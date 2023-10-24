UPDATED — Statewide Nevada high school football playoff scores, schedule

The Nevada high school football playoffs are underway. Here is a full schedule with the dates, times and opponents for all classifications (updated through Friday, Nov. 3).

Liberty quarterback Tyrese Smith (11) runs the ball during a game against Arbor View at Arbor View High School on Friday, Oct. 13, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Nevada high school football playoff schedule

All games at 6 p.m. unless otherwise noted

Class 5A Division I (South only)

State quarterfinals

No. 1 Bishop Gorman: Bye to semifinals

No. 5 Coronado 35, No. 4 Desert Pines 12

No. 2 Liberty 48, No. 7 Silverado 6

No. 6 Shadow Ridge 17, No. 3 Arbor View 14

State semifinals

No. 1 Bishop Gorman 63, No. 5 Coronado 12

No. 2 Liberty 27, No. 6 Shadow Ridge 8

State championship game

Tuesday, Nov. 21 (tentatively scheduled at Allegiant Stadium)

Game 6: No. 2 Liberty vs. No. 1 Bishop Gorman, time TBD

Class 5A Division II

Southern League playoffs

Quarterfinals

No. 1 Basic: Bye to semifinals

No. 4 Green Valley 40, No. 5 Sierra Vista 39 (3OT)

No. 2 Foothill 33, No. 7 Durango 6

No. 3 Faith Lutheran 44, No. 6 Las Vegas High 6

Semifinals

No. 4 Green Valley 24, No. 1 Basic 14

No. 3 Faith Lutheran 43, No. 2 Foothill 22

Championship game

Friday, Nov. 10

Game 6: No. 4 Green Valley at No. 3 Faith Lutheran

Northern League playoffs

Quarterfinals

No. 1 Bishop Manogue and No. 2 Spanish Springs: Byes to semifinals

No. 5 McQueen 21, No. 4 Reno High 6

No. 3 Reed 48, No. 6 Damonte Ranch 6

Semifinals

No. 1 Bishop Manogue 48, No. 5 McQueen 14

No. 2 Spanish Springs 21, No. 3 Reed 3

Championship game

Friday, Nov. 10

Game 5: No. 2 Spanish Springs at No. 1 Bishop Manogue

5A Division II state championship game

Tuesday, Nov. 21 (tentatively scheduled at Allegiant Stadium)

Northern champion vs. Southern champion, time TBD

Class 5A Division III

Southern League playoffs

Quarterfinals

No. 1 Legacy and No. 2 Palo Verde: Byes to semifinals

No. 4 Clark 23, No. 5 Cimarron-Memorial 20

No. 3 Desert Oasis 24, No. 6 Spring Valley 7

Semifinals

No. 1 Legacy 45, No. 4 Clark 0

No. 2 Palo Verde 49, No. 3 Desert Oasis 38

Championship game

Friday, Nov. 10

Game 5: No. 2 Palo Verde at No. 1 Legacy

Northern League playoffs

Quarterfinals

No. 1 Douglas and No. 2 Galena: Byes to semifinals

No. 5 North Valleys 22, No. 4 Carson 6

No. 3 Wooster 28, No. 6 Hug 0

Semifinals

No. 1 Douglas 47, No. 5 North Valleys 0

No. 2 Galena 36, No. 3 Wooster 17

Championship game

Friday, Nov. 10

Game 5: No. 2 Galena at No. 1 Douglas

5A Division III state championship game

Saturday, Nov. 18

Northern champion vs. Southern champion, time TBD at UNR’s Mackay Stadium, Reno

Class 4A

Desert League playoffs

Quarterfinals

No. 1 Centennial: Bye to semifinals

No. 4 Bonanza 21, No. 5 Cheyenne 7

No. 2 Somerset-Losee 41, No. 7 Western 6

No. 3 Mojave 38, No. 6 Rancho 8

Semifinals

No. 1 Centennial 39, No. 4 Bonanza 7

No. 2 Somerset-Losee 44, No. 3 Mojave 29

Championship game

Friday, Nov. 10

Game 6: No. 2 Somerset-Losee at No. 1 Centennial

Mountain League playoffs

Quarterfinals

No. 1 Sunrise Mountain: Bye to semifinals

No. 4 Eldorado 32, No. 5 Cadence 19

No. 2 Canyon Springs 41, No. 7 Valley 0

No. 3 Chaparral 18, No. 6 Del Sol 0

Semifinals

No. 1 Sunrise Mountain 36, No. 4 Eldorado 35

No. 2 Canyon Springs 40, No. 3 Chaparral 14

Championship game

Friday, Nov. 10

Game 6: No. 2 Canyon Springs at No. 1 Sunrise Mountain

4A state championship game

Tuesday, Nov. 21 (tentatively scheduled at Allegiant Stadium)

Desert League champion vs. Mountain League champion, time TBD

Class 3A

Southern League playoffs

Quarterfinals

No. 1 SLAM Academy and No. 2 Moapa Valley: Byes to semifinals

No. 4 Virgin Valley 33, No. 5 Democracy Prep 18

No. 3 Boulder City 48, No. 6 Mater East 0

Semifinals

No. 1 SLAM Academy 28, No. 4 Virgin Valley 21

No. 2 Moapa Valley 62, No. 3 Boulder City 14

Northern League playoffs

Quarterfinals

No. 1 Truckee and No. 2 Elko: Byes to semifinals

No. 4 Spring Creek 39, No. 5 Fernley 16

No. 3 Churchill County 48, No. 6 Lowry 14

Semifinals

Game 3: No. 4 Spring Creek at No. 1 Truckee, 1 p.m. Nov. 4

Game 4: No. 2 Elko 31, No. 3 Churchill County 29

3A state playoffs

State semifinals

Nov. 10 or 11, times and sites TBD

Game 1: Lowest remaining Southern seed at Highest remaining Northern seed

Game 2: Lowest remaining Northern seed at Highest remaining Southern Seed

3A state championship game

Saturday, Nov. 18

Game 3: Game 1 winner vs. Game 2 winner, time TBD at UNR’s Mackay Stadium, Reno

Class 2A

State playoffs

(Leagues, N = North, S = South)

State quarterfinals

No. 1 S Lake Mead, 63, No. 4S White Pine 0

No. 3N Incline 21, No. 2N Battle Mountain 16

No. 1N Pershing County 56, No. 4N Coral Reno 8

No. 3S Lincoln County 32, No. 2S Needles 15

State semifinals

Nov. 10 or 11, times and sites TBD

Game 5: No. 2N Incline at No. 1S Lake Mead

Game 6: No. 2S Lincoln County at No. 1N Pershing County

2A state championship game

Tuesday, Nov. 21, time and site TBD

Game 7: Game 5 winner vs. Game 6 winner

Class 1A

State playoffs

(Leagues, N = North, C = Central, S = South)

State quarterfinals

Game 1: No. 1S Pahranagat Valley 54, No. 2C Spring Mountain 28

Game 2: No. 4N Mineral County at No. 1N Eureka, 1 p.m. Saturday

Game 3: No. 1C Tonopah 72, No. 2S Sandy Valley 0

Game 4: No. 3N Pyramid Lake at No. 2N Virginia City, 1 p.m. Saturday

State semifinals

Saturday, Nov. 11 at Beatty

Game 5: No. 2S/C Tonopah vs. Highest remaining Northern seed

Game 6: Lowest remaining Northern seed vs. No. 1S/C Pahranagat Valley

1A state championship game

Nov. 18 or 21, time and site TBD

Game 7: Game 5 winner vs. Game 6 winner