Mack Center, 5 p.m.

Game 7: No. 2 Bishop Gorman 57, No. 1 Centennial 53

CLASS 4A

Southern Region playoffs

All games at 6:30 p.m. at higher seed unless otherwise noted

(Leagues: D = Desert, L = Lake, M = Mountain, S = Sky)

Region first round

Saturday, Feb. 10

Game 1: No. 3D Basic 55, No. 3S Valley 41

Game 2: No. 2D Canyon Springs 52, No. 4M Western 40

Game 3: No. 4S Tech 55, No. 3M Rancho 51

Game 4: No. 2M Cimarron-Memorial 69, No. 4D Del Sol 38

Region quarterfinals

Tuesday, Feb. 13

Game 5: No. 3D Basic 50, No. 1M Sierra Vista 45

Game 6: No. 2D Canyon Springs 60, No. 2S Somerset-Losee 53

Game 7: No. 1D Foothill 57, No. 4S Tech 27

Game 8: No. 1S Legacy 71, No. 2 Cimarron-Memorial 35

Region semifinals

Thursday, Feb. 15

Game 9: No. 2D Canyon Springs 58, No. 3D Basic 40

Game 10: No. 1S Legacy 49, No. 1D Foothill 41

Region final

Friday, Feb. 16

Game 11: No. 2D Canyon Springs 59, No. 1S Legacy 57

State tournament

All games at Lawlor Events Center in Reno

(Regions: N = Northern, S = Southern)

State semifinals

Wednesday, Feb. 21

Game 1: No. 1N Bishop Manogue 82, No. 2S Legacy 42

Game 2: No. 2N Spanish Springs 50, No. 1S Canyon Springs 20

State championship

Thursday, Feb. 22

Game 3: No. 1N Bishop Manogue 52, No. 2N Spanish Springs 36

CLASS 3A

Southern Region playoffs

(League: D = Desert, M = Mountain)

All games at 6:30 p.m. at the higher seed unless otherwise noted

Region quarterfinals

Tuesday, Feb. 13

Game 1: No. 1D Moapa Valley 62, No. 4M SLAM Academy 34

Game 2: No. 2M Coral Academy 51, No. 3D Mater East 40

Game 3: No. 1M Pahrump Valley 55, No. 4D Cadence 10

Game 4: No. 3M The Meadows 40, No. 2D Virgin Valley 35

Region semifinals

Thursday, Feb. 15

Game 5: No. 1D Moapa Valley 45, No. 2M Coral Academy 29

Game 6: No. 1M Pahrump Valley 36, No. 3M The Meadows 28

Region final

Friday, Feb. 16

Game 7: No. 1D Moapa Valley 29, No. 1M Pahrump Valley 26

State tournament

All games at Lawlor Events Center in Reno

(Regions: N = Northern, S = Southern)

State semifinals

Wednesday, Feb. 21

Game 1: No. 1N Lowry 50, No. 2S Pahrump Valley 48

Game 2: No. 2N Fernley 58, No. 1S Moapa Valley 50

State championship

Thursday, Feb. 22

Game 3: No. 1N Lowry 61, No. 2N Fernley 56

CLASS 2A

Southern League playoffs

At White Pine

League quarterfinals

Thursday, Feb. 15

Game 1: No. 4 Lake Mead Academy 47, No. 5 Awaken Christian 29

Game 2: No. 3 White Pine 48, No. 6 Laughlin 21

League semifinals

Friday, Feb. 16

Game 3: No. 1 Needles 68, No. 4 Lake Mead Academy 25

Game 4: No. 2 Lincoln County 50, No. 3 White Pine 44

League final

Saturday, Feb. 17

Game 5: No. 1 Needles 64, No. 2 Lincoln County 19

State tournament

(Leagues: N = Northern, S = Southern)

