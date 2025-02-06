‘USC was home’: Mojave LB commits on national signing day — LIST
Mojave linebacker AJ Tuitele committed to USC on national signing day on Wednesday. More than 20 athletes form Southern Nevada signed with colleges.
There wasn’t any signing day mystery for Mojave’s AJ Tuitele.
The senior linebacker had already decided when he walked toward a cardinal-and-gold-colored table in the school’s theater.
Tuitele signed his financial aid agreement (formerly letter of intent) with USC on national signing day in front of dozens of his family members and teammates at Mojave on Wednesday.
“It’s a blessing,” Tuitele said. “People that know my journey, they know this is a blessing. Last year, I don’t think this would have happened. I wouldn’t have thought in the future that I’d be signing with USC.”
More than 20 Southern Nevada athletes signed Wednesday. Tuitele also received notable offers from Texas, Arizona and Washington State.
“USC, they’re known for that (Polynesian) pipeline,” Tuitele said. “I just want to add to that culture. The coaching staff, they welcomed me on my visit with open arms. They’re a great staff, and they got a lot in plan for next season.”
Tuitele, a three-star prospect by 247Sports, got USC’s attention late in the winter after helping lead Mojave to the Class 4A state championship.
Tuitele, listed at 6 feet 3 inches, 205 pounds, was originally committed to Washington State. But after a coaching change at the school, he was granted a release to explore other options.
USC offered Tuitele in January, and he took a visit to the school a few weeks later.
“I made a decision, in my heart, that USC was right for me. … I felt that USC was home,” Tuitele said.
Tuitele led the state with 196 tackles this season. The first-team All-Southern Nevada linebacker added 39 tackles for loss, five sacks and four rushing touchdowns in Mojave’s 12-1 state title season.
“He’s been our culture setter the last four years,” Mojave coach Wes Pacheco said. “It’s a special moment knowing that he’s a rooted player. He’s been a part of this school’s culture and the football team’s culture.”
Pacheco said he hopes Tuitele’s story can inspire others about the opportunities to play major Division I college football regardless of the school you attend.
“There’s a misconception that if you’re not at the major schools, you’re not going anywhere,” Pacheco said. “We’re breaking the mold here. We represent not just Mojave but any program in the state that if any kid does things the right way, you can go to any school.”
Southern Nevada football signees
Arbor View
Damien Dixon, DB, Colorado Mesa
Jordan Hales, DB, Colorado Mesa
Leroy Terry, OL, Colorado Mesa
Basic
Donovan Glover, WR, Southern Oregon
Hunter McGory, TE, Mayville State (N.D.)
Bishop Gorman
Anthony Hickman, TE, Concordia (Minn.)
Centennial
Shaje Silva, DB, Gannon (Pa.)
Cheyenne
Cameron Anderson, DL, Mayville State (N.D.)
Khalil Burkes, QB, Mayville State (N.D.)
Tasir Turner, DB, Mayville State (N.D.)
Coronado
Scott Holper, WR, Minnesota Duluth
Ryan Hurley, RB/LB, California Lutheran
Kameron Kuhar, LB, St. Norbert College (Wis.)
Christian Nabong, ATH, Mayville State (N.D.)
Neville Roberts, TE/DE, St. Norbert College (Wis.)
Desert Pines
Steve Manuma, DE, Utah Tech
Faith Lutheran
Nicholas Stambaugh, OL/DL, Wheaton College (Ill.)
Alex Rogers, QB, Gannon (Pa.)
Foothill
William Barker III, DB, Southern Oregon
Mater East
David Garcia, DL/OL, Mayville State (N.D.)
Jaden Houston, WR, Independence College (Kansas)
Mojave
AJ Tuitele, LB, USC
SLAM! Nevada
Damien Nevil, RB/DB, Western Colorado
Sierra Vista
Adonis Vaughn, ATH/WR, Utah Tech
Other sports
Faith Lutheran
Devin Harding, Harding (Arkansas), track
Emma Herpin, Concordia (Neb.), women's basketball
Luke Lindsten, Grace Christian (Mich.), baseball
Tyler Lipka, Quincy (Ill.), baseball
Logan Scott, Illinois State, cross country/track
Corbin Sterner, College of Idaho, baseball
Jordan Watkins, Air Force, baseball
Mater East
Aliza Torres Cordova, Southwestern College (Kansas), flag football
Lilibeth Rico Murillo, Southwestern College (Kansas), flag football
Noelia Molina Ramirez, Kansas Wesleyan, flag football
Telisha Sayles, Edmonds College (Wash.), softball