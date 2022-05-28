2022 Nevada Preps All-Southern Nevada boys volleyball team
Here is the 2022 Nevada Preps All-Southern Nevada boys volleyball team.
First team
Noah Barrus, Shadow Ridge — The junior had 913 assists, 134 digs, 34 blocks and 30 aces for the Class 5A state champion.
Carson Cheney, Arbor View — The senior Class 5A Mountain League Player of the Year had 221 kills and 49 blocks.
Carson Dooley, Spring Valley — The senior Class 4A Desert League Player of the Year had 325 kills, 253 digs, 53 aces and 32 blocks for the state semifinalist.
Thomas Dunkley, Coronado — The senior had 230 kills with a .356 hitting percentage, 218 digs, 62 blocks and 57 aces for the Class 5A state semifinalist.
Zac James, Desert Oasis — The senior Class 4A State Player of the Year had 262 kills and 158 digs for the state champion.
Tyler Kirk, Shadow Ridge — The junior had 223 kills with a .534 hitting percentage and 67 blocks for the Class 5A state champion.
Justin Lewis, Shadow Ridge — The senior had 289 digs and 50 aces for the Class 5A state champion.
Aiden Olsen, Green Valley — The junior had 1,051 assists, 168 digs, 108 kills, 66 blocks and 34 aces for the Class 5A state runner-up.
Aric Olsen, Green Valley — The senior Class 5A State Player of the Year had 541 kills, 177 digs, 57 blocks and 34 aces for the state runner-up.
Trevor Prince, Shadow Ridge — The senior had 272 kills with a .328 hitting percentage, 126 digs and 38 aces for the Class 5A state champion.
Coach of the Year
Walter Tum, Del Sol — The Class 4A State Coach of the Year led a Dragons team that improved throughout the season, including reaching the state championship game after a fourth-place finish in the Desert League.
Second team
Gabriel Bautista, Desert Oasis — The senior had 802 assists, 194 digs, 112 kills, 37 blocks and 29 aces for the Class 4A state champion.
Jay Beller, Palo Verde — The senior was the all-around top player for the Class 5A state semifinalist.
Tanner Hafen, Bonanza — The senior Class 4A Mountain League Player of the Year had 380 kills, 131 digs, 62 aces and 42 blocks.
Luis Lozano, Del Sol — The sophomore had 303 kills, 156 digs and 54 blocks for the Class 4A state runner-up.
Zak Purser, Coronado — The junior had 285 kills, 208 digs, 66 aces and 42 blocks for the Class 5A state semifinalist.
Kannon Rose, Boulder City — The senior had 335 kills, 190 digs and 88 aces for the Class 3A state champion.
Austin Silva, Liberty — The senior led the Class 4A Mountain League champion in digs and was in the top three in kills, aces and blocks.
Saipeti Tiu, Liberty — The senior led the Class 4A Mountain League champion in kills.
Bryce Wetjen, Clark — The senior Class 3A State Player of the Year had 697 kills with a .508 percentage, 196 digs, 123 aces and 33 blocks for the state runner-up.
Josue Zavala, Del Sol — The senior had 796 assists, 270 digs, 75 kills, 68 blocks and 38 aces for the Class 4A state runner-up.
Honorable mention
Spencer Ales, Arbor View
Cesar Bitanga, Del Sol
Mekhi Burns, Arbor View
David Estes, Basic
Max Fellars, Moapa Valley
Matthew Hermann, Coronado
Travis Hess, Boulder City
Byron Jones, Desert Oasis
Alaka’i Kahaleanu, Sierra Vista
Gavin Kesler, Boulder City
Sir’Avionce Knauls, Mojave
Mason Lloyd, Spring Valley
Rodrigo Marroquin, Rancho
Kennith Rose, Boulder City
Santana Roybal-Benson, Palo Verde
Greg Staron, Spring Valley
Andre Thompson, Green Valley
Aeden Valdez, Liberty
DJ Vinson, Palo Verde
Shane Young, Desert Oasis