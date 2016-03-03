2016 Eldorado Boys Volleyball Capsule

ELDORADO

Head coach: Phil Olsen, seventh season

2015 record: 5-14 (2-8 Southeast, fifth)

Returning lettermen (starters): Three (two)

Top players: MB Hunter Stack (Sr.), LIB Logan McMahill (Sr.), OH Justin Martin (Sr.)

Outlook: Only three lettermen return for the Sundevils.

“This year’s team is very inexperienced but is working hard to get better,” Olsen said. “If we can play as a team to the best of our ability, it will be a successful year. We’re looking forward to competing every game.”