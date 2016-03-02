2016 Durango Boys Volleyball Capsule

DURANGO

Head coach: Nicole Adarme, second season

2015 record: 8-19 (1-7 Southwest, fourth)

Returning lettermen (starters): Seven (six)

Top players: S Andre Shabazz (Jr.), OH Jaylen Clark (Jr.), MH/OH Michael Diggins (Sr.)

Outlook: The Trailblazers bring back seven lettermen, including six starters from a team that qualified for the postseason last year.

Shabazz (512 assists, 186 digs), Clark (214 kills, 179 digs) and Diggins (188 kills, 83 blocks) are among the returnees and should be among the team’s leaders.

“We see ourselves working hard to place better in regionals than in the past,” Adarme said. “Our motto is one practice, one game at a time because we need to focus on each step in order to be successful overall in our highly-competitive league.

“The team is eager and enthusiastic as to what our path holds for us, and we believe that our hard work and learning knowledge of the game will pay off in our favor.”