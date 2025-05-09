USC commit’s clutch HR sends Basic baseball to 5A state tourney — PHOTOS

Basic’s baseball team leaps out of the dugout and onto the field to celebrate teammate Tate Southisene’s game-winning walk-off in the eighth inning of the NIAA 5A Southern Region game on Thursday, May 8, 2025 at Basic Academy. The Basic Wolves eked out a win on a walk-off after one extra inning, beating the Crusaders 8-7. Basic will advance to state championship play. (Liv Paggiarino/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Faith Lutheran's Luke Lindsten (18) watches from the dugout during the NIAA 5A Southern Region baseball game on Thursday, May 8, 2025 at Basic Academy.

Basic's Tate Southisene (8) winds up to toss to first during the NIAA 5A Southern Region baseball game on Thursday, May 8, 2025 at Basic Academy.

Basic's Adrian Ramos (1) celebrates hitting a double during the NIAA 5A Southern Region baseball game on Thursday, May 8, 2025 at Basic Academy.

Basic's Matthew Kelly (23) makes a catch, putting out a Faith Lutheran hitter during the NIAA 5A Southern Region baseball game on Thursday, May 8, 2025 at Basic Academy.

Faith Lutheran's Rouselle Shepard (5) winds back to toss to first for a putout during the NIAA 5A Southern Region baseball game on Thursday, May 8, 2025 at Basic Academy.

Basic infielder Matthew Kelley (23) grabs a ground ball as a Faith Lutheran runner sprints toward first base during the NIAA 5A Southern Region baseball game on Thursday, May 8, 2025 at Basic Academy.

The Basic Academy dugout erupts as teammate Dallon Cegavske (24) scored a game-tying run, keeping the Wolves in the game during the NIAA 5A Southern Region baseball game against Faith Lutheran on Thursday, May 8, 2025 at Basic Academy.

Basic's Dallon Cegavske (24) rounds third base on his way home during the NIAA 5A Southern Region baseball game against Faith Lutheran on Thursday, May 8, 2025 at Basic Academy.

Basic's Koa Won (4) hits a ground ball that resulted in a scored run during the the NIAA 5A Southern Region baseball game against Faith Lutheran on Thursday, May 8, 2025 at Basic Academy.

Faith Lutheran's Nate Keyes (9) slides into home plate, earning a run for the Crusaders during the NIAA 5A Southern Region baseball game against Basic on Thursday, May 8, 2025 at Basic Academy.

Basic second baseman Tate Southisene (8) puts out Faith Lutheran's Eli Leone (3) after he got caught between bases during the NIAA 5A Southern Region baseball game on Thursday, May 8, 2025 at Basic Academy.

Faith Lutheran's Eli Leone (3) and Rouselle Shepard (5) congratulate each other after working together on a putout that ended the inning during the NIAA 5A Southern Region baseball game against Basic on Thursday, May 8, 2025 at Basic Academy.

Basic's Andruw Giles (29) waits on deck to bat during the NIAA 5A Southern Region baseball game against Faith Lutheran on Thursday, May 8, 2025 at Basic Academy.

Basic's Koa Won (4) fist bumps a teammate after hitting a single and being replaced by a pinch runner during the NIAA 5A Southern Region baseball game on Thursday, May 8, 2025 at Basic Academy.

Basic's Dominic Christiensen (12), center, watches the NIAA 5A Southern Region baseball game against Faith Lutheran from the dugout on Thursday, May 8, 2025 at Basic Academy.

Basic pitcher Johnny Villarreal (7) releases a pitch against Faith Lutheran during the NIAA 5A Southern Region baseball game on Thursday, May 8, 2025 at Basic Academy.

Fans watch the NIAA 5A Southern Region baseball game between Basic Academy and Faith Lutheran from the sidewalk on Thursday, May 8, 2025 at Basic Academy.

Basic's Troy Southisene celebrates his brother Tate Southisene's game-winning walk-off in the eighth inning of the NIAA 5A Southern Region game on Thursday, May 8, 2025 at Basic Academy.

Basic's Troy Southisene, left, celebrates with his team after his brother Tate Southisene's game-winning walk-off in the eighth inning of the NIAA 5A Southern Region game on Thursday, May 8, 2025 at Basic Academy.

Basic’s Tate Southisene was confident going up to the plate in the bottom of the eighth inning of a tied Class 5A Southern Region baseball winners’ bracket semifinal Thursday.

He was so confident he let Wolves coach Gino DiMaria know.

“He came up to me and he goes, ‘I got you G,’” DiMaria said. “And he did.”

Southisene followed through on his promise by blasting a solo home run over the center field fence, which gave Basic, the Mountain League’s No. 2 seed, an 8-7 walk-off home win in eight innings over Faith Lutheran, the No. 3 seed from the Mountain League.

“It was like a movie ending scene,” DiMaria said.

Basic (21-6) qualified for next week’s 5A state tournament at UNR, which begins May 15, with the win. The Wolves will also host the 5A Southern Region title game at 10 a.m. Saturday to determine seeding for the state tournament.

“It feels good,” said Southisene, who is committed to play college baseball at USC. “I’m glad we get to go to Reno and compete for a state championship. I was looking for anything over the plate I could do damage to. I (knew) I could end this game with one swing, so that’s what I did.”

Faith Lutheran (19-15) will host either Palo Verde or Las Vegas High in an elimination game at 4 p.m. Friday. That game will determine Basic’s opponent for Saturday’s region title game and the South’s other spot in the state tournament.

Palo Verde and Las Vegas will play in an earlier elimination game at 1:30 p.m. Friday at Faith Lutheran to determine the Crusaders’ opponent.

Thursday’s win was extra special for Basic since the team missed the postseason last year after forfeiting several league games for using an ineligible player.

“They’ve been through a lot and I’m proud of them. They deserve this,” said DiMaria, who took over midway through last season and was given the full-time job over the summer.

“No one’s been through what they’ve been through,” DiMaria added. “This is the closest team I’ve ever coached. These kids actually like playing with each other. They went through things together, they experienced bad times, they experienced great times. This is well, well deserving of these young men to have the opportunity to play for state.”

Another Southisene stepped up for Basic on Thursday. Troy Southisene earned the win on the mound in relief after pitching a scoreless 3⅓ innings to close the game.

“Troy, that’s the first game he’s pitched all season,” DiMaria said. “We’ve been waiting to throw him because he has a hamstring problem. His hamstring was healing, so we figured it’d be the moment to get (Faith Lutheran) off balance.”

Basic scored three runs in the bottom of the first inning on a throwing error and the Wolves added three more runs in the second to take a 6-1 lead.

Faith Lutheran responded with a four-run third inning and took a brief 7-6 lead on a Luke Stringer sacrifice fly. Then Troy Southisene came in and struck out Macen Collura to end the fifth inning.

Koa Won went 3-for-4 for Basic and his RBI double in the bottom of the fifth evened the score at 7-7. The Wolves had a chance to win it in the seventh after Adrian Ramos doubled and took third base on a wild pitch, but Stringer struck out the next three batters to end the inning.

Tate Southisene finished 3-for-4 with three runs scored, two singles and a stolen base.

Contact Alex Wright at awright@reviewjournal.com. Follow @AlexWright1028 on X.