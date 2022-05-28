Here is the 2022 Nevada Preps All-Southern Nevada boys volleyball team.

Shadow Ridge’s Tyler Kirk (7) and Trevor Prince (10) cheer after winning a set during the Class 5A boys volleyball state championship match against Green Valley at Shadow Ridge High School on Wednesday, May 18, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Del Sol's Walter Tum is the Coach of the Year on the Nevada Preps All-Southern Nevada boys volleyball team. (Del Sol volleyball photo)

Green Valley's Aiden Olsen is a member of the Nevada Preps All-Southern Nevada boys volleyball team. (Green Valley volleyball photo)

Green Valley's Aric Olsen is a member of the Nevada Preps All-Southern Nevada boys volleyball team. (Green Valley volleyball photo)

Arbor View's Carson Cheney is a member of the Nevada Preps All-Southern Nevada boys volleyball team. (Arbor View volleyball photo)

Spring Valley's Carson Dooley is a member of the Nevada Preps All-Southern Nevada boys volleyball team. (Spring Valley volleyball photo)

Shadow Ridge's Tyler Kirk is a member of the Nevada Preps All-Southern Nevada boys volleyball team. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Desert Oasis' Zac James is a member of the Nevada Preps All-Southern Nevada boys volleyball team. (Justin Brown/Flying J Photography)

Shadow Ridge's Justin Lewis is a member of the Nevada Preps All-Southern Nevada boys volleyball team. (Shadow Ridge volleyball photo)

Shadow Ridge's Noah Barrus is a member of the Nevada Preps All-Southern Nevada boys volleyball team. (Shadow Ridge volleyball photo)

Coronado's Thomas Dunkley is a member of the Nevada Preps All-Southern Nevada boys volleyball team. (Coronado volleyball photo)

Shadow Ridge's Trevor Prince is a member of the Nevada Preps All-Southern Nevada boys volleyball team. (Shadow Ridge volleyball photo)

First team

Noah Barrus, Shadow Ridge — The junior had 913 assists, 134 digs, 34 blocks and 30 aces for the Class 5A state champion.

Carson Cheney, Arbor View — The senior Class 5A Mountain League Player of the Year had 221 kills and 49 blocks.

Carson Dooley, Spring Valley — The senior Class 4A Desert League Player of the Year had 325 kills, 253 digs, 53 aces and 32 blocks for the state semifinalist.

Thomas Dunkley, Coronado — The senior had 230 kills with a .356 hitting percentage, 218 digs, 62 blocks and 57 aces for the Class 5A state semifinalist.

Zac James, Desert Oasis — The senior Class 4A State Player of the Year had 262 kills and 158 digs for the state champion.

Tyler Kirk, Shadow Ridge — The junior had 223 kills with a .534 hitting percentage and 67 blocks for the Class 5A state champion.

Justin Lewis, Shadow Ridge — The senior had 289 digs and 50 aces for the Class 5A state champion.

Aiden Olsen, Green Valley — The junior had 1,051 assists, 168 digs, 108 kills, 66 blocks and 34 aces for the Class 5A state runner-up.

Aric Olsen, Green Valley — The senior Class 5A State Player of the Year had 541 kills, 177 digs, 57 blocks and 34 aces for the state runner-up.

Trevor Prince, Shadow Ridge — The senior had 272 kills with a .328 hitting percentage, 126 digs and 38 aces for the Class 5A state champion.

Coach of the Year

Walter Tum, Del Sol — The Class 4A State Coach of the Year led a Dragons team that improved throughout the season, including reaching the state championship game after a fourth-place finish in the Desert League.

Second team

Gabriel Bautista, Desert Oasis — The senior had 802 assists, 194 digs, 112 kills, 37 blocks and 29 aces for the Class 4A state champion.

Jay Beller, Palo Verde — The senior was the all-around top player for the Class 5A state semifinalist.

Tanner Hafen, Bonanza — The senior Class 4A Mountain League Player of the Year had 380 kills, 131 digs, 62 aces and 42 blocks.

Luis Lozano, Del Sol — The sophomore had 303 kills, 156 digs and 54 blocks for the Class 4A state runner-up.

Zak Purser, Coronado — The junior had 285 kills, 208 digs, 66 aces and 42 blocks for the Class 5A state semifinalist.

Kannon Rose, Boulder City — The senior had 335 kills, 190 digs and 88 aces for the Class 3A state champion.

Austin Silva, Liberty — The senior led the Class 4A Mountain League champion in digs and was in the top three in kills, aces and blocks.

Saipeti Tiu, Liberty — The senior led the Class 4A Mountain League champion in kills.

Bryce Wetjen, Clark — The senior Class 3A State Player of the Year had 697 kills with a .508 percentage, 196 digs, 123 aces and 33 blocks for the state runner-up.

Josue Zavala, Del Sol — The senior had 796 assists, 270 digs, 75 kills, 68 blocks and 38 aces for the Class 4A state runner-up.

Honorable mention

Spencer Ales, Arbor View

Cesar Bitanga, Del Sol

Mekhi Burns, Arbor View

David Estes, Basic

Max Fellars, Moapa Valley

Matthew Hermann, Coronado

Travis Hess, Boulder City

Byron Jones, Desert Oasis

Alaka’i Kahaleanu, Sierra Vista

Gavin Kesler, Boulder City

Sir’Avionce Knauls, Mojave

Mason Lloyd, Spring Valley

Rodrigo Marroquin, Rancho

Kennith Rose, Boulder City

Santana Roybal-Benson, Palo Verde

Greg Staron, Spring Valley

Andre Thompson, Green Valley

Aeden Valdez, Liberty

DJ Vinson, Palo Verde

Shane Young, Desert Oasis