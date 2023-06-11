Here is the 2023 Nevada Preps All-Southern Nevada boys volleyball team.

Shadow Ridge's Tyler Kirk (7) jumps with teammates before the Class 5A boys volleyball state title match against Palo Verde at Shadow Ridge High School, Wednesday, May 17, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Chitose Suzuki/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto

First Team

Luke Anderson, Centennial — The senior outside hitter had 313 kills, 157 digs and 42 serving aces for the Class 5A Mountain League regular-season champion.

Noah Barrus, Shadow Ridge — The senior setter had 1,073 assists, 189 digs and 34 serving aces to help lead the Mustangs to their second consecutive Class 5A state championship.

Brady Beko, Shadow Ridge — The senior outside hitter had 311 kills, 159 digs, 35 serving aces and a .310 hitting percentage as the Mustangs repeated as Class 5A state champions.

Deonte Brewer, Cheyenne — The senior outside hitter had 458 kills, 94 digs, 75 serving aces and a .309 hitting percentage to be named the Class 4A state player of the year and help lead the Desert Shields to the 4A state title.

Mekhi Burns, Arbor View — The senior libero was a Class 5A first-team selection by the coaches and led the 29-10 Aggies with 372 digs and had 48 serving aces and 536 receptions.

Matt Hermann, Coronado — The senior outside hitter was the Class 5A state player of the year as voted by the coaches with 337 kills, 186 digs, 51 serving aces and a .336 hitting percentage.

Tyler Kirk, Shadow Ridge — The senior middle blocker finished with 272 kills and 70 blocks and had a .540 hitting percentage to help lead the Mustangs to the Class 5A state title.

Colton Mendez, Palo Verde — The senior outside hitter had 227 kills, 34 serving aces and a .313 hitting percentage for the Class 5A state runner-up.

Zak Purser, Coronado — The senior opposite hitter led the Class 5A Desert League regular-season champion with 344 kills and added 167 digs, 46 serving aces and a .305 hitting percentage.

Brady Sorenson, Boulder City — The junior outside hitter had 411 kills, 365 receptions, 139 digs and 64 serving aces to help lead the Eagles to their second consecutive Class 3A state title.

Coach of the Year

Luke Wilson, Shadow Ridge — He guided the Mustangs to their second consecutive Class 5A state championship.

Second Team

Ridge Adams, Arbor View — The senior middle blocker led the Aggies with a .359 hitting percentage and had 196 kills and 55 blocks.

Kaylib Amor, Bonanza — The senior was the Class 4A Mountain League player of the year for the first-place Bengals with 181 kills, 50 serving aces and 86 digs.

Jared Downey, Clark — The senior outside hitter was the Class 3A state player of the year with 607 kills, 323 digs, 117 serving aces, 38 blocks and a .397 hitting percentage.

Christopher Estes, Basic — The senior outside hitter was a Class 4A first-team all-state selection with 222 kills, 79 digs and 12 serving aces for the 4A state semifinalist.

Travis Hess, Boulder City — The junior middle hitter had 314 kills, 87 blocks and a .399 hitting percentage for the back-to-back Class 3A state champion.

Aiden Olsen, Green Valley — The senior setter was a Class 5A all-state first-team selection with 240 kills, 144 digs, 60 blocks and 35 serving aces.

Charles Riley Sr., Legacy — The senior middle blocker had 364 kills, 113 blocks and a .372 hitting percentage for the Class 4A state semifinalist.

Toby Roberts, Centennial — The senior middle blocker led the Class 5A Mountain League champion with a .408 hitting percentage and had 156 kills and 63 blocks.

Zach Sideco, Palo Verde — The senior libero had 296 digs, 30 serving aces and 481 receptions for the Class 5A state runner-up.

Daniel Yap, Cheyenne — The senior outside hitter had 367 kills, 34 aces and 57 digs to help lead the Desert Shields to the Class 4A state title.

Greco Velazquez, Sunrise Mountain — The senior outside hitter had 225 kills, 260 digs and 41 serving aces for the Class 3A state runner-up.

Honorable Mention

Reece Brenner, Arbor View

Stanley Contreras, Cheyenne

Christian Dobson, Coronado

Joaquin Domingez, Rancho

McGwire Eigenrauch, Centennial

Calin Farrimond, Bonanza

Will Faulkner, Shadow Ridge

Caleb Fisher, Shadow Ridge

Chris Guevara, Mojave

Ty Hardy, Basic

Landon Kelly, Moapa Valley

Ben Kernebeck, Moapa Valley

Bridger McCoy, Palo Verde

Adrian Ocampo, Chaparral

Jayonie Pace, Sunrise Mountain

Roman Rose, Boulder City

Braxton Rowley, Coronado

Montez Simmons, Mojave

Favre Tupai, Legacy

Talen Wolf, Arbor View

