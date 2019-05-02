Roundup: Del Sol tops Miners, clinches Southern League’s top seed

Alex Marin had 14 kills and two aces Wednesday as host Del Sol’s boys volleyball team clinched the top seed for the Class 3A Southern League tournament with a 25-21, 25-5, 25-17 win over Sunrise Mountain.

Alan Ramos-Flores dished out 37 assists, and Tyrell Hampton had eight kills and four aces for the Dragons, who finished tied with Mojave at 12-2 in the Southern League, but won a tiebreaker to clinch the top seed. David Anderson had seven kills for Del Sol.

Carlos Chavez and Mizzani Tawatao each had three kills for Sunrise Mountain.

Palo Verde 3, Las Vegas 0 — At Palo Verde, Ashton Earl dished out 28 assists, and Jared Brady put down 15 kills to help the Panthers sweep the Wildcats 25-11, 25-19, 25-20 and complete a perfect Mountain League slate.

Andrew Tingey had nine kills and Sam Johnson added five kills for Palo Verde.

Jaelin Gray had 11 digs, four kills and four blocks, and Leander Gates had eight kills for Las Vegas, which got five kills from Pedro Gonzalez.

Mojave 3, Sky Pointe 1 — At Mojave, T.J. Blanchard-Davis had 27 kills, 16 digs and two aces to lead the Rattlers to a 25-23, 22-25, 25-19, 25-22 win over the Eagles.

Taveon Alexander added 10 kills, 20 digs and two aces, and Sebastian James had 15 kills and four blocks for Mojave. Juan Carbajal had 44 assists and 13 digs for the Rattlers.

Jaegen Driscoll had 31 kills and 11 blocks to lead Sky Pointe. Brayden Dorsey had 34 assists, and Jaden MacFarlane added 28 digs for the Eagles.

Rancho 3, Eldorado 1 — At Eldorado, Adlai Rodriguez had 15 kills and 10 digs as the Rams topped the Sundevils, 25-9, 25-18, 18-25, 25-17.

Jhonathen Reyes had 27 assists, and Ian Ellsworth added eight kills for Rancho.

Ivan Tovalin led Eldorado with nine kills.

Centennial 3, Shadow Ridge 0 — At Centennial, Andrew Shiheiber had 40 assists and three blocks to help the Bulldogs take down the Mustangs, 25-16, 25-18, 25-16.

Nahmani Brown had 10 kills and six blocks, and Mark Frazier added 10 kills and three blocks for Centennial, which got nine kills and three blocks from Justin Madsen.

Garin MacFarlane had seven kills and six digs, and Jordan Kirk had four kills and three blocks for Shadow Ridge.

Arbor View 3, Bonanza 0 — At Arbor View, Tyler Worthington had 12 digs and three aces as the Aggies swept the Bengals, 25-20, 25-17, 25-12.

Devin Harris had 12 kills, and Gideon Belnap added eight kills and three aces for Arbor View, which got six kills from Chad Decker.

Ricky Edsel had eight kills and two blocks, and Mark Thuet added six kills, four aces and four digs for Bonanza.

Valley 3, Chaparral 0 — At Valley, Efran Zepeda had 12 kills and two assists to help the Vikings sweep the Cowboys, 25-17, 25-17, 25-21.

Allen Go had 22 assists for the Vikings.

Iopu Tauli’ili had four kills and seven blocks for Chaparral. Aaron Ulgaron dished out 14 assists, and Chris Chavarria had 13 digs for the Cowboys.

Canyon Springs 3, Desert Pines 0 — At Desert Pines, Curtiss Viamagalo had seven kills as the Pioneers defeated the Jaguars 25-16, 25-15, 25-10.

Alonso Casillas had six kills, and Devin Perez added 15 digs for Canyon Springs.

Jose Gastelum-Ortega had five blocks, and Tiaoalli Savea had four blocks for Desert Pines.

Cheyenne 3, Legacy 0 — At Legacy, Ryan Buchanan and Jonah Lunn each had seven kills as the Desert Shields swept the Longhorns, 25-15, 25-20, 25-23.

Denzell Brown dished out 17 assists, and Brandon Willcoxson had six kills for Cheyenne.

Cahill Laws had five kills for Legacy. David Yancy added 15 assists and eight digs, and Nathan Johnson had 28 digs for Legacy.

Boulder City 3, Western 0 — At Boulder City, Preston Jorgensen had nine kills, five aces and five digs, and Boen Huxford had seven digs, eight assists and three kills as the Eagles swept the Warriors, 25-10, 25-8, 25-5.

Karson Bailey tallied six kills and four digs, and Kannon Rose supplied six aces and three digs for Boulder City.

Sierra Vista 3, Cimarron-Memorial 0 — At Sierra Vista, Croix Reganit had 14 kills, 13 digs and seven blocks as the Mountain Lions defeated the Spartans, 33-31, 25-23, 27-25.

Jonny Price had 11 kills and six digs, and Matt Wingco had 28 digs and three assists for Sierra Vista.

Dylan Lacoste had 20 kills and six digs for Cimarron. Kilmor Amor added nine kills, 33 assists and 18 digs, and Maximo Torres had 11 kills and three digs for the Spartans.