93°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Boys Volleyball

Roundup: Christopher Garcia helps Sundevils sweep Desert Pines

Las Vegas Review-Journal
May 6, 2019 - 8:54 pm
 

Christopher Garcia had six kills, 29 assists and four digs Monday to help Eldorado’s boys volleyball team to a 25-19, 25-21, 25-22 sweep of host Desert Pines in a first-round Mountain Region tournament match.

Ivan Tovalin had eight kills and six digs, and Brennan Robinson had seven kills and two aces for the Sundevils (1-22), who will visit Cimarron-Memorial (21-16) in a second-round match at 6 p.m. Tuesday.

Jose Gastelum-Ortega had eight kills and four blocks for Desert Pines (1-12). Tiaoalii Savea added four kills and four blocks, and Jose Plancarte-Villa had 10 assists for the Jaguars.

Clark 3, Bishop Gorman 2 — At Clark, the Chargers outlasted the Gaels, 21-25, 25-15, 19-25, 25-22, 15-13 in the first round of the Desert Region tournament.

Clark (2-21) will visit Silverado (20-16) in a second-round match at 6:30 p.m. Thursday.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
All-state teams to be announced in June
By Bartt Davis / RJ

All-state teams in all eight spring sports will be released one per day, beginning on June 6 with boys golf.

Palo Verde players celebrate their victory over Coronado in the Class 4A state volleyball ch ...
Class 4A: Palo Verde rolls to state title
By Robert Horne and Doug Drowley / RJ

Senior Scott Solan had 13 kills, six digs and three aces as the Panthers defeated Coronado 25-15, 25-19, 25-16 on Thursday to win their fifth state championship.

Foothill’s Caleb Stearman (10) spikes the ball past Coronado’s Jacob Ceci (7) du ...
2019 Boys Volleyball Honors
RJ

Here are the all-region boys volleyball teams, as selected by coaches.

Coronado players celebrate their victory over Foothill in the Desert Region tournament champ ...
Desert Region: Freshman Jacob Ceci helps Cougars top Foothill
By Sam Gordon / RJ

Ceci put the finishing touches on a 21-25, 25-16, 25-23, 22-25, 15-11 victory over the Falcons with a thunderous kill in the fifth and final set, clinching Coronado’s first region championship since 2013.

(Getty Images)
Roundup: Caleb Stearman helps Foothill into Desert final
By Doug Drowley and Robert Horne / RJ

Stearman’s sixth kill of the fifth set allowed the Falcons to complete a 20-25, 22-25, 25-20, 25-23, 15-11 comeback and advance to both Friday’s region final and next week’s state tournament.

(Thinkstock)
Roundup: Kilmor Amor helps Spartans reach Mountain semifinals
RJ

Kilmor Amor had 15 kills, 23 assists and 10 digs Wednesday to help Cimarron-Memorial’s boys volleyball team down Shadow Ridge, 20-25, 25-18, 25-20, 25-19 in the quarterfinals of the Mountain Region Tournament at Palo Verde.