State semifinals

Thursday, Feb. 22

At Lawlor Events Center in Reno

Game 1: No. 1N North Tahoe 38, No. 2S Lincoln County 27

Game 2: No. 1S Needles 58, No. 2N Pershing County 31

State championship

Friday, Feb. 23

At Virginia Street Gym in Reno

Game 3: No. 1S Needles 48, No. 1N North Tahoe 34

CLASS 1A

Southern League playoffs

At Sandy Valley

League semifinals

Friday, Feb. 16

Game 1: No. 1 Pahranagat Valley 41, No. 4 Mountain View 6

Game 2: No. 2 Beaver Dam 38, No. 3 Sandy Valley 21

League final

Saturday, Feb. 17

Game 3: No. 1 Pahranagat Valley 40, No. 2 Beaver Dam 26

Central League playoffs

At Indian Springs

League semifinals

Friday, Feb. 16

Game 1: No. 1 Indian Springs 51, No. 4 Beatty 6

Game 2: No. 2 Round Mountain 41, No. 3 Tonopah 22

League final

Saturday, Feb. 17

Game 3: No. 2 Round Mountain 53, No. 1 Indian Springs 26

State tournament

(Leagues: C = Central, E = East, S = Southern, W = West)

State quarterfinals

Thursday, Feb. 22

Game 1: No. 2W Coleville 42, No. 1 Pahranagat Valley 32

Game 2: No. 1E McDermitt 61, No. 2C Indian Springs 36

Game 3: No. 1W Pyramid Lake 70, No. 2S Beaver Dam 24

Game 4: No. 2E Eureka 49, No. 1C Round Mountain 17

State semifinals

Friday, Feb. 23

At Virginia Street Gym in Reno

Game 5: No. 1E McDermitt 57, No. 2 Coleville 52

Game 6: No. 1W Pyramid Lake 59, No. 2E Eureka 25

State championship

Saturday, Feb. 24

At Virginia Street Gym in Reno

Game 7: No. 1E McDermitt vs. No. 1W Pyramid Lake, 10 a.m.

Flag football

CLASS 5A

All games at higher seed

State quarterfinals

Tuesday, Feb. 13

Game 1: No. 1 Shadow Ridge 19, No. 8 Centennial 0

Game 2: No. 4 Bishop Gorman 38, No. 5 Basic 14

Game 3: No. 2 Desert Oasis 48, No. 7 Tech 6

Game 4: No. 3 Palo Verde 19, No. 6 Las Vegas 6

State semifinals

Thursday, Feb. 15

Game 5: No. 1 Shadow Ridge 38, No. 4 Bishop Gorman 14

Game 6: No. 3 Palo Verde 27, No. 2 Desert Oasis 13

State championship

Tuesday, Feb. 20

Game 7: No. 1 Shadow Ridge 19, No. 3 Palo Verde 2

CLASS 4A

(Leagues: D = Desert, M = Mountain)

First round

Monday, Feb. 12

Game 1: No. 5M Sunrise Mountain 20, No. 4D Canyon Springs 7

Game 2: No. 3M Sierra Vista 19, No. 6D Chaparral 6

Game 3: No. 4M Legacy 38, No. 5D Durango 12

Game 4: No. 6M Spring Valley 20, No. 3D Clark 6

State quarterfinals

Wednesday, Feb. 14

Game 5: No. 1M Foothill 28, No. 5M Sunrise Mountain 0

Game 6: No. 2D Arbor View 34, No. 3M Sierra Vista 19

Game 7: No. 1D Coronado 34, No. 4M Legacy 12

Game 8: No. 2M Bonanza 19, No. 6M Spring Valley 6

State semifinals

Friday, Feb. 16

Game 9: No. 2D Arbor View 14, No. 1M Foothill 7

Game 10: No. 1D Coronado 25, No. 2M Bonanza 27

State championship

Tuesday, Feb. 20

Game 11: No. 1D Coronado 25, No. 2D Arbor View 16

CLASS 3A

(Leagues: D = Desert, M = Mountain)

All games at higher seed at 4:30 p.m.

State quarterfinals

Tuesday, Feb. 13

Game 1: No. 1D Virgin Valley 59, No. 4M Doral Academy 6

Game 2: No. 3D Moapa Valley 40, No. 2M SLAM Academy 20

Game 3: No. 1M Boulder City 48, No. 4D Eldorado 12

Game 4: No. 2D Mater East 36, No. 3M Sloan Canyon 7

State semifinals

Thursday, Feb. 15

Game 5: No. 1D Virgin Valley 27, No. 3D Moapa Valley 12

Game 6: No. 1M Boulder City 32, No. 2D Mater East 0

State championship

Tuesday, Feb. 20

Game 7: No. 1D Virgin Valley 28, No. 1M Boulder City 6

