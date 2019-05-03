Roundup: Jacob Ceci helps Coronado capture Desert title

Jacob Ceci had 15 kills, three aces, three digs and three blocks Thursday to help Coronado’s boys volleyball team clinch the Desert League title with a 25-15, 25-21, 25-19 home win over Foothill.

Randy Cowles had 10 kills and seven digs, and Alex Winiarczyk had eight kills and 11 digs for the Cougars. Alex White added 37 assists and five digs, and Andrew Corales had 14 digs for Coronado.

Sawyer Campbell had eight kills and seven digs to lead the Falcons, and teammate Brock Weaver had seven kills and four digs.

Durango 3, Green Valley 2 — At Durango, Braetin Foster had 19 kills and 17 digs to help the Trailblazers outlast the Gators, 25-21, 22-25, 25-20, 20-25, 15-11.

Tim Kedrowski added 13 kills, 11 digs, three aces and three blocks, and Jack Plourde had 35 assists, 14 digs, two aces and two kills for Durango.

Kyle Cronic led Green Valley with 24 kills, 13 digs, three blocks and two aces. Jason Smith had three kills, two aces and 18 digs, and Devon Ainslie added 31 assists for the Gators.

Basic 3, Tech 2 — At Tech, Chris Jepson had 17 kills and six blocks to help the Wolves to a 22-25, 28-26, 21-25, 25-17, 15-10 win over the Roadrunners.

Kawika Pagelsdorf added 14 kills, and Shad Gettman had 10 kills for Basic.

Jerin Lacson had 17 kills, eight digs and two blocks, and Clayton Faught had 31 assists for Tech. Andrew Luong added seven kills and nine digs, and Christian Mixon had five blocks for the Roadrunners, who got 10 digs from Justin Lolong.

Desert Oasis 3, Clark 1 — At Desert Oasis, Liam Morrissey had 26 kills and 10 digs to help the Diamondbacks to a 25-9, 25-27, 25-13, 25-15 win over the Chargers.

Noah Skrinak had 20 assists, and Josh Bastin had six kills, five assists, three aces and six digs for Desert Oasis. Max Pretner and Brandon Cuevas each had four kills for the Diamondbacks.

Danniel Navata had 12 kills and two aces, and Carlos Alvarez had 15 assists, two kills and two aces for Clark.

Silverado 3, Spring Valley 0 — At Spring Valley, Sean Borla had eight kills and 13 digs to help the Skyhawks to a 25-21, 25-18, 25-19 win over the Grizzlies.

Bryson Jenkins had seven kills, and Bravyn Aquino had three kills, 29 assists and two aces for Silverado.

Mariano Saucedo had eight kills, and Carson Dooley added three kills and three blocks for Spring Valley, which got 18 assists from Cesar Godinez.

Liberty 3, Bishop Gorman 0 — At Liberty, Sefania Mamea supplied 26 assists to lead the Patriots to a 25-15, 25-20, 25-20 sweep of the Gaels.

Atapana Malele-Faaifo provided 10 digs and five kills for Liberty, which got 10 kills from Tanner Billiu.

Cimarron-Memorial 3, Del Sol 0 — At Del Sol, Dylan Lacoste had 14 kills and three aces to lead the Spartans past the Dragons, 28-26, 25-15, 25-16.

Kilmor Amor had eight kills, two aces and 11 digs, and Maximo Torres had seven and eight digs for Cimarron.

Tyrell Hampton and Alex Marin each had seven kills to lead the Dragons. David Anderson had six kills, and Alan Ramos-Flores had 26 assists for Del Sol.

Boulder City 3, Eldorado 0 — At Boulder City, Boen Huxford supplied 16 assists and three kills in the Eagles’ 25-11, 25-14, 25-12 win over the Sundevils.

Kenny Rose had 10 assists, Karson Bailey notched nine kills, and Preston Jorgensen added eight kills for Boulder City.

James Metzger tallied seven digs to lead Eldorado, and Ivan Tovalin had four kills for the Sundevils.