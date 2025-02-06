‘USC was home’: Mojave LB commits on national signing day — LIST

Mojave linebacker AJ Tuitele committed to USC on national signing day on Wednesday. More than 20 athletes form Southern Nevada signed with colleges.

Mojave's AJ Tuitele signs his financial aid agreement (formerly letter of intent) with USC on Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2025, at Mojave High School. (Alex Wright/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Mojave players celebrate their 30-6 win over Canyon Springs during their Class 4A football state championship game at Allegiant Stadium on Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Mojave wide receiver Albert AJ Tuitele (11) makes a great catch out of bound on a two-point conversion as Canyon Springs defender Major Pride (2) pushes him out during the first half of their Class 4A football state championship game at Allegiant Stadium on Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Mojave's AJ Tuitele addresses a crowd of dozens of his family members and teammates before signing with USC at Mojave High School on Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2025. (Alex Wright/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Mojave's AJ Tuitele is seen with his family as he prepares to sign with USC on national signing day Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2025, at Mojave High School. (Alex Wright/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Mojave's AJ Tuitele signs his financial aid agreement (formerly letter of intent) with USC on Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2025, at Mojave High School. (Alex Wright/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

There wasn’t any signing day mystery for Mojave’s AJ Tuitele.

The senior linebacker had already decided when he walked toward a cardinal-and-gold-colored table in the school’s theater.

Tuitele signed his financial aid agreement (formerly letter of intent) with USC on national signing day in front of dozens of his family members and teammates at Mojave on Wednesday.

“It’s a blessing,” Tuitele said. “People that know my journey, they know this is a blessing. Last year, I don’t think this would have happened. I wouldn’t have thought in the future that I’d be signing with USC.”

More than 20 Southern Nevada athletes signed Wednesday. Tuitele also received notable offers from Texas, Arizona and Washington State.

“USC, they’re known for that (Polynesian) pipeline,” Tuitele said. “I just want to add to that culture. The coaching staff, they welcomed me on my visit with open arms. They’re a great staff, and they got a lot in plan for next season.”

Tuitele, a three-star prospect by 247Sports, got USC’s attention late in the winter after helping lead Mojave to the Class 4A state championship.

Tuitele, listed at 6 feet 3 inches, 205 pounds, was originally committed to Washington State. But after a coaching change at the school, he was granted a release to explore other options.

USC offered Tuitele in January, and he took a visit to the school a few weeks later.

“I made a decision, in my heart, that USC was right for me. … I felt that USC was home,” Tuitele said.

Tuitele led the state with 196 tackles this season. The first-team All-Southern Nevada linebacker added 39 tackles for loss, five sacks and four rushing touchdowns in Mojave’s 12-1 state title season.

“He’s been our culture setter the last four years,” Mojave coach Wes Pacheco said. “It’s a special moment knowing that he’s a rooted player. He’s been a part of this school’s culture and the football team’s culture.”

Pacheco said he hopes Tuitele’s story can inspire others about the opportunities to play major Division I college football regardless of the school you attend.

“There’s a misconception that if you’re not at the major schools, you’re not going anywhere,” Pacheco said. “We’re breaking the mold here. We represent not just Mojave but any program in the state that if any kid does things the right way, you can go to any school.”

Southern Nevada football signees

Arbor View

Damien Dixon, DB, Colorado Mesa

Jordan Hales, DB, Colorado Mesa

Leroy Terry, OL, Colorado Mesa

Basic

Donovan Glover, WR, Southern Oregon

Hunter McGory, TE, Mayville State (N.D.)

Bishop Gorman

Anthony Hickman, TE, Concordia (Minn.)

Centennial

Shaje Silva, DB, Gannon (Pa.)

Cheyenne

Cameron Anderson, DL, Mayville State (N.D.)

Khalil Burkes, QB, Mayville State (N.D.)

Tasir Turner, DB, Mayville State (N.D.)

Coronado

Scott Holper, WR, Minnesota Duluth

Ryan Hurley, RB/LB, California Lutheran

Kameron Kuhar, LB, St. Norbert College (Wis.)

Christian Nabong, ATH, Mayville State (N.D.)

Neville Roberts, TE/DE, St. Norbert College (Wis.)

Desert Pines

Steve Manuma, DE, Utah Tech

Faith Lutheran

Nicholas Stambaugh, OL/DL, Wheaton College (Ill.)

Alex Rogers, QB, Gannon (Pa.)

Foothill

William Barker III, DB, Southern Oregon

Mater East

David Garcia, DL/OL, Mayville State (N.D.)

Jaden Houston, WR, Independence College (Kansas)

Mojave

AJ Tuitele, LB, USC

SLAM! Nevada

Damien Nevil, RB/DB, Western Colorado

Sierra Vista

Adonis Vaughn, ATH/WR, Utah Tech

Other sports

Faith Lutheran

Devin Harding, Harding (Arkansas), track

Emma Herpin, Concordia (Neb.), women's basketball

Luke Lindsten, Grace Christian (Mich.), baseball

Tyler Lipka, Quincy (Ill.), baseball

Logan Scott, Illinois State, cross country/track

Corbin Sterner, College of Idaho, baseball

Jordan Watkins, Air Force, baseball

Mater East

Aliza Torres Cordova, Southwestern College (Kansas), flag football

Lilibeth Rico Murillo, Southwestern College (Kansas), flag football

Noelia Molina Ramirez, Kansas Wesleyan, flag football

Telisha Sayles, Edmonds College (Wash.), softball