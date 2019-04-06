Roundup: Basic outlasts Tech in five sets

Kawika Pagelsdorf had nine kills and 13 blocks to help Basic’s boys volleyball team to a 20-25, 25-12, 27-29, 25-20, 18-16 win over host Clark on Friday.

Chris Jepson added nine kills and two blocks, and Shad Gettman had six kills for the Wolves, who got five kills from Oscar Gonzalez.

Danniel Navata had 18 kills to pace the Chargers. Bryce Wetjin added 16 kills and two aces, and Ryan Russell had 13 kills, three blocks and two aces for Clark. Carlos Alvarez had 49 assists and two blocks for the Chargers.

Silverado 3, Foothill 2 — At Silverado, Jonathan Francis had 16 kills, and Bryson Jenkins added 11 kills and three blocks as the Skyhawks rallied from two sets down to knock off the Falcons, 27-29, 24-26, 25-15, 25-14, 17-15.

Sean Borla had seven kills and 14 digs, and Caden Thomas had six kills and 20 digs for Silverado, which got 23 digs from Owen Cox.

Caleb Stearman had 32 kills, 16 digs and six blocks to lead Foothill. Sawyer Campbell had 12 kills, five digs and two blocks, and Anthony Dowding had 23 assists, two aces and eight digs for the Falcons.

Durango 3, Spring Valley 2 — At Spring Valley, Braetin Foster had 20 kills to lift the Trailblazers over the Grizzlies 14-25, 17-25, 25-22, 25-20, 15-6.

Tim Kedrowski had 12 kills and two aces for Durango.

Alan Quach had 30 assists, and Mariano Saucedo had eight kills for Spring Valley, which got five kills and two aces from Jakob Repolio.

Green Valley 3, Sierra Vista 1 — At Sierra Vista, Kyle Cronic had 21 kills and six blocks as the Gators defeated the Mountain Lions, 26-24, 21-25, 25-21, 25-21.

Chase Allen had 33 assists for Green Valley.

Jalen O’Neal had 18 assists and seven digs, and Jordan Dorotiak had 16 assists, three aces and eight digs for Sierra Vista. Juan Ponce added 21 digs for the Mountain Lions.

Bonanza 3, Rancho 1 — At Rancho, Anthany Lemus had 48 assists, three aces, 15 digs and four blocks to lift the Bengals over the Rams, 25-15, 25-15, 19-25, 25-20.

Mark Thuet had 24 kills, 13 digs and three blocks, and Mataio Valoaga had 15 kills, 10 digs, six aces and four blocks for the Bengals.

Bonanza’s Ricky Esdel had a school-record eight blocks.

Parham Sohani had 10 kills, and Omar Abushanab had 20 digs for Rancho.

Liberty 3, Tech 0 — At Liberty, Pascal Chavez had 15 kills and 15 digs to lead the Patriots to a 25-19, 25-16, 25-20 sweep of the Roadrunners.

Sefania Mamea had 30 assists, and Atapana Malele-Faaifo had 30 digs for the Patriots, who got seven kills apiece from John Roberts and Tanner Billiu.

Jerin Lacson had eight kills and three aces, and Clayton Faught had 12 assists for Tech.

Coronado 3, Desert Oasis 0 — At Desert Oasis, Randy Cowles had 15 kills and six digs as the Cougars downed the Diamondbacks, 25-18, 25-17, 25-21.

Alex White had 38 assists and seven digs, and Jacob Ceci had 10 kills, four aces, five digs and two blocks for Coronado, which got 10 digs from Andrew Corales.

Liam Morrissey had 11 kills, 13 digs and two blocks, and Gage Sarna added 17 assists, two kills and three digs. Ethan Kovach added 14 digs, and Josh Bastin had seven kills, eight digs, two aces and two blocks.

Chaparral 3, Eldorado 0 — At Chaparral, Chris Chavarria had 10 kills, three aces, and three blocks as the Cowboys defeated the Sundevils, 25-20, 25-18, 25-14.

Robert McGregor had 17 assists, eight kills, and four aces, and Iopu Tauli’ili had five blocks, four aces, and three kills for Chaparral.