Roundup: Jacob Ceci leads Cougars past Durango

Jacob Ceci had 15 kills, 11 digs, nine aces and four blocks Friday to help host Coronado’s boys volleyball team to a 26-28, 25-13, 25-20, 25-14 win over Durango.

Slater Fuhrman had 12 kills, 11 digs and two blocks, and Alex Winiarczyk had 11 kills and 12 digs for Coronado.

Alex White dished out 45 assists and had eight digs, and Andrew Corales had 19 digs for the Cougars.

Tim Kedrowski had eight kills and six blocks to lead the Trailblazers. Tyson Guild had eight kills and three blocks, and Jack Plourde had four kills and dished out 36 assists for Durango.

Desert Oasis 3, Basic 1 — At Desert Oasis, Liam Morrissey had 17 kills, 20 digs and five blocks to lead the Diamondbacks to a 25-20, 25-16, 25-27, 25-21 win over the Wolves.

Dawit Gobena had 40 assists, and Ethan Kovach had 39 digs for Desert Oasis. Max Pretner had nine kills and 10 digs, and Brandon Cuevas had nine kills and two blocks for the Diamondbacks, who got seven kills from Max Jensen.

Chris Jepson had seven kills and two blocks for Basic. Kawika Pagelsdorf added eight kills, and Trenton Turner had four kills for the Wolves.

Spring Valley 3, Bishop Gorman 1 — At Spring Valley, Mariano Saucedo had 14 kills as the Grizzlies defeated the Gaels, 25-23, 16-25, 25-21, 26-24.

Alan Quach had 37 assists, and Jakob Repolio had 10 kills and three digs for Spring Valley.

Foothill 3, Liberty 0 — At Liberty, Chandler Higbee had 18 assists, two aces, and three kills as the Falcons defeated the Patriots, 25-17, 25-22, 28-26.

Jace Roquemore added four kills and two blocks, and Brock Weaver had three kills, three blocks and seven aces for Foothill.

Pascal Chavez had nine kills, and Jordan Wafer and Atapana Malele-Faaifo each had eight kills for Liberty, which got 21 assists from Sefania Mamea.

Green Valley 3, Tech 0 — At Tech, Kyle Cronic had 13 kills, 11 digs and two blocks to lead the Gators past the Roadrunners, 25-14, 25-18, 25-18.

Chase Johnson had 11 kills and 15 digs, and Devon Ainsloie and Zachary Hanson each had five kills for Green Valley, which got 13 digs from Erich Milana.

Andrew Luong had six kills to lead the Roadrunners. Clayton Faught had five kills and 10 assists, and Jerin Lacson had 10 digs for Tech.

Sierra Vista 3, Clark 0 —At Sierra Vista, Croix Reganit had 18 kills, two aces, three blocks and 15 digs to lead the Mountain Lions to a sweep of the Chargers, 25-11, 25-21, 25-23.

Jordan Dorotiak had 30 assists and four digs for the Mountain Lions.

Ryan Russell had three kills and five blocks to lead the Chargers, and teammate Carlos Alvarez had 17 assists and two aces.

Boulder City 3, Legacy 0 — At Boulder City, Karson Bailey had 13 kills to lead the Eagles past the Longhorns, 25-19, 25-18, 25-23.

Boen Huxford had two kills and 20 assists, and Preston Jorgensen had nine kills for Boulder City. Dylan Leasure had eight kills, and Kannon Rose had 12 digs for the Eagles.

Harrison Moore had 12 kills and eight digs to lead the Longhorns. David Yancy had 15 assists and six digs, and Nathan Johnson had 10 digs for Legacy.