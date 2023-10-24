UPDATED — Statewide Nevada high school football playoff scores, schedule
The Nevada high school football playoffs are underway. Here is a full schedule with the dates, times and opponents for all classifications (updated through Friday, Nov. 3).
Nevada high school football playoff schedule
All games at 6 p.m. unless otherwise noted
Class 5A Division I (South only)
State quarterfinals
No. 1 Bishop Gorman: Bye to semifinals
No. 5 Coronado 35, No. 4 Desert Pines 12
No. 2 Liberty 48, No. 7 Silverado 6
No. 6 Shadow Ridge 17, No. 3 Arbor View 14
State semifinals
No. 1 Bishop Gorman 63, No. 5 Coronado 12
No. 2 Liberty 27, No. 6 Shadow Ridge 8
State championship game
Tuesday, Nov. 21 (tentatively scheduled at Allegiant Stadium)
Game 6: No. 2 Liberty vs. No. 1 Bishop Gorman, time TBD
Class 5A Division II
Southern League playoffs
Quarterfinals
No. 1 Basic: Bye to semifinals
No. 4 Green Valley 40, No. 5 Sierra Vista 39 (3OT)
No. 2 Foothill 33, No. 7 Durango 6
No. 3 Faith Lutheran 44, No. 6 Las Vegas High 6
Semifinals
No. 4 Green Valley 24, No. 1 Basic 14
No. 3 Faith Lutheran 43, No. 2 Foothill 22
Championship game
Friday, Nov. 10
Game 6: No. 4 Green Valley at No. 3 Faith Lutheran
Northern League playoffs
Quarterfinals
No. 1 Bishop Manogue and No. 2 Spanish Springs: Byes to semifinals
No. 5 McQueen 21, No. 4 Reno High 6
No. 3 Reed 48, No. 6 Damonte Ranch 6
Semifinals
No. 1 Bishop Manogue 48, No. 5 McQueen 14
No. 2 Spanish Springs 21, No. 3 Reed 3
Championship game
Friday, Nov. 10
Game 5: No. 2 Spanish Springs at No. 1 Bishop Manogue
5A Division II state championship game
Tuesday, Nov. 21 (tentatively scheduled at Allegiant Stadium)
Northern champion vs. Southern champion, time TBD
Class 5A Division III
Southern League playoffs
Quarterfinals
No. 1 Legacy and No. 2 Palo Verde: Byes to semifinals
No. 4 Clark 23, No. 5 Cimarron-Memorial 20
No. 3 Desert Oasis 24, No. 6 Spring Valley 7
Semifinals
No. 1 Legacy 45, No. 4 Clark 0
No. 2 Palo Verde 49, No. 3 Desert Oasis 38
Championship game
Friday, Nov. 10
Game 5: No. 2 Palo Verde at No. 1 Legacy
Northern League playoffs
Quarterfinals
No. 1 Douglas and No. 2 Galena: Byes to semifinals
No. 5 North Valleys 22, No. 4 Carson 6
No. 3 Wooster 28, No. 6 Hug 0
Semifinals
No. 1 Douglas 47, No. 5 North Valleys 0
No. 2 Galena 36, No. 3 Wooster 17
Championship game
Friday, Nov. 10
Game 5: No. 2 Galena at No. 1 Douglas
5A Division III state championship game
Saturday, Nov. 18
Northern champion vs. Southern champion, time TBD at UNR’s Mackay Stadium, Reno
Class 4A
Desert League playoffs
Quarterfinals
No. 1 Centennial: Bye to semifinals
No. 4 Bonanza 21, No. 5 Cheyenne 7
No. 2 Somerset-Losee 41, No. 7 Western 6
No. 3 Mojave 38, No. 6 Rancho 8
Semifinals
No. 1 Centennial 39, No. 4 Bonanza 7
No. 2 Somerset-Losee 44, No. 3 Mojave 29
Championship game
Friday, Nov. 10
Game 6: No. 2 Somerset-Losee at No. 1 Centennial
Mountain League playoffs
Quarterfinals
No. 1 Sunrise Mountain: Bye to semifinals
No. 4 Eldorado 32, No. 5 Cadence 19
No. 2 Canyon Springs 41, No. 7 Valley 0
No. 3 Chaparral 18, No. 6 Del Sol 0
Semifinals
No. 1 Sunrise Mountain 36, No. 4 Eldorado 35
No. 2 Canyon Springs 40, No. 3 Chaparral 14
Championship game
Friday, Nov. 10
Game 6: No. 2 Canyon Springs at No. 1 Sunrise Mountain
4A state championship game
Tuesday, Nov. 21 (tentatively scheduled at Allegiant Stadium)
Desert League champion vs. Mountain League champion, time TBD
Class 3A
Southern League playoffs
Quarterfinals
No. 1 SLAM Academy and No. 2 Moapa Valley: Byes to semifinals
No. 4 Virgin Valley 33, No. 5 Democracy Prep 18
No. 3 Boulder City 48, No. 6 Mater East 0
Semifinals
No. 1 SLAM Academy 28, No. 4 Virgin Valley 21
No. 2 Moapa Valley 62, No. 3 Boulder City 14
Northern League playoffs
Quarterfinals
No. 1 Truckee and No. 2 Elko: Byes to semifinals
No. 4 Spring Creek 39, No. 5 Fernley 16
No. 3 Churchill County 48, No. 6 Lowry 14
Semifinals
Game 3: No. 4 Spring Creek at No. 1 Truckee, 1 p.m. Nov. 4
Game 4: No. 2 Elko 31, No. 3 Churchill County 29
3A state playoffs
State semifinals
Nov. 10 or 11, times and sites TBD
Game 1: Lowest remaining Southern seed at Highest remaining Northern seed
Game 2: Lowest remaining Northern seed at Highest remaining Southern Seed
3A state championship game
Saturday, Nov. 18
Game 3: Game 1 winner vs. Game 2 winner, time TBD at UNR’s Mackay Stadium, Reno
Class 2A
State playoffs
(Leagues, N = North, S = South)
State quarterfinals
No. 1 S Lake Mead, 63, No. 4S White Pine 0
No. 3N Incline 21, No. 2N Battle Mountain 16
No. 1N Pershing County 56, No. 4N Coral Reno 8
No. 3S Lincoln County 32, No. 2S Needles 15
State semifinals
Nov. 10 or 11, times and sites TBD
Game 5: No. 2N Incline at No. 1S Lake Mead
Game 6: No. 2S Lincoln County at No. 1N Pershing County
2A state championship game
Tuesday, Nov. 21, time and site TBD
Game 7: Game 5 winner vs. Game 6 winner
Class 1A
State playoffs
(Leagues, N = North, C = Central, S = South)
State quarterfinals
Game 1: No. 1S Pahranagat Valley 54, No. 2C Spring Mountain 28
Game 2: No. 4N Mineral County at No. 1N Eureka, 1 p.m. Saturday
Game 3: No. 1C Tonopah 72, No. 2S Sandy Valley 0
Game 4: No. 3N Pyramid Lake at No. 2N Virginia City, 1 p.m. Saturday
State semifinals
Saturday, Nov. 11 at Beatty
Game 5: No. 2S/C Tonopah vs. Highest remaining Northern seed
Game 6: Lowest remaining Northern seed vs. No. 1S/C Pahranagat Valley
1A state championship game
Nov. 18 or 21, time and site TBD
Game 7: Game 5 winner vs. Game 6 winner