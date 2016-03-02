2016 Bishop Gorman Boys Volleyball Capsule

BISHOP GORMAN

Head coach: Kyle Krauss, fifth season

2015 record: 9-18 (1-7 Southwest, fifth)

Returning lettermen (starters): Seven (four)

Top players: OH Jacob Taylor (Sr.), OH Charlie Pollnow (Jr.), S Trevor Papock (So.), OPP/OH Will Hafen (Jr.)

Outlook: The Gaels struggled last season, but are hoping for big improvements this year.

“This is a hard working, good group of returning players and leaders who missed the playoffs last season but they do plan on making a much better run at it this year,” Krauss said. “As we have a very young, but talented team with only one or two possible senior starters and the majority being sophomores or juniors, our expectations are still high.

“I believe they will come to practice every day to work hard, grow as players and teammates and keep focus on our main goals throughout the season, and that will help us become the best we can become. This is one of the deepest teams I’ve coached in this program, and I believe that will help with the intensity of our practices, which will help this team get to where we want to go.”