Green Valley rallies past Shadow Ridge in boys volleyball — PHOTOS
Green Valley, No. 4 in the Review-Journal’s Class 5A rankings, defeated No. 5 Shadow Ridge in a home boys volleyball match Thursday. Here are photos from the match.
Green Valley, No. 4 in the Review-Journal’s Class 5A rankings, defeated No. 5 Shadow Ridge 23-25, 25-21, 16-25, 25-22. 15-10 in a home boys volleyball match Thursday night.
Brock Barney had 22 kills and 15 digs for Green Valley (23-7, 5-0 5A Desert League).
Green Valley next plays at Silverado at 6 p.m. Monday, and Shadow Ridge (13-8, 3-2) plays at Centennial at 6 p.m. Wednesday.
Contact Alex Wright at awright@reviewjournal.com. Follow @AlexWright1028 on X.