108°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Boys Volleyball

Class 3A: Mojave gets revenge against Sky Pointe in title match

By Doug Drowley Las Vegas Review-Journal
May 16, 2019 - 10:21 pm
 

Mojave’s boys volleyball team promised itself it wouldn’t again experience the disappointment it felt last season when it lost to Sky Pointe in the Class 3A state championship.

Promise fulfilled.

The host Rattlers got their revenge and another state title, downing Sky Pointe, 25-23, 14-25, 25-15, 25-22 on Thursday. It’s Mojave’s fifth championship in six years.

“This was a promise we kept,” junior Sebastian James said. “We told our captains, those seniors last year.”

With the exception of T.J. Blanchard-Davis, Mojave (25-11) graduated almost all of its senior-laden state team from a year ago.

“I have almost all juniors, a few sophomores,” third-year coach John Engel said. “The worst part was, with last year and all those seniors, not knowing what we expected this year. This was just a remarkable season.”

Blanchard-Davis, who had 23 kills Thursday, was a known commodity, the rest of the team was unknown, but stepped up.

“It was just a remarkable season,” Engel continued. “We had such good matches in our league this year. We were battle-tested for the first time in a long time.”

Those tests helped against the Eagles (21-17).

Sky Pointe took the second set, 25-14 to even the match, and had leads of 4-1 and 8-5 early in the third set before Mojave took over.

James finished with 14 kills, and setter Juan Carbajal had 52 assists and 16 digs for the Rattlers.

“He started off slow,” Engel said of James. “But we knew he needed to be a difference-maker, especially in the middle with (Sky Pointe’s Jaegen) Driscoll in there. That kid is a good player. So (James) had to step it up, and he did.”

Mojave held off a late run by Sky Pointe in the fourth set to finish out the win.

“We just felt like we had to step up,” James said. “We had to hold up the legacy of Mojave volleyball.”

Driscoll had 22 kills and six blocks to lead the way for the Eagles, who battled their way to the final despite losing their starting setter to injury just before the playoffs.

“We weren’t even supposed to be here,” Sky Pointe coach Kristi Driscoll said. “As late as a week ago, we didn’t think we’d make it here. We knew this year was going to be a fight.”

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
All-state teams to be announced in June
By Bartt Davis / RJ

All-state teams in all eight spring sports will be released one per day, beginning on June 6 with boys golf.

Palo Verde players celebrate their victory over Coronado in the Class 4A state volleyball ch ...
Class 4A: Palo Verde rolls to state title
By Robert Horne and Doug Drowley / RJ

Senior Scott Solan had 13 kills, six digs and three aces as the Panthers defeated Coronado 25-15, 25-19, 25-16 on Thursday to win their fifth state championship.

Foothill’s Caleb Stearman (10) spikes the ball past Coronado’s Jacob Ceci (7) du ...
2019 Boys Volleyball Honors
RJ

Here are the all-region boys volleyball teams, as selected by coaches.

Coronado players celebrate their victory over Foothill in the Desert Region tournament champ ...
Desert Region: Freshman Jacob Ceci helps Cougars top Foothill
By Sam Gordon / RJ

Ceci put the finishing touches on a 21-25, 25-16, 25-23, 22-25, 15-11 victory over the Falcons with a thunderous kill in the fifth and final set, clinching Coronado’s first region championship since 2013.

(Getty Images)
Roundup: Caleb Stearman helps Foothill into Desert final
By Doug Drowley and Robert Horne / RJ

Stearman’s sixth kill of the fifth set allowed the Falcons to complete a 20-25, 22-25, 25-20, 25-23, 15-11 comeback and advance to both Friday’s region final and next week’s state tournament.

(Thinkstock)
Roundup: Kilmor Amor helps Spartans reach Mountain semifinals
RJ

Kilmor Amor had 15 kills, 23 assists and 10 digs Wednesday to help Cimarron-Memorial’s boys volleyball team down Shadow Ridge, 20-25, 25-18, 25-20, 25-19 in the quarterfinals of the Mountain Region Tournament at Palo Verde.

(Getty Images)
Roundup: Mariano Saucedo, Grizzlies upset Desert Oasis
RJ

Mariano Saucedo had 15 kills Tuesday to help Spring Valley’s boys volleyball team upset Desert Oasis, 22-25, 26-24, 17-25, 25-22, 17-15 in the second round of the Desert Region Tournament at Green Valley.