Roundup: Christopher Garcia helps Sundevils sweep Desert Pines

Christopher Garcia had six kills, 29 assists and four digs Monday to help Eldorado’s boys volleyball team to a 25-19, 25-21, 25-22 sweep of host Desert Pines in a first-round Mountain Region tournament match.

Ivan Tovalin had eight kills and six digs, and Brennan Robinson had seven kills and two aces for the Sundevils (1-22), who will visit Cimarron-Memorial (21-16) in a second-round match at 6 p.m. Tuesday.

Jose Gastelum-Ortega had eight kills and four blocks for Desert Pines (1-12). Tiaoalii Savea added four kills and four blocks, and Jose Plancarte-Villa had 10 assists for the Jaguars.

Clark 3, Bishop Gorman 2 — At Clark, the Chargers outlasted the Gaels, 21-25, 25-15, 19-25, 25-22, 15-13 in the first round of the Desert Region tournament.

Clark (2-21) will visit Silverado (20-16) in a second-round match at 6:30 p.m. Thursday.