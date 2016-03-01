2016 Cheyenne Boys Volleyball Capsule

CHEYENNE

Head coach: J.D. Armstrong, fourth season

2015 record: 3-15 (2-8 Sunset, fifth)

Returning lettermen (starters): Two (two)

Top players: S Lanson Keomaka (Sr.), MH Devante Hammond (Sr.), OH Tyler Buchanan (Jr.)

Outlook: The Desert Shields will have a new look with only two lettermen back.

“This team is going to make sure we have an enjoyable year,” Armstrong said. “They are a group that truly loves the game and is willing to work to improve every day.

“With confidence and a positive attitude, this team has the potential to win a lot of games and go deep into the playoffs. We truly expect to have fun this year.”