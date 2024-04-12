70°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Boys Volleyball

Green Valley rallies past Shadow Ridge in boys volleyball — PHOTOS

Green Valley teammates Taylor Beck (1) and Brady Barney (9) fail to lodge the ball back on Shad ...
Green Valley teammates Taylor Beck (1) and Brady Barney (9) fail to lodge the ball back on Shadow Ridge’s side of the court during a volleyball match between Shadow Ridge and Green Valley at Green Valley High School on Thursday, April 11, 2024, in Henderson. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @madelinepcarter
Shadow Ridge setter Kingston Jerome (12) looks up at the ball as he reaches to rally the ball d ...
Shadow Ridge setter Kingston Jerome (12) looks up at the ball as he reaches to rally the ball during a volleyball match between Shadow Ridge and Green Valley at Green Valley High School on Thursday, April 11, 2024, in Henderson. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @madelinepcarter
Green Valley libero Dominic Andrulis (14) rallies the ball during a volleyball match between Sh ...
Green Valley libero Dominic Andrulis (14) rallies the ball during a volleyball match between Shadow Ridge and Green Valley at Green Valley High School on Thursday, April 11, 2024, in Henderson. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @madelinepcarter
Shadow Ridge outside hitter Zion Moore (3) cheers as his team wins a set during a volleyball ma ...
Shadow Ridge outside hitter Zion Moore (3) cheers as his team wins a set during a volleyball match between Shadow Ridge and Green Valley at Green Valley High School on Thursday, April 11, 2024, in Henderson. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @madelinepcarter
Shadow Ridge middle blocker Jace Bishop forces the ball back over the net during a volleyball m ...
Shadow Ridge middle blocker Jace Bishop forces the ball back over the net during a volleyball match between Shadow Ridge and Green Valley at Green Valley High School on Thursday, April 11, 2024, in Henderson. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @madelinepcarter
Green Valley outside hitter Brock Barney hits the ball over the net during a volleyball match b ...
Green Valley outside hitter Brock Barney hits the ball over the net during a volleyball match between Shadow Ridge and Green Valley at Green Valley High School on Thursday, April 11, 2024, in Henderson. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @madelinepcarter
Green Valley outside hitter Taylor Beck watches the ball go into the air as he serves it during ...
Green Valley outside hitter Taylor Beck watches the ball go into the air as he serves it during a volleyball match between Shadow Ridge and Green Valley at Green Valley High School on Thursday, April 11, 2024, in Henderson. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @madelinepcarter
Shadow Ridge middle blocker Jace Bishop pushes up at the ball during a volleyball match between ...
Shadow Ridge middle blocker Jace Bishop pushes up at the ball during a volleyball match between Shadow Ridge and Green Valley at Green Valley High School on Thursday, April 11, 2024, in Henderson. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @madelinepcarter
Green Valley teammates Taylor Beck (1) and Brady Barney (9) fail to lodge the ball back on Shad ...
Green Valley teammates Taylor Beck (1) and Brady Barney (9) fail to lodge the ball back on Shadow Ridge’s side of the court during a volleyball match between Shadow Ridge and Green Valley at Green Valley High School on Thursday, April 11, 2024, in Henderson. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @madelinepcarter
Shadow Ridge setter Kingston Jerome (12) bumps the ball during a volleyball match between Shado ...
Shadow Ridge setter Kingston Jerome (12) bumps the ball during a volleyball match between Shadow Ridge and Green Valley at Green Valley High School on Thursday, April 11, 2024, in Henderson. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @madelinepcarter
Shadow Ridge setter Angel Lopez (9) rallies the ball during a volleyball match between Shadow R ...
Shadow Ridge setter Angel Lopez (9) rallies the ball during a volleyball match between Shadow Ridge and Green Valley at Green Valley High School on Thursday, April 11, 2024, in Henderson. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @madelinepcarter
Shadow Ridge setter Kingston Jerome (12) hits the ball back over the net during a volleyball ma ...
Shadow Ridge setter Kingston Jerome (12) hits the ball back over the net during a volleyball match between Shadow Ridge and Green Valley at Green Valley High School on Thursday, April 11, 2024, in Henderson. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @madelinepcarter
More Stories
Green Valley outside hitter Brock Barney hits the ball over the net during a volleyball match b ...
Thursday’s high school scores, top performances
Tech pitcher Tiernon Wolf chats with teammates on the mound as Cheyenne has bases loaded during ...
Wednesday’s high school scores, top performances
Coronado's Bailey Goldberg (1) gets a hit on Liberty during a high school softball game on Tues ...
Tuesday’s high school scores, top performances
(Getty Images)
Monday’s high school scores, top performances
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
April 11, 2024 - 9:35 pm
 

Green Valley, No. 4 in the Review-Journal’s Class 5A rankings, defeated No. 5 Shadow Ridge 23-25, 25-21, 16-25, 25-22. 15-10 in a home boys volleyball match Thursday night.

Brock Barney had 22 kills and 15 digs for Green Valley (23-7, 5-0 5A Desert League).

Green Valley next plays at Silverado at 6 p.m. Monday, and Shadow Ridge (13-8, 3-2) plays at Centennial at 6 p.m. Wednesday.

Contact Alex Wright at awright@reviewjournal.com. Follow @AlexWright1028 on X.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
MORE STORIES
recommend 1
No. 2 Palo Verde sweeps Foothill in boys volleyball — PHOTOS
recommend 2
No. 3 Coronado outlasts No. 1 Arbor View in boys volleyball — PHOTOS
recommend 3
No. 1 Palo Verde downs No. 2 Coronado in boys volleyball — PHOTOS
recommend 4
No. 1 Palo Verde defeats No. 3 Arbor View in volleyball — PHOTOS
recommend 5
Nevada Preps Boys Athlete of the Week: Arbor View’s Mark Blanchard
recommend 6
Prep rankings: Unbeaten Las Vegas High No. 1 in 5A baseball