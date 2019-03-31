Boulder City outlasts Skyhawks for Silverado Invitational title
Karson Bailey and Preston Jorgensen earned all-tournament team honors after helping Boulder City’s boys volleyball team win the Silverado Invitational on Saturday.
The Eagles defeated the host Skyhawks, 25-15, 23-25, 15-11 in the championship game after outlasting Sierra Vista in the semifinals, 22-25, 25-21, 15-8.
Silverado advanced to the final with a 25-15, 25-15 win over Desert Oasis.
Silverado’s Bravyn Aquino and Caden Thomas also were named to the all-tournament team, along with Sierra Vista’s Croix Reganit and Desert Oasis’ Joshua Bastin.
Rancho defeated Del Sol, 25-22, 25-21 to win the Silver Division title.
Silverado Invitational
Boulder City d. Rancho, 25-22, 25-16
Boulder City d. Western, 25-18, 25-10
Boulder City d. Durango, 25-18, 24-26, 15-12
Boulder City d. Sierra Vista, 22-25, 25-21, 15-8
Cheyenne d. Eldorado, forfeit
Del Sol d. Cheyenne, 25-12, 25-21
Del Sol d. Western, 25-15, 25-7
Desert Oasis d. Valley, 25-13, 25-7
Desert Oasis d. Eldorado, 25-12, 25-18
Desert Oasis d. Sky Pointe, 26-24, 26-24
Durango d. Del Sol, 25-21, 25-19
Durango d. Sky Pointe, 25-18, 25-12
Durango d. Cheyenne, 25-13, 25-22
Rancho d. Western, 25-9, 25-14
Rancho d. Cheyenne, 25-21, 24-26, 15-13
Rancho d. Del Sol, 25-22, 25-21
Sierra Vista d. Desert Oasis, 25-18, 25-18
Sierra Vista d. Valley, 25-13, 25-7
Sierra Vista d. Eldorado, 25-6, 25-7
Silverado d. Rancho, 25-21, 25-17
Silverado d. Boulder City, 25-21, 25-18
Silverado d. Western, 25-7, 25-16
Silverado d. Desert Oasis, 25-15, 25-15
Sky Pointe d. Del Sol, 26-24, 25-18
Sky Pointe d. Cheyenne, 25-15, 25-13
Valley d. Eldorado, 25-23, 25-21
Western d. Valley, 25-22, 20-25, 15-10
Championship, Boulder City d. Silverado, 25-15, 23-25, 15-11