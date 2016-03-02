2016 Centennial Boys Volleyball Capsule

CENTENNIAL

Head coach: Scott Nelson, 10th season

2015 record: 30-10 (6-2 Northwest, second)

Returning lettermen (starters): Five (two)

Top players: S Grant Nelson (Sr.), MB Justin Dietrich (Sr.), MB Kevin Henricksen (Sr.), OH Tommy Felt (Sr.)

Outlook: Henricksen and Felt are beginning their third season on varsity and are expected to be among the team’s leaders along with Grant Nelson and Dietrich.

“We will have a mix of older and younger players, which should provide for a fun, interesting year,” Scott Nelson said.