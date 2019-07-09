Vigil to be held in Las Vegas for deceased NAU football player

A vigil will be held for Malik Noshi, a former Arbor View High School football player who died Sunday in his Flagstaff home, at 8 p.m. Tuesday in the Arbor View High School parking lot.

This undated photo shows Malik Noshi, a football player for Northern Arizona University. (Northern Arizona University)

Northern Arizona offensive lineman Malik Noshi (65) in the first half during an NCAA college football game against Arizona, Saturday, Sept. 2, 2017, in Tucson, Ariz. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)

Arbor View tackle Malik Noshi runs a play on defense during practice Wednesday, Nov. 19, 2014. Arbor View will face Bishop Gorman in the Sunset Region final game Friday. (Sam Morris/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A Las Vegas native, Noshi wore No. 55 and earned all-state and all-conference honors as a member of the Aggies. He went on to become a starting offensive lineman for Northern Arizona University and was a senior at the time of his death.

Noshi was an honorable mention All-Big Sky honoree at guard last season.

Foul play was not suspected in Noshi’s death, according to Flagstaff Police Department spokesman Sgt. Charles Hernandez. The Police Department and Coconino County Medical Examiner’s Office are conducting a joint investigation to determine his cause and manner of death, which remained pending Monday.

Flagstaff police received a 911 call about noon on Sunday requesting medical attention for Noshi, who was not breathing, said Hernandez. Medics responded to Noshi’s home and performed “life-saving measures,” but Noshi was pronounced dead at 12:10 p.m.

Noshi’s parents are Hani Noshi and Amy Grooms, according to his NAU bio page. He is survived by a younger sister, Arlin, and a younger brother, Grady.

