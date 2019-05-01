Roundup: Josh Bastin, Diamondbacks outlast Gorman

Josh Bastin had 17 kills and 14 digs Tuesday to help Desert Oasis’ boys volleyball team outlast host Bishop Gorman, 23-25, 25-19, 25-19, 19-25, 15-12.

(Thinkstock)

Liam Morrissey added 13 kills and 24 digs for the Diamondbacks.

Bradley Johnson paced Gorman with 19 kills, and teammate Aiden Napoli had 35 assists.

Silverado 3, Sierra Vista 1 — At Silverado, Logan Edington had 10 kills and seven blocks in the Skyhawks win over the Mountain Lions, 25-23, 26-24, 19-25, 25-18.

Jonathan Francis had 13 kills, and Bravyn Aquino added 32 assists and two blocks for Silverado.

Matt Wingco had four kills, two assists and 21 digs, and Jayden Maiava finished with 10 kills, three assists, 11 digs and two blocks for Sierra Vista.

Durango 3, Bonanza 1 — At Bonanza, Tim Kedrowski had 18 kills and 10 digs in the Trailblazers’ 25-15, 25-20, 24-26, 25-19 win over the Bengals.

Braetin Foster had 11 kills and eight digs, and Jack Plourde had 37 assists and eight digs for the Trailblazers.

Mark Thuet had 15 kills and 11 digs to lead Bonanza. Rayden McLaughlin put up nine kills, five digs and three blocks, and Anthany Lemus finished with 29 assists and 10 digs for the Bengals.

Foothill 3, Tech 0 — At Foothill, Caleb Stearman tallied 15 kills, 14 assists and two aces, and Chandler Higbee had 19 assists and eight digs as the Falcons downed the Roadrunners, 25-13, 25-16, 25-11.

Brock Weaver had nine digs and six kills, and Sawyer Campbell supplied four kills and two aces for Foothill. Connor Bryan added seven digs, and Jace Roquemore had four kills and three blocks for the Falcons.

Clayton Faught had eight aces, and Jerin Lacson tallied three kills and two blocks for Tech.

Coronado 3, Green Valley 0 — At Green Valley, Alex White had 36 assists and six digs, and Jacob Ceci tallied 17 kills, five digs and two blocks as the Cougars swept the Gators, 25-21, 25-18, 25-15.

Randy Cowles added 15 kills for Coronado.

Devon Ainslie had 16 assists, and Kyle Cronic added 12 kills, three blocks and two digs for Green Valley, which also got 11 digs from Erich Milana.

Liberty 3, Basic 0 — At Basic, Pascal Chavez had 16 kills and six digs to help the Patriots to a 25-22, 25-17, 25-18 sweep of the Wolves.

Jordan Wafer had 14 kills, and Atapana Malele-Faaifo added 14 digs for Liberty. Sefania Mamea had 40 assists for the Patriots.