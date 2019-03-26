Roundup: Garrett Linnell leads Legacy past Clark

Garrett Linnell had 12 kills to help host Legacy’s boys volleyball team to a 25-15, 25-21, 21-25, 25-17 win over Clark on Monday.

Jacob Hernandez added 11 assists and six aces, and David Yancy had 20 assists for the Longhorns, who got 35 digs from Nathan Johnson.

Bryce Wetjin had 10 kills, and Danniel Navata added nine kills for the Chargers. Carlos Alvarez had 19 assists for Clark.

Silverado 3, Bonanza 0 — At Bonanza, Bravyn Aquino had 26 assists and 10 digs to lead the Skyhawks over the Bengals, 25-22, 25-22, 25-15.

Caden Thomas had 10 kills and three blocks, and Owen Cox had 11 digs for the Skyhawks.

Anthany Lemus had 19 assists for Bonanza. Mark Thuet added seven kills, four aces and six digs, and Mataio Valoaga had five kills and nine digs for the Bengals.

Arbor View 3, Eldorado 0 — At Arbor View, Max Senior had 26 assists and six aces as the Aggies defeated the Sundevils, 25-14, 25-8, 25-6.

Logan Bollinger had four kills and two blocks for Arbor View.

Christopher Garcia had five assists and three digs for Eldorado. Ivan Tobalin added four kills, and James Metzger had five digs for the Sundevils.

Sky Pointe 3, Valley 0 — At Sky Pointe, Jaegen Driscoll had 16 kills and five aces as the Eagles defeated the Vikings, 25-11, 25-14, 25-11.

Brayden Dorsey had 28 assists and six aces for Sky Pointe.

Del Sol 3, Boulder City 0 — At Boulder City, Alex Marin had 10 kills to help the Dragons to a 25-21, 26-24, 25-19 win over the Eagles.

Alan Ramos-Flores had 37 assists, and Tyrell Hampton had eight kills for Del Sol, which got seven kills from Kiyale Sydnor.

Karson Bailey paced Boulder City with 13 kills. Preston Jorgensen had 10 kills, and Boen Huxford had 15 assists for the Eagles.

Sunrise Mountain 3, Western 0 — At Western, Jairo Miralrio had 14 digs as the Miners defeated the Warriors, 25-12, 25-16, 25-14.

Vincent Andrade had three kills for Sunrise Mountain.

Jerome Scott and Angel Sanchez each had four kills for Western.

Mojave 3, Chaparral 0 — At Mojave, T.J. Blanchard-Davis had 10 kills, four digs and three aces to help the Rattlers to a 25-16, 25-15, 25-4 win over the Cowboys.

Juan Carbajal had 22 assists and two aces, and Taveon Alexander had eight kills and two aces for Mojave.