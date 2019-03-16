Roundup: Carlos Chavez leads Sunrise Mountain to five-set win

Carlos Chavez had 13 kills Friday to help Sunrise Mountain’s boys volleyball team rally for a 27-25, 16-25, 19-25, 25-20, 15-13 win at Eldorado.

Mizzani Tawatao added five kills, and Jairo Mirajillo had 23 digs for the Miners.

Ivan Tovalin had 13 kills and four aces to pace the Sundevils. Christopher Garcia added seven kills, two assists and three aces, and Brennan Robinson had four kills, six digs and three aces for Eldorado.

Bonanza 3, Tech 0 — At Bonanza, Mark Thuet had 19 kills and eight digs to lead the Bengals to a sweep of the Roadrunners, 25-15, 25-19, 25-15.

Mataio Valoaga had six kills and nine digs, Rayen McLaughlin had six kills, and Anthany Lemus added 34 assists and five aces for Bonanza.

Javier Vaca-Lopez had five kills to lead the Roadrunners, and teammate Clayton Faught dished out 11 assists.

Desert Oasis 3, Legacy 0 — At Legacy, Liam Morrissey had nine kills and six digs to help the Diamondbacks to a 25-13, 25-21, 26-24 win over the Longhorns.

Gage Sarna dished out 27 assists, and Noah Skrinak had seven kills for Desert Oasis.

Garrett Linnell had nine kills and seven digs, and Harrison Moore had seven kills and five digs for Legacy. David Yancy had 12 assists and five digs for the Longhorns, who got 16 digs from Nathan Johnson.

Arbor View 2, Trabuco Hills (Calif.) 0 — At La Jolla, California, Tyler Worthington had seven aces and four digs to lead the Aggies to a 25-14, 25-16 win at the Beach City Invitational.

Jaylen Harris had five kills, and Max Senior had 14 assists for Arbor View.

Arbor View 2, Del Norte (Calif.) 0 — At La Jolla, California, Senior had 29 assists, six digs and three blocks in a 25-17, 25-16 win at the Beach City Invitational.

Gideon Belnap had 11 kills and two blocks, and Harris had nine kills and four digs for Arbor View. Worthington added four aces and 11 digs, and teammate Logan Bollinger had six kills and two blocks for the Aggies.

Arbor View 2, University City (Calif.) 0 — At La Jolla, California, Senior had 29 assists, five digs and three blocks in a 25-22, 25-15 victory in the Beach City Invitational.

Belnap and Harris each added 13 kills, and Worthington had 18 assists for the Aggies.