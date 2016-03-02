102°F
Boys Volleyball

2016 Bishop Gorman Boys Volleyball Capsule

LAS VEGAS REVIEW-JOURNAL
March 1, 2016 - 10:47 pm
 

BISHOP GORMAN

Head coach: Kyle Krauss, fifth season

2015 record: 9-18 (1-7 Southwest, fifth)

Returning lettermen (starters): Seven (four)

Top players: OH Jacob Taylor (Sr.), OH Charlie Pollnow (Jr.), S Trevor Papock (So.), OPP/OH Will Hafen (Jr.)

Outlook: The Gaels struggled last season, but are hoping for big improvements this year.

“This is a hard working, good group of returning players and leaders who missed the playoffs last season but they do plan on making a much better run at it this year,” Krauss said. “As we have a very young, but talented team with only one or two possible senior starters and the majority being sophomores or juniors, our expectations are still high.

“I believe they will come to practice every day to work hard, grow as players and teammates and keep focus on our main goals throughout the season, and that will help us become the best we can become. This is one of the deepest teams I’ve coached in this program, and I believe that will help with the intensity of our practices, which will help this team get to where we want to go.”

All-state teams to be announced in June
By Bartt Davis / RJ

All-state teams in all eight spring sports will be released one per day, beginning on June 6 with boys golf.

Class 4A: Palo Verde rolls to state title
By Robert Horne and Doug Drowley / RJ

Senior Scott Solan had 13 kills, six digs and three aces as the Panthers defeated Coronado 25-15, 25-19, 25-16 on Thursday to win their fifth state championship.

2019 Boys Volleyball Honors
RJ

Here are the all-region boys volleyball teams, as selected by coaches.

Desert Region: Freshman Jacob Ceci helps Cougars top Foothill
By Sam Gordon / RJ

Ceci put the finishing touches on a 21-25, 25-16, 25-23, 22-25, 15-11 victory over the Falcons with a thunderous kill in the fifth and final set, clinching Coronado’s first region championship since 2013.

Roundup: Caleb Stearman helps Foothill into Desert final
By Doug Drowley and Robert Horne / RJ

Stearman’s sixth kill of the fifth set allowed the Falcons to complete a 20-25, 22-25, 25-20, 25-23, 15-11 comeback and advance to both Friday’s region final and next week’s state tournament.

Roundup: Kilmor Amor helps Spartans reach Mountain semifinals
RJ

Kilmor Amor had 15 kills, 23 assists and 10 digs Wednesday to help Cimarron-Memorial’s boys volleyball team down Shadow Ridge, 20-25, 25-18, 25-20, 25-19 in the quarterfinals of the Mountain Region Tournament at Palo Verde.