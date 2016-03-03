2016 Coronado Boys Volleyball Capsule

CORONADO

Head coach: Matt Johnson, seventh season

2015 record: 22-18 (8-2 Southeast, first)

Returning lettermen (starters): Seven (three)

Top players: MB Trey Hunter (Sr.), OH J.J. Meath (Sr.), OH Ryan Garlick (Jr.)

Outlook: The Cougars bring back only three starters from a team that captured the Southeast League title last year.

Meath (164 kills, 31 blocks), Hunter (54 kills, 70 blocks) and Garlick (53 kills) should be among the leaders this season.

“We have a nice mixture of experienced seniors and athletic newcomers to the varsity team,” Johnson said. “With focus and effort, we look to be right in the middle of the hunt for the region title and an opportunity to get back into the state tournament.”