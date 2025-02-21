64°F
Nevada Preps

Virgin Valley wins 4th straight 3A flag football state title

Virgin Valley's flag football team celebrates winning the Class 3A state championship on Thursday, Feb. 20, 2025, at Allegiant Stadium. (Alex Wright/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Virgin Valley's flag football team celebrates winning the Class 3A state championship on Thursday, Feb. 20, 2025, at Allegiant Stadium. (Alex Wright/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Virgin Valley's flag football team celebrates winning the Class 3A state championship on Thursday, Feb. 20, 2025, at Allegiant Stadium. (Alex Wright/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Raiders offensive lineman Jackson Powers-Johnson hands the Class 3A flag football state championship trophy to Virgin Valley on Thursday, Feb. 20, 2025, at Allegiant Stadium. (Alex Wright/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
February 20, 2025 - 5:44 pm
 

Davie Slack threw three touchdown passes and had two interceptions on defense, propelling Virgin Valley to a 19-6 win over Boulder City for its fourth straight Class 3A flag football state championship Thursday at Allegiant Stadium.

“This is amazing,” Virgin Valley coach Joey Bowler said. “You never know when you’re going to lose. You never know how long the streak is going to go. So, it’s one season at a time. It’s amazing to win four in a row.”

Slack completed 9 of 14 passes for 166 yards for Virgin Valley (21-1). Slack’s last score came in the fourth quarter on a pass to Julitsa Silveyra, who lateraled the ball to Linita Kioa for a 54-yard score.

“(Our fans) were loud. We love it. It means a lot,” Bowler said. “The girls were all excited. After you’ve won a few, it’s hard to keep them motivated, but when they heard we’re coming to Allegiant, we had some really good practices.”

Makayla Nelson completed 14 of 27 passes for 129 yards and added 84 rushing yards with a 3-yard touchdown run for Boulder City (17-4).

Contact Alex Wright at awright@reviewjournal.com. Follow @AlexWright1028 on X.

