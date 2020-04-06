Viral Instagram post shows bond between Las Vegas athlete, special-needs student

Fernando Carmona posted an Instagram video of his friend Jonny, a senior with special needs, scaring him as he walked into a class each day. The video is approaching 2 million views.

Las Vegas High junior Fernando Carmona (Instagram/@carmonajrr)

When Las Vegas High junior Fernando Carmona posted an Instagram video Saturday morning, he thought a few of his friends would see and enjoy it.

But after ESPN’s “SportsCenter’s” Instagram page shared Carmona’s post and commented, “This hit me right in the feels,” it has gone viral.

The video features Carmona, a football and basketball player, being scared by his friend Jonny, a senior with special needs, as Carmona walks into a classroom each day. Carmona and Jonny then hug after each scare.

“I did not expect this to get this big,” Carmona said Sunday afternoon, when the view count was approaching 1.8 million. “But then came a thousand views, then a half million, then a million. It’s been crazy.”

Carmona said Jonny scaring him began at the beginning of the school year, but it was later that a friend suggested they film it every day and document it.

So Carmona figured with school about to end — and potentially already having ended because of the coronavirus shutdown — this was as good a time as any to post the results.

“With school about to end, I won’t get my last hug and Jonny won’t get his last scare,” Carmona said in text on the video. “I miss you, Jonny. Hopefully we can get one last scare.”

Carmona admits Jonny actually scared him the first time, and it became a running bit that has brought them closer as friends.

“Jonny is an outgoing kid. He loves to talk to everyone and to get to know everyone,” Carmona said. “His biggest thing is telling jokes. He tells the corniest jokes, but it gives you a good laugh. He brings a smile to everybody.”

Carmona said he was pleased to see comments from people saying the video brought them smiles during this time of crisis. He also said he’s spoken with Jonny, who is ecstatic that the video has gone viral.

“School is about learning, but it’s also about the friendships you make, too,” Carmona said. “Jonny and I have created such a great bond. It’s good seeing all the people saying it’s put a smile on their face during this hard time. I like making people around me happy. I’m glad we could make people smile.”

Contact Jason Orts at jorts@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-2936. Follow @SportsWithOrts on Twitter